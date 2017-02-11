Gout and Diet: Nutritional Information and What to Avoid

Gout is a type of arthritis that is caused by an excess of a waste product called uric acid in the blood. When there is too much uric acid, crystals can form in the joints, causing severe pain, tenderness, redness, and inflammation.

Gout most commonly affects men. However, it can also affect women who have been through menopause. A gout episode or "attack" can come on suddenly, especially at night. Attacks can last for anything from a day to 10 days.

Certain medications can be used as treatment to relieve symptoms and reduce uric acid levels. Another form of treatment is to make changes to diet to help prevent further attacks.

How might diet affect gout?

Studies have shown that consuming certain types of food can bring on a gout attack. Substances known as purines are present in animal and plant foods and turned into uric acid in the body.



Foods high in purines - although not purine-rich vegetables - increase the risk of a person developing gout. Reducing intake of these foods will help prevent it.

The following foods should be avoided:

Alcohol, especially beer and hard liquor

Red meat and organ meat such as liver or kidneys, which are high in saturated fat

Seafood such as lobster, shrimp, sardines, anchovies, tuna, trout, mackerel, and haddock

Sugary drinks and foods high in fructose

Processed foods and refined carbohydrates

Contrary to popular belief, fasting is not effective in preventing gout. Instead, it can actually increase the chances of an attack and should be avoided.

Gout diet

The main goal for people who are affected by gout is to develop lifelong healthful eating habits.

A healthful diet for people with gout should include all the food groups. Foods such as low-fat dairy, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts help reduce the levels of uric acid and are also good for a healthy heart. This is important as studies have shown that gout increases the risk of heart problems developing.

The following food types are recommended:

Water - at least eight glasses per day

Low-fat dairy products - such as yogurt, cottage cheese

Whole grains

Eggs

Some lean meats such as chicken - approximately 2 ounces per day

Some fruits that are low in fructose, - strawberries and cherries, for example

Vegetables - a diet rich in vegetables is good, such as spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, and cauliflower

Vegetable oils such as olive, canola, sunflower

Vitamin C - between 500-1,000 milligrams per day

Coffee

Interestingly, studies have shown that purine-rich vegetables such as pulses, spinach, mushrooms, and cauliflower do not increase the chances of developing gout. Oats also do not increase this risk, which is good news for the heart.

Sample menu



Breakfast

Small glass of orange juice

Half a cup cereal with low-fat milk or yogurt

Berries

White toast with jelly and 1 teaspoon margarine

Coffee

Glass of water

Lunch

Baked potato with 1 teaspoon margarine

Tossed salad with fat-free salad dressing

1 cup of fruit salad

2 percent milk

Glass of water

Dinner

Half a cup of skinless chicken breast (3 ounces)

Half a cup of rice

Half a cup of broccoli

Half a cup of low-fat frozen yogurt

Glass of water

Outlook

With a healthy, low-purine diet, the outlook for someone with gout is positive. A diet that helps reduce the levels of uric acid in the body is essential and can prevent any damage caused to the joints.

Other lifestyle changes that may help in the management of gout are:

Maintaining a healthy weight . If necessary, losing weight can lower the risk of developing further gout attacks. It will also reduce the chances of developing heart problems.

. If necessary, losing weight can lower the risk of developing further gout attacks. It will also reduce the chances of developing heart problems. Exercising. As well as the obvious benefits, engaging in physical activity is an important part of maintaining a healthy weight



Attacks of gout are most painful during the first 24 hours. Gout generally affects the big toe, and even the weight of a blanket can feel unbearable. If it is left untreated, gout can spread to other joints in the body, in both the upper and lower limbs.

Other treatments for gout include the following: