Itchy throat: Causes and remedies

Almost everyone experiences the nuisance of an itchy throat from time to time. Itchy throats are a very common sign of hay fever and other allergies or may be an early sign of a viral or bacterial infection.

Most of the time itchy throats can be managed with simple over-the-counter treatments and home remedies.

Causes

Irritated itchy throats can be caused by a wide variety of things. Likely causes of an itchy throat include the following:

Allergic rhinitis



Also known as hay fever, allergic rhinitis may be one of the most common causes of an itchy throat. As many as 40 to 60 million Americans are affected by it.

Allergic rhinitis happens when the body overreacts to an otherwise harmless substance, releasing a chemical called histamine that causes these overreactions.

Common triggers include pollen, dander, dust, and irritants such as cigarette smoke or exhaust fumes.

Food allergies

Allergic reactions to food happen when the body reacts to certain things we eat as if they were going to harm the body. Reactions generally develop within minutes or a few hours after consuming the trigger food.

The allergy may be mild with symptoms stopping with an itchy throat or mouth. However, they can be life-threatening.

Common trigger foods include peanuts, shellfish, eggs, milk, and wheat.

Drug allergies

Many people suffer from allergies to certain medications including penicillin and other antibiotics. The severity of the allergy will range from mild to life-threatening.

Symptoms of a drug allergy can include an itchy throat that starts shortly after taking a new medication.

Bacterial and viral infections

Strep throat or bacterial cases of tonsillitis may start with an itchy throat before progressing to a more severe sore throat.

Viruses such as the common cold or the flu virus can both cause an itchy throat.

If it is just a cold, the itchy throat is unlikely to progress past being mildly sore. If a person has a flu infection, their throat soreness will be more severe and accompanied by fever, body aches, and chest discomfort.

Dehydration

Dehydration occurs when the body loses more water than it takes in. It is common during hot weather, after exercise, or during illness.

Dehydration can cause a dry mouth, a temporary condition where the mouth and throat don't have enough saliva. This may cause an itchy feeling in the the throat.

Acid reflux



Also known as heartburn, some people with chronic acid reflux experience throat problems. Acid reflux happens when stomach acid backs up from the stomach into the food pipe.

An itchy or sore throat is unlikely to be the only symptom of reflux. However, some people have a condition called silent reflux and may only notice a chronic, itchy throat as a symptom.

Medication side effects

Some medications may cause dry coughs and itchy throats that are not due to allergic reactions.

People taking ACE inhibitors for high blood pressure should be aware that ACE inhibitors may cause an itchy throat and dry cough.

Most often, these symptoms begin shortly after starting an ACE inhibitor and are not accompanied by other symptoms commonly experienced with an itchy throat.

Symptoms that may accompany an itchy throat

Often, an itchy throat is not the only symptom that a person may be dealing with. Symptoms that occur along with an itchy throat vary with the underlying cause.

Itchy throats caused by allergic rhinitis may be accompanied by any combination of the following symptoms:

runny or stuffy nose

sinus pressure

itchy eyes and skin

sneezing

tiredness

swollen, red, or watery eyes

When caused by drug or food allergies, an itchy throat may occur together with any number of symptoms from mild to needing immediate emergency medical treatment.

The symptoms that can occur with an itchy throat due to drug and food allergies include:

a red itchy rash known as hives

redness of skin around the eyes

itchy ears

nausea and vomiting

diarrhea

stomach pain

swelling of the lips, tongue, and throat

trouble breathing or swallowing

sense of doom

drop in blood pressure

loss of consciousness

It can be difficult to distinguish an itchy throat caused by allergic rhinitis from one caused by illness. In both instances, it may be accompanied by nasal congestion or sneezing.

However, if the itchy throat is caused by an acute illness, it will probably be short-lived and accompanied by a combination of the following symptoms:

fever

swollen glands

muscle aches

weakness

headache

cough

nasal congestion

When the itchy throat is caused by dehydration, other symptoms can include

extreme thirst

dry mouth

infrequent dark urine

If the itchy throat is caused by reflux or heartburn, other symptoms may include:

difficulty or pain when swallowing

burning sensation in chest or throat

gas

inflamed voice box

worn down tooth enamel

inflamed gums

bad taste in mouth

Home remedies

Remedies for an itchy throat can vary based on the cause. However, there are some tried and tested remedies that may help in most cases.

These remedies include the following:

a spoonful of honey to coat the throat

salt water gargles

lozenges and cough drops

nasal spray

hot tea with lemon and honey

Using over-the-counter allergy medications and nasal sprays can relieve an itchy throat caused by allergies. For the common cold, an over-the-counter cold medication can help.

Preventing an itchy throat



There are steps that those prone to an itchy throat can take to prevent one from occurring. These steps vary based on what causes the itchy throat.

Most people will find that they can reduce the risk of an itchy throat if they do the following:

quit smoking

drink plenty of water

avoid caffeine and alcohol

wash hands frequently during cold and flu season

avoid opening windows and going outside during allergy season

When to see a doctor

A doctor does not always need to examine an itchy throat. In fact, an itchy throat responds well to self-care most of the time.

A person should call their doctor if the symptoms last for more than 10 days, get worse, or don't respond to self-care.

People should see a doctor immediately in the event of an itchy throat being accompanied by any of the following symptoms:

trouble breathing

wheezing

hives

facial swelling

severe sore throat

fever

difficulty swallowing

Any of the above situations may require immediate medical care, treatment with antibiotics or antiviral medication, or management of serious allergies.