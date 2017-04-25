Diabetes is a disease that causes elevated blood sugar levels due to a lack of insulin, the body's inability to use insulin, or both.

Poorly managed diabetes can cause damage to blood vessels and nerve cells, which may lead to arange of health issues, including foot problems and a condition called neuropathy.

High blood sugar levels can also cause damage to the eyes and kidneys, and increase the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Foods that can help manage blood sugar

People with diabetes should first make sure that they have a regular eating routine. Having a source of fiber, slow-digesting carbohydrate, lean protein, and healthy fat with each meal helps to control blood sugar levels throughout the day.

People should limit quick-digesting carbohydrates like white bread and pasta. Instead, they should opt for slower-digesting carbohydrates with extra nutrients like vegetables, whole grains, beans, and berries. These cause a smaller spike in blood sugar.

Being aware of a food's glycemic index (GI) is important. Foods with a lower GI score raise blood sugar levels more slowly and leave you feeling fuller for longer.

Foods with a low GI score include oatmeal, muesli, and non-starchy vegetables. High GI foods that should be avoided, or at least minimized, include white bread, pumpkin, and pineapple.

Ten diabetes superfoods

Here are ten examples of foods that can play a role in a healthy, balanced diet for people with diabetes.

Example superfood meal plan

Breakfast toasted Ezekiel bread (complex carbohydrate)

avocado (healthy fat)

spinach (antioxidants)

hard-boiled egg (lean protein and healthy fat)

Lunch leafy greens

quinoa (complex carbohydrate and lean protein)

roasted beets (antioxidants)

lean protein (like tuna or chicken