Alzheimer's / Dementia
Parkinson's Disease Neurology / Neuroscience

Brushstrokes help identify dementia in painters, study finds

Written by Ana Sandoiu
Published: Published: Today
Neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease affect millions of people in the United States every year. New research could soon improve early detection of these illnesses, as scientists may have discovered a way to predict neurological disorders - at least in painters.
[senior couple painting]
New research suggests paint strokes may predict onset of neurodegenerative disease.

Dementia is a common neurological disorder among elderly people in the U.S., with 1 in 3 seniors reportedly dying with Alzheimer's or another form of dementia.

Parkinson's disease is also common. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), approximately 60,000 older people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Parkinson's each year, although many more may be in the early stages of the disease.

Neurological disorders falling under the umbrella term "dementia" occur when nerve cells die or can no longer function properly, often resulting in memory loss and impaired reasoning. Patients currently receive a dementia diagnosis when their cognitive impairment becomes so severe that it interferes with their daily activities.

New research published in the journal Neuropsychology may have found a way to identify neurodegenerative disease in patients before they have been formally diagnosed.

Examining brushstrokes in artists with neurodegenerative disease

Researchers led by psychologist Dr. Alex Forsythe - from the School of Psychology of the University of Liverpool, United Kingdom - analyzed 2,092 paintings by seven famous painters. The team collaborated with Dr. Tamsin Williams, of Tees, Esk, and Wear Valleys NHS Trust, and Dr. Ronan G. Reilly, from Maynooth University in Ireland.

Of the seven artists examined, two (Salvador Dali and Norval Morrisseau) had experienced Parkinson's disease, while another two (James Brooks and Willem De Kooning) had Alzheimer's disease.

Three of the artists - Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, and Claude Monet - had undergone a normal aging process, with no recorded neurodegenerative diseases.

The artists' paint strokes were analyzed by applying non-traditional mathematics to the patterns known as "fractals."

Fractals are infinitely complex patterns that repeat themselves with mathematical precision at different scales. Fractals can be natural or created. Natural fractals include branching patterns - which can be found in trees, rivers, blood vessels, lightning bolts, or mountains - and spiral patterns - such as seashells, galaxies, or variant forms of cauliflower.

Fractal analysis has previously been used to establish the authenticity of major works of art. A prior analysis of 23 paintings by Jackson Pollock has revealed a 100 percent success rate in terms of the artworks' fractal content, as opposed to a 100 percent failure rate in paintings of unknown origin.

This shows that artists use unique fractal behaviors when they paint, and that computers can accurately detect the patterns characteristic of famous painters.

Artists' brushstrokes indicative of neurological disease

In the present study by Dr. Forsythe and her team, even though researchers examined different painters working within different genres, the fractal patterns in their paint strokes remained comparable.

Researchers examined the changes in the artists' unique fractals over time, in an attempt to see if they were due to normal aging or cognitive deterioration typical of neurodegenerative disease.

"Art has long been embraced by psychologists as an effective method of improving the quality of life for those persons living with cognitive disorders. We have built on this tradition by unpicking artists' 'handwriting' through the analysis of their individual connection with the brush and paint."

Dr. Alex Forsythe

The analysis revealed evident patterns of change in the fractal dimensions of the different painters. These changes showed a clear demarcation between artists who had experienced neurological deterioration and those who aged normally.

Dr. Forsythe and team hope that their study will open up new avenues for future research into neurodegenerative disease.

"This process offers the potential for the detection of emerging neurological problems. We hope that our innovation may open up new research directions that will help to diagnose neurological disease in the early stages," says the lead study author.

Read about why dementia rates are falling in the U.S.

Written by Ana Sandoiu

Click the stars to rate this article
Brushstrokes help identify dementia in painters, study finds

Recommended related news

    University of Liverpool news release, accessed 19 December 2016 via EurekAlert.

    Additional sources:

    Alzheimer's Association, Facts and figures, accessed 19 December 2016.

    Authenticating Pollock paintings using fractal geometry, R.P. Taylor et al., Pattern Recognition Letters, doi: 10.1016/j.patrec.2006.08.012, published online 15 April 2007, abstract.

    NIH Senior Health, Parkinson's disease, accessed 19 December 2016.

    The Fractal Foundation, What is a fractal?, accessed 19 December 2016.

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Sandoiu, Ana. "Brushstrokes help identify dementia in painters, study finds." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 29 Dec. 2016. Web.
    29 Dec. 2016. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/314831.php>

    APA
    Sandoiu, A. (2016, December 29). "Brushstrokes help identify dementia in painters, study finds." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Contact our news editors

For any corrections of factual information, or to contact our editorial team, please see our contact page.

Please note: Any medical information published on this website is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice and you should not take any action before consulting with a health care professional. For more information, please read our terms of use.

Copyright Medical News Today: Excluding email/sharing services explicitly offered on this website, material published on Medical News Today may not be reproduced, or distributed without the prior written permission of Medilexicon International Ltd. Please contact us for further details.

Download the MNT iPhone app

Most popular in: Alzheimer's / Dementia

Knowledge Center

  • Use the box above to jump to a specific page, or visit our Knowledge Center.

    Read our more detailed articles about specific areas of medicine, conditions, nutrition and forms of treatment.

Scroll to top