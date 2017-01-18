ADHD / ADD
Anxiety / Stress Mental Health

ADHD and Anxiety: What's the Connection?

Written by Jayne LeonardReviewed by Timothy J. Legg, PMHNP-BC, GNP-BC, CARN-AP, MCHES
Knowledge center
Last reviewed: Last reviewed: Wed 18 Jan 2017

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and anxiety disorders frequently occur together. These conditions can simply exist simultaneously, or ADHD may contribute to the development of the anxiety disorder.

Sometimes, symptoms can be difficult to tell apart from one another. Learning about the differences between the two disorders is important in the management and treatment of both.

Contents of this article:

  1. The connection between ADHD and anxiety
  2. Signs and symptoms of co-existing anxiety and ADHD
  3. Treating both anxiety and ADHD

The connection between ADHD and anxiety

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) usually begins during childhood, and can continue to adulthood in some people. This developmental disorder is typically associated with symptoms such as:

boy in class looking distracted
Typical symptoms of ADHD include restlessness and a short attention span.
  • A short attention span
  • Fidgeting
  • Hyperactivity
  • Impulsivity
  • Restlessness

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, approximately 50 percent of American adults with ADHD also have an anxiety disorder. The National Resource Centre on ADHD estimate that up to 30 percent of children with the condition experience anxiety.

What is an anxiety disorder?

A person with an anxiety disorder is likely to experience long-lasting feelings of nervousness, fear, and worry. Although occasional anxiety is normal, those with anxiety disorders experience anxiety most, or all, of the time.

They may have difficulty identifying and controlling their specific fears and worries. These feelings tend to be out of proportion to the situation, and can interfere with people's daily lives and relationships with others.

There are many types of anxiety disorders. These types include generalized anxiety disorder (GAD), panic disorder, and social anxiety disorder.

The connection

Although anxiety and ADHD may occur together, ADHD is not an anxiety disorder.

Sometimes, anxiety can occur independently of ADHD. Other times, it can be as a result of living with ADHD.

A person who has ADHD and misses a work deadline or forgets to study for an important exam can become stressed and worried. Even the fear of forgetting to do such important tasks may cause them anxiety.

If these feelings and situations continue, which they do for many people with ADHD, they can lead to an anxiety disorder.

Furthermore, the medications used to treat ADHD, especially stimulant medications such as amphetamines, can cause symptoms of anxiety. Genetics may also play a role.

Signs and symptoms of co-existing anxiety and ADHD

It can be difficult to differentiate between anxiety and ADHD as the two conditions can appear similar. Some signs and symptoms that are common to both conditions include:

Girl looks upset as she isn't playing with 3 kids sat behind her
Having difficulties socializing may be a symptom of both anxiety and ADHD.
  • Difficulty socializing
  • Fidgeting
  • Inattentiveness
  • Working slowly or failing to complete work on time

According to Understood, additional signs of anxiety in children with ADHD can include:

  • Being irritable or argumentative
  • Causing trouble in class
  • Playing video games or watching TV most of the time
  • Telling lies about schoolwork or other responsibilities that haven't been completed
  • Withdrawing from people

How to tell the difference

Although there are many commonalities, there are some differences between the two conditions. Anxiety is primarily a disorder of nervousness, worry, and fear, while ADHD is characterized by a lack of attention and focus. People with anxiety can also display compulsive or perfectionist behaviors, which aren't typically seen in those with ADHD.

Although friends and family may recognize the symptoms of anxiety, ADHD, or both, a health professional should carry out a full evaluation before a diagnosis is made.

Treating both anxiety and ADHD

When anxiety and ADHD occur together, they can make daily activities more difficult. A person with ADHD who also has anxiety may find concentrating on tasks even more challenging. Therefore, it is very important to get proper treatment to ensure a better quality of life.

Treatment plans will vary based on the individual and the situation. Some people may benefit from having both conditions treated simultaneously.

Other times, treating just one of the conditions may be the priority. This may be appropriate if ADHD is the cause of the anxiety, as treating the ADHD may reduce the anxiety.

There are many different treatment options available to those with both ADHD and anxiety.

