Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis: Symptoms, Treatment, and Outlook

Multiple sclerosis is the most common neurological condition not caused by injury or trauma. It is an immune system disease that affects more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

A healthy immune system is designed to attack invaders, such as viruses, bacteria, and fungi. With multiple sclerosis (MS), the immune system attacks something it shouldn't - a special coating on the nerves known as myelin.

In MS, inflammation causes damage to the myelin and this damage interrupts or confuses messages to and from the brain.

What is relapsing-remitting MS?

The most common type of MS is known as relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS). About 85 percent of people with the disease will first be diagnosed with RRMS.

This type of MS is most often diagnosed in people who are in their 20s and 30s, though it can occur in children or people in their 40s and beyond. Autoimmune diseases, including MS, occur most often in women. RRMS, in particular, may be 2 to 3 times more common in women than men.

RRMS is characterized by periods of relapses when symptoms, which may be mild to severe, flare. The symptoms during a relapse may last a few days, weeks, or months. They may be the same ones a person has had in the past, or they can be new symptoms.

A relapse is followed by a period of remission, when symptoms go away.

When the MS goes into the remission phase, a person will usually have no symptoms of MS. But, over time, increasing damage to the myelin can cause problems even during remission.

The myelin may become more scarred with each relapse, resulting in nerve damage that doesn't go away. This can result in disabilities or other symptoms when a person isn't having a relapse.

Symptoms of MS

MS symptoms are very individual. No two people will have the same symptoms, and even the same person's symptoms can change over time. Some of the most common symptoms of MS include:

Severe fatigue

Numbness and tingling in hands and feet

Vision problems

Balance problems

Trouble with moving or mobility

Difficulty concentrating

Slurred speech

Problems with bowel or bladder control

Treating RRMS

Treatment for RRMS involves several areas:

Medication to treat symptoms during relapses, such as muscle relaxers, pain relievers, and steroids to reduce inflammation

Physical and emotional therapy

Medications to prevent relapses or reduce their frequency

Tracking a person's ability to think to look for signs of disease progression or damage to nerves

There is no cure for RRMS, but many people find some degree of relief with a full treatment plan. There is no single treatment plan that works for everyone. A person's medications and therapies depend on their individual symptoms, lifestyle, and health status.

Lifestyle changes alone may not be enough for relief from RRMS symptoms, but adopting some healthy habits can help people with the disease feel better and be more active. These can work well in conjunction with medication, therapy, and other treatments.

Food and diet

The National MS Society does not advocate any specific diet for people with MS. However, following a healthful diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables and little to no processed foods can help boost energy levels and overall health.

A healthful diet may also help reduce inflammation, a key factor in RRMS. A study in Prostaglandins, Leukotrienes, and Essential Fatty Acids suggests that a low-fat diet supplemented with fish oil or olive oil may be beneficial for those with MS.

Exercise

Physical activity is important for people with MS. Aerobic exercise such as walking can improve mood, fight fatigue, and increase strength. It can also help with bowel and bladder problems, which are common in those with RRMS.

Stretching and flexibility exercises can help reduced stiffness and make it easier to move. Those with RRMS should ask their doctor or physical therapist for exercise recommendations.

Stress management

Though stress alone has not been shown to trigger MS, there appears to be a link between stress and MS activity in the brain.

Using relaxation, deep breathing, meditation, and guided imagery are just a few of the ways people can reduce stress and feel better emotionally and physically.

RRMS can pose both physical and emotional hurdles for the affected person and their family. With proper medical care, many people with RRMS can lead long, active lives.

Taking medications as prescribed, attending physical or psychological therapy sessions, and following lifestyle changes can make a considerable difference in the lives of those who face this often challenging condition.

Secondary progressive MS

Many people with RRMS will go on to develop secondary progressive MS (SPMS) later in life. SPMS typically does not have defined periods of relapses and remission. Instead, the symptoms gradually get worse and may be present all the time.

Only people who have already had RRMS can develop SPMS.

Some people with SPMS will still have relapses, but they are usually less clear and fewer in number. Symptoms often remain even after a relapse ends.

Risk factors

Experts don't know why some people get MS and others do not. There appears to be a combination of factors that trigger all types of MS. Though some people have risk factors for the disease, they may never get MS. Likewise, a person with no risk factors can still get it.

The factors that are believed to increase the risk of getting MS include gender, living in a colder climate, ethnicity, genetics, and having certain infections.

MS is not considered a fatal disease. Most people with MS have a long life expectancy. However, MS can affect quality of life and cause various disabilities, especially as it progresses.