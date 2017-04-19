Diabetic diet: Quick recipe ideas and healthful meal plans

A diabetic diet is a way of eating healthily and choosing the best foods to manage the symptoms of diabetes.

Healthy eating is also one of the most important factors in preventing the development of diabetes.

A healthful diabetic diet includes foods that are rich in nutrients, low in unhealthy fats and calories, and that manage carbohydrates.

It also involves carefully planning meal times and exercising portion control. This helps people with diabetes to manage their symptoms, avoid complications of diabetes, and enjoy a better quality of life.

Why diet is important for diabetes



For people with diabetes, if glucose is not carefully monitored it may increase the risk of stroke, vision loss and kidney failure. For people with diabetes, if glucose is not carefully monitored it may increase the risk of stroke, vision loss and kidney failure.

Eating the right foods is one of the primary ways of regulating blood sugar, or glucose, levels.

Glucose is the main source of energy for the body, and it comes from carbohydrate in our foods. When blood glucose levels rise, the hormone insulin is released from the pancreas into the bloodstream. This helps the body use glucose effectively.

People with type 1 diabetes don't make enough insulin and those with type 2 are unable to use insulin properly.

If not carefully monitored and managed, this can allow glucose to build up in the blood. This increases the risk of:

heart disease

stroke

vision loss

kidney failure

amputation of the feet and toes

Healthy eating also helps with weight management and reduces the risk of heart disease. Both of these things are linked to diabetes.

Foods to eat and foods to avoid

It's possible to include most foods in a diabetic diet, although some need to be eaten sparingly or in moderation. Some foods can be considered "diabetes superfoods". This is because they are rich in important vitamins and minerals, along with fiber and have a minimal effect on blood sugar levels.

Foods to eat regularly

The American Diabetes Association lists their top 10 superfoods as:

beans

berries

citrus fruit

dark green, leafy vegetables

fat-free dairy, such as yogurt

fish, not fried or breaded

nuts and seeds

sweet potatoes

tomatoes

whole grains

Other foods to enjoy regularly include:

avocados

eggs

fruits

lean meat and poultry

olives and olive oil

fofu and tempeh

vegetables

Foods to eat sparingly or not at all



It is recommended to limit the intake of deep-fried, fatty, and processed foods. It is recommended to limit the intake of deep-fried, fatty, and processed foods.

Several foods should be limited on a diabetic diet, especially those high in sodium and fats. These increase the risk of heart disease. This is of particular concern for those with diabetes.

Examples include:

fatty and processed meats

high-fat dairy products

processed snacks and foods

deep-fried foods

baked goods

high-sodium and salty foods

refined grains, such as in white bread

In addition, it's important to moderate the intake of carbohydrates, even from healthy food sources. This is because carbohydrates can cause blood sugar levels to rise if eaten in large quantities.

What to drink

Food isn't the only concern when it comes to planning a healthful diabetic diet. Drinks also play a role in affecting blood glucose levels.

Non-alcoholic drinks

The best non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy are:

still or sparkling water

black tea

herbal teas

water infused with fruits and herbs

Other drink options that can be enjoyed in moderation include:

coffee

fruit juice

If drinking fruit juice this should be in quantities of 4 ounces or less and the carbohydrate amount this equates to should be kept in mind.

It is best to avoid regular sodas, energy drinks, and other sweetened beverages. Diet sodas should also be avoided as they have been shown to increase sugar cravings, and can still cause an insulin response.

It's always a good idea to check blood sugar levels to see how your body responds to different foods and drinks.

Alcoholic drinks

Most people with diabetes can enjoy alcohol in moderation. That means a maximum of 1 drink per day for women, or 2 for men.

It is not advisable to drink on an empty stomach, or when blood glucose is low. It is a good idea to try to only drink alcohol with a meal, and take some alcohol-free days every week.

Meal planning methods

It may be helpful to see a registered dietitian for help planning meals, as there are a different ways to do so. The most popular methods are:

Plate method

This method helps with portion control, and works best for lunch and dinner. It involves using a 9-inch plate as follows:

approximately 50 percent of the plate has non-starchy vegetables

25 percent has a protein food

25 percent has whole grains and starchy vegetables

include a serving of fruit or dairy

Non-starchy vegetables include:

leafy greens

peppers

tomatoes

broccoli

cauliflower

cucumber

asparagus

Starchy vegetables include:

potatoes

peas

sweet potatoes

winter squash.

corn

Protein sources are eggs, fish, meat, tofu, and beans.

Counting carbohydrates



Healthful carbohydrates include whole grains, vegetables, and legumes. Healthful carbohydrates include whole grains, vegetables, and legumes.

This involves tracking daily carbohydrate intake to manage blood glucose levels. It can be useful for those who take insulin, as it may inform how much insulin is needed.

The amount of carbohydrates required varies for each person, depending on their activity levels and medication use.

Healthful sources of carbohydrates are:

fruit

vegetables

whole grains

legumes (beans, peas, lentils)

low-fat milk.

Limit or avoid carbohydrates from refined grains and sugary foods.

Exchange lists system

The exchange lists system groups foods together in different categories based on similar amounts of carbohydrate, protein, fat, and calories.

All choices on each list are equal and so can be exchanged for any other food on the same list.

Glycemic index (GI)

Under this system, foods are ranked according to their effect on blood sugar. People who follow this method should generally choose their foods based on those with the lowest GI score, and avoid those with the highest.

Meal timing and portion control

Well-timed meals and portion control are both important parts of any healthy eating plan for diabetes.

Having three meals a day and two snacks, at regular intervals, helps the body regulate its use of insulin. This is especially important for those taking diabetes medications.

Research suggests people taking fixed daily insulin doses experience better blood sugar control if they time and monitor their carbohydrate intake.

Five day menu plan

The following sample meal plan is suitable for those on a 1,400-1,500 calorie diet. It is based on 3 meals and 2 snacks daily.

People can change quantities or eat additional snacks if they need to increase calorie intake. This should be based on specific needs and goals.

As well as the food from the sample menus, people trying this plan may have unlimited quantities of water or unsweetened herbal teas.