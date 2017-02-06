Fibromyalgia Flares: Warning Signs and Treatments

Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body.

Scientists estimate that around 5 million adults in the United States are affected by fibromyalgia. Although men and children can have the disorder, it is more often seen in women. Most people with the condition are diagnosed during middle age.

When fibromyalgia pains flare up, every activity can seem more difficult. All people experience flares differently, and there can be different triggers depending on the person.

What is a fibromyalgia flare-up?



Life stress or stressful events may trigger a fibromyalgia flare-up.

Some people with fibromyalgia may experience certain symptoms on a regular basis. However, the pain associated with fibromyalgia tends to fluctuate and worsen. When symptoms temporarily increase in number or intensity, it is called a flare or flare-up.

Flare-ups can happen without warning and are mostly likely to occur if a person with fibromyalgia is stressed or under a lot of pressure. A flare can last anywhere from a few days to weeks at a time.

Potential flare-up triggers

Certain factors may trigger a fibromyalgia flare-up, such as changes in:

Diet

Hormones

Physical or psychological stress

Schedule

Sleep

Temperature or weather

Treatment

Stressful events, surgery, or accidents can make fibromyalgia symptoms worse. Flare-ups can also be caused by a lack of sleep or doing too much or too little exercise.

Symptoms of fibromyalgia

The main symptom of fibromyalgia is widespread pain. The condition causes pain, stiffness, and tenderness of the muscles, tendons, and joints. The individual symptoms differ from one person to another. Symptoms can vary in intensity and come and go.

Symptoms of fibromyalgia may include:

Pain throughout the body, particularly in the back or neck

Extreme sensitivity to pain, bright lights, smoke, and certain foods

Stiffness when staying in the same position for long periods

Muscles spasms

Extreme tiredness

Poor quality sleep

Fatigue

Trouble with remembering, learning, paying attention, and concentrating referred to as "fibro fog"

Slow or confused speech

Frequent headaches or migraines

Irritable bowel syndrome

Someone with fibromyalgia may sometimes experience clumsiness, dizzy spells, feeling too hot or cold, painful periods, restless legs syndrome, and numbness or tingling in hands and feet.

Daily pain and sleep prevention can cause problems at home and work. The stress of coping with a condition can also lead to anxiety and depression.

Tips for avoiding fibromyalgia flare-ups

Although some triggers for fibromyalgia are beyond a person's control, others can be managed and flare-ups prevented. It is often easier to prevent a flare than treat one.

Below are several lifestyle changes and tips that may help relieve symptoms and make fibromyalgia easier to live with day to day.

Keeping a log of triggers



Keeping a log of daily activities and routines may help to identify triggers of fibromyalgia flare-ups

Triggers for fibromyalgia vary from person to person. Maintaining a log of activities, meals, sleep times and duration, and symptoms of fibromyalgia may help to identify particular triggers.

Recording these activities might highlight patterns of what triggers a flare. This might help a person with fibromyalgia find out how to better manage or avoid those triggers.

Reducing stress and relaxing

Stress makes symptoms of fibromyalgia worse. Many people with fibromyalgia experience stress and feelings of depression, anxiety, and frustration. People may benefit from trying to avoid or limit exposure to stressful situations and making time to relax.

While techniques such as meditation or deep breathing may help manage stress, it is important that people with fibromyalgia do not avoid physical activity altogether. People with fibromyalgia who quit work or stop exercising do not do as well as those that stay active.

Options to assist with stress management are available and include cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), group therapy, and feedback from qualified health professionals.

Getting enough sleep

Fatigue is one of the main symptoms of fibromyalgia. It is essential that a person with fibromyalgia get enough sleep.

Sleep hygiene practices that may help include going to bed and getting up at the same time every day and limiting napping during the day.

Sometimes, people with fibromyalgia experience restless legs syndrome and pain that can interfere with sleep. A doctor can recommend treatments for these problems, which may aid restful sleep.

Exercising regularly

Regular physical activity can often decrease or improve symptoms of fibromyalgia. Although exercise may increase symptoms of pain at first, it may help prevent pain over time.

Activities that are recommended for people with fibromyalgia include walking, biking, swimming, and water aerobics. Maintaining good posture habits, stretching, and relaxation exercises may also help.

For maximum effect, it is recommended that people with fibromyalgia begin with gentle exercise, such as walking, and build up endurance and intensity slowly.

Resistance and strengthening exercises may improve muscle strength, physical disability, depression, and quality of life. They can also improve tiredness, function, and boost mood in people with fibromyalgia.

Not doing too much

While regular physical activity is recommended to help manage fibromyalgia symptoms, it is crucial to limit overexertion not to do too much.

Moderation is the key. If a person with fibromyalgia does too much on days where their symptoms are good, they may end up having more bad days. However, on those bad days individuals should still try to be as active as they can. Keeping activity levels as even as possible provides the best outcome.

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Although there is no specific diet recommended for people with fibromyalgia, there are certain foods that appear to make fibromyalgia symptoms worse.

Maintaining proper nutrition will help boost energy levels and help avoid other health problems.

Treating fibromyalgia flares



Treatment for fibromyalgia is often tailored and may include a combination of medication and lifestyle changes.

Treating fibromyalgia flares can be tricky. Preventing a flare developing in the first place is less complicated than treating a flare.

Fibromyalgia has several symptoms, which means that no one treatment will fix them all. Also, a treatment that works for one person may not work for another.

Various treatments in different combinations may have to be tried before someone finds a plan that works for them. The treatment plan will often be a blend of medication and lifestyle changes.

Medications that may help reduce fibromyalgia pain and improve sleep include:

Antidepressants

Antiseizure drugs

Naltrexone, which is an anti-opioid medication, may be helpful

Talking therapies such as CBT aim to alter the way a person thinks about things and may help tackle fibromyalgia in a more positive way. Psychotherapy can also help someone with fibromyalgia help understand and deal with their thoughts and feelings.

There is little evidence to show that alternative treatments such as acupuncture, massage, and aromatherapy help with fibromyalgia. However, these methods might help with relaxation and stress.

Outlook

There is no cure for fibromyalgia. However, medication and lifestyle changes can help treat fibromyalgia and reduce the likelihood of flares. Fibromyalgia is a condition that can be managed and people with the disorder can live a full life.

Participating in regular exercise is one of the most effective ways that fibromyalgia flares can be avoided and pain can be managed.