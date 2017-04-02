Preparing for a mammogram: A step-by-step guide

A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast that can help to detect breast cancer. Preparing for a mammogram in the correct way can help to reduce anxiety about the procedure and make the results more accurate.

The thought of a mammogram can be a little daunting, but they take just 20 minutes to complete and can save lives.

This article acts as a step-by-guide to preparing for a mammogram. By knowing what to expect and how to prepare, it is possible to minimise the stress surrounding this important procedure.

Know when to get a mammogram



In 2015, the American Cancer Society changed their breast cancer screening recommendations. Rather than breast self-exams alone, they now advise that mammograms should be the main way to detect breast cancer.

The organisation recommends that low-risk women:

are given the option to have mammograms at the age of 40-44

start having annual mammograms at the age of 45-54

switch to having mammograms every other year or annually above the age of 55

Mammograms should continue for as long as a woman is likely to live for at least another 10 years.

Women with a higher risk of developing breast cancer should discuss which tests to have and how often to have them with their doctors. This group includes:

women who have a history of breast cancer in their families

women who have a personal history of breast, ovarian, or other cancers

those who carry a breast cancer gene

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) tests may be appropriate for high-risk women. They may also need to begin mammograms as early as age 25.

A doctor can best assess the risk of breast cancer if they have:

a woman's detailed family history

information about her health and lifestyle

blood test results for the gene associated with some breast cancers

Answering the doctor's questions clearly and in detail is important. It is a good idea to look into family history prior to seeing a doctor.

Step-by-step guide

1. Choose the right clinic The clinic at which a woman chooses to have her mammogram at can affect: waiting time

comfort of the procedure

speed of the results Normally, a doctor will refer the woman to the best clinic available. Reading online reviews ahead of time can be helpful for choosing the right clinic. A few things to consider asking before booking an appointment include: length of procedure

whether cushions are offered to reduce discomfort

speed of results

false positive rate In the United States, women are advised to only get mammograms at clinics accredited by the American College of Radiology. 2. Schedule the mammogram for the right time During and immediately before a menstrual period, the breasts are often tender. Schedule the mammogram for either two weeks before or one week after a period. Other factors may also increase pain during a mammogram. These include: breastfeeding

recent breast injury

breast infection Women who are breastfeeding or who have experienced a recent breast injury or infection should discuss appropriate screening times with a doctor. 3. Take steps to reduce discomfort A mammogram compresses the breast between two plates to get a clear, consistent image. Some women report pain or discomfort during the procedure. The following strategies can reduce this: taking ibuprofen before the procedure

using numbing gel

asking the technician to adjust the speed at which the breasts are compressed

breathing slowly and deeply into the stomach to reduce tension

using cushions to reduce pinching and pressure

avoiding caffeine and chocolate prior to the procedure, as they can make breast tissue more tender 4. Take prior images Images from previous mammograms can put new images into context. This helps the radiologist to compare breast changes over time. Request copies of old images a few weeks before the procedure. These should either be taken with the woman on the day of the procedure, or sent by the woman's doctor to their chosen clinic. Leaving enough time to secure old images is especially important when the mammogram is carried out at a new clinic. 5. Prepare for the mammogram Keeping hydrated before a mammogram may help. Drinking plenty of water in the hours leading up to the mammogram is therefore a good idea. Deodorant can interfere with the mammogram, especially if it contains aluminium. Avoid antiperspirant or deodorant on the day of the procedure. If the woman does choose to wear deodorant, they should thoroughly wash their underarms with soap and water prior to the procedure. There is no need to avoid any other foods, or to disrupt a daily routine before a mammogram. The procedure requires no recovery time, and it is possible to drive to and from the clinic. 6. Talk to the radiologist or technician Certain information can help the technician to appropriately perform the procedure. This includes information on: breast cancer history

any existing problems with the breast

previous screenings or biopsies

presence of breast implants

previous breast reduction, or other surgeries on the breast

any prior false positives

skin allergies, especially to latex

concerns about pain or anxiety during the procedure

whether previous mammograms have been painful 7. Follow up with a doctor Some clinics offer in-house results. Most women, though, will need to follow up with their own doctors. The doctor will provide the results of the mammogram, as well as information about any next steps. Most doctors will also perform a breast exam in their office. This can help to detect anything the mammogram might have missed. Mammograms are highly sensitive but they only identify around 84 percent of breast cancer in women tested. To help understand the results, the following points can be discussed with a doctor: level of risk of breast cancer

whether there was anything unusual on the screening

whether follow-up tests are needed

when the next mammogram should be scheduled

whether there are any steps to be taken to reduce breast cancer risk 8. Understand the results More than half of women who undergo 10 or more mammograms have a false positive. If the mammogram shows a growth, this does not necessarily mean cancer. Instead, doctors look at mammograms in the context of: health history

other screenings

previous mammograms If a mammogram detects an unusual growth, one of the following may be necessary: a breast examination

a breast ultrasound

another mammogram

MRI screenings

blood work

breast biopsy

Early detection saves lives

These procedures may feel intimidating, but early detection of breast cancer saves lives.

In industrialized nations with ready access to detection tools and aggressive treatment, more than 80 percent of women who get breast cancer survive. The earlier the screening, the better the results of treatment.