Home HIV test kits: Uses, what to expect, and benefits

The face of HIV has changed enormously in recent years. People living with HIV who are receiving appropriate medical care can live almost as long as people who do not have HIV.

Testing and treatment are still essential, however. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), now recommend that everyone from age 13-64 have at least one HIV test as part of their routine healthcare.

A home HIV test kit makes it possible for individuals to access this critically important health information, at their convenience and while preserving their privacy.

Types of home test kits

Two HIV home testing options have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are available in the United States (U.S.). These are the Home Access HIV-1 Test System and the OraQuick HIV test kit.

Home Access HIV-1 Test System



The Home Access HIV-1 Test system requires the user to take a sample of their blood and then it to a lab for processing. The Home Access HIV-1 Test system requires the user to take a sample of their blood and then it to a lab for processing.

This was the first home HIV test kit, approved by the FDA in July 1996. This test requires a blood sample, which is then sent off to a lab for processing, via the mail.

In order to use this HIV test kit, an individual must first call a toll-free number and register using an anonymous code. Pre-counseling and a brief, anonymous interview about demographic data are conducted. Then the individual collects their blood sample and sends it off to the lab for processing.

The results will be available the working day after the lab receives the blood sample.

In order to get the results of their tests, people call the same toll-free number again and use their anonymous codes. Since the manufacturer double-checks the results before they are made available to users, additional immediate testing is not usually required if the result is negative.

If a person receives a positive test result, they should make an appointment with their doctor as soon as possible.

OraQuick HIV Test Kit

First available for sale in the U.S. in April 2013, this HIV test kit is much newer and provides results in about 20-40 minutes.

Individuals collect a saliva sample by swabbing their upper and lower gum lines and placing the swab in the testing solution. When the reaction is complete, users read the results at home.

Positive results are not considered final. Users are instructed to get a follow-up test at a clinic. The manufacturer provides a 24-hour toll-free counseling service and helps individuals with positive results get access to local clinics.

It is possible to find other kinds of HIV test kits online. These versions do not have FDA approval, however, and their test results might not be as accurate.

How effective are they?

The main difference between these two HIV test kits is that the Home Access system is based on the results of blood tests analyzed by professionals in a lab. The OraQuick test is based on the chemical reactions of saliva, as observed by the user.

Both tests are quite effective at detecting negative results, with a 99.9 percent accuracy rate.

When it comes to positive results, studies have found that lab-based blood tests have a 99.7 percent accuracy rate, but the OraQuick method is only 91.7 percent accurate.

This means that almost 1 in 10 people using the OraQuick HIV test kit could have received a false negative result, which means that although the test says "negative," the person is actually HIV-positive.

The reported advantages associated with a home HIV test kit are:

potential for increased access to HIV testing

convenience

anonymity

privacy

easy to use

The following drawbacks to home test kits have been identified in several studies:

People with HIV whose bloodstream does not yet have detectable levels of antibodies for the infection will read as false negatives. This is particularly dangerous, since these people may be highly infectious.

Reports indicate that when the test has not been carried out by a medical professional, there is a drop in accuracy of detecting established HIV infection from 99.3 to 92.9 percent. This can also lead to false negatives.

Poor use of the OraQuick test swab on the gum line, due to dentures, or not following directions, can lead to false negatives.

Cost and availability

Purchasing an HIV test kit is fairly straightforward. Both types are available online or at drugstores, without a prescription.

For example, OraQuick is available for purchase online at the company's site. The cost is $39.99, plus shipping and handling, and the company uses unmarked packaging to preserve purchasers' privacy. It can be purchased online or in person at drugstores for around $43.99.

The Home Access HIV-1 Test System is also available online or in person at drugstores for around $59.99.

Who should use them and when?



People may use a home HIV test if they live in a remote area or don't have easy access to healthcare. People may use a home HIV test if they live in a remote area or don't have easy access to healthcare.

There are many different reasons why people choose to use a home HIV test kit. Users are frequently:

individuals with a strong need to keep their medical conditions private

people living in remote areas

individuals living in small towns or places where they feel they can't be anonymous

people without a lot of schedule flexibility

individuals engaging in high-risk behaviors who have never been tested for HIV

High-risk behaviors that increase one's risk of exposure to HIV include:

IV drug use

sharing needles and IV drug paraphernalia

having unprotected sex without knowing a partner's HIV status

having unprotected sex with a person who has HIV

trading sex for money or drugs

It is strongly recommended that anyone who has engaged in any of these behaviors be tested for HIV as soon as possible.

Early symptoms to look out for

HIV symptoms vary greatly from case to case, particularly in the early stages of the disease. While some people may get sick within a couple of weeks to months of getting infected, others may not notice any symptoms at all.

Symptoms that may appear in the early stages of HIV infection include:

swollen glands

night sweats

mouth sores

fatigue

rash

muscle aches

sore throat

fever

chills

What do the results mean?

If someone tests positive for HIV with the OraQuick HIV test kit, an additional test is needed. If the test was done with the Home Access HIV-1 Test System, no additional test is needed, however, most medical providers will likely repeat a test with their own equipment.

A positive test means that an individual has been infected with HIV, and the two most important things to think about are how people can take care of themselves and protect others from getting infected.



If a person has a positive test result, a discussion with a healthcare professional is recommended as soon as possible. If a person has a positive test result, a discussion with a healthcare professional is recommended as soon as possible.

The following actions can help people with positive results take care of themselves:

connecting with a licensed healthcare provider as soon as possible, even if symptoms are hardly noticeable

starting antiretroviral therapy (ART) as soon as possible

getting tested for other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and tuberculosis (TB) to address other potential health problems

taking steps to protect the immune system by quitting smoking, using illegal drugs, or drinking to excess

seeking help with substance abuse problems

seeking counseling for support in dealing with the impact of HIV infection

HIV-positive people can help keep other people from becoming infected by:

telling people about their HIV status before sex, including oral, vaginal, and anal

always using latex condoms or dental dams during sex

not sharing needles or drug paraphernalia

taking ART medications as directed

discussing possible use of pre-exposure medications with sex partners who are HIV negative

Due to the way HIV progresses, a negative result might not always mean an individual is HIV-free.

Both the Home Access HIV-1 Test System and the OraQuick HIV test kit are based on measuring antibodies to HIV. After individuals have been exposed to HIV, it takes time for the body to develop enough antibodies to the infection to show up on a test.

This time period is referred to as the window before seroconversion. Seroconversion can take up to 6 months. When people could have been exposed to HIV within 3 months of a negative HIV test, it is recommended that they get tested again in 3 months.

Regardless of the results obtained from an HIV test kit, it is important for individuals to practice safe sex until they can be completely certain both they and their partners are HIV negative.