Medication

Prescription medications are most commonly used in treating ADHD. However, if stimulant medications are causing symptoms of anxiety, other nonstimulant medications may be prescribed. Anti-anxiety medications may also be considered.

If taking several medications is not recommended, or if the person does not wish to take them, a doctor may prescribe medication for one of the disorders and treat the other with therapeutic or lifestyle interventions.

Therapy and relaxation techniques

The anxiety related to ADHD may be better managed with:

  • Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT): This short-term intervention helps people to change their thinking patterns in order to positively influence their behavior. CBT is widely used for anxiety disorders, and has been shown to be effective in the treatment of GAD and many other conditions.
  • Relaxation techniques: Practicing techniques, such as meditation, progressive muscle relaxation, visualization, and deep-breathing exercises can help treat stress and anxiety by slowing the heart rate, reducing muscle tension, and boosting concentration and mood.

Lifestyle changes

Man eating healthy lunch whilst girlfriend has just returned from exercising
Regular exercise and healthy eating are lifestyle factors that may help those with ADHD and anxiety.

In addition to taking medication, considering therapy, and practicing relaxation techniques, several lifestyle factors can help those with anxiety related to ADHD.

  • Sleep: Tiredness can worsen feelings of anxiety. At least one study has indicated that anxiety in children with ADHD is linked with sleep disturbances. People should aim to go to sleep and wake up at the same time each day. Those who struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep should discuss the issue with their doctor.
  • Exercise: Regular exercise can reduce anxiety in a number of ways, including through the release of brain chemicals that boost mood.
  • Schedule tasks: Keeping a list of tasks and activities that need to be completed, and setting realistic timeframes for each, can ensure goals are remembered and achieved. This can help reduce anxiety levels.
  • Nutrition: Eating healthful and balanced meals and staying hydrated can help manage anxiety. Reducing the intake of caffeine and alcohol may also be useful, as both of these interfere with sleeping patterns.

Tips for caregivers

Caregivers should:

  • Try to give the doctor as much information as possible on the symptoms experienced by the person in their care, even those that do not seem related to ADHD or anxiety. This will help the doctor to make an accurate diagnosis and create an effective treatment plan.
  • Be patient. Anxiety can cause people to become afraid to try new things, including new treatments for ADHD or the anxiety itself. Feeling anxious can also add to the lack of focus and forgetfulness experienced by those with ADHD.
  • Be supportive. Being critical or negative will only add to the stress and worry experienced by those with ADHD and anxiety.
  • Control parental anxiety. Children learn to respond to situations based on their parents' reactions. Parents of children with ADHD who remain calm and positive will influence their children to do the same in stressful situations.
  • Consider parenting skills training. Parents can learn new ways of understanding and responding to children with ADHD.
  • Consider family therapy. This may be useful for parents and siblings who need additional support in dealing with the challenges of living with someone with ADHD.
Written by Jayne Leonard

Click the stars to rate this article
ADHD and Anxiety: What's the Connection?

Recommended related news

    Article last reviewed by Wed 18 January 2017.

    Visit our ADHD / ADD category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on ADHD / ADD.

    All references are available in the References tab.

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Leonard, Jayne. "ADHD and Anxiety: What's the Connection?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 18 Jan. 2017. Web.
    18 Jan. 2017. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/315303.php>

    APA
    Leonard, J. (2017, January 18). "ADHD and Anxiety: What's the Connection?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Contact our news editors

For any corrections of factual information, or to contact our editorial team, please see our contact page.

Please note: Any medical information published on this website is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice and you should not take any action before consulting with a health care professional. For more information, please read our terms of use.

Copyright Medical News Today: Excluding email/sharing services explicitly offered on this website, material published on Medical News Today may not be reproduced, or distributed without the prior written permission of Medilexicon International Ltd. Please contact us for further details.

Download the MNT iPhone app

Most popular in: ADHD / ADD

Knowledge Center

  • Use the box above to jump to a specific page, or visit our Knowledge Center.

    Read our more detailed articles about specific areas of medicine, conditions, nutrition and forms of treatment.

Scroll to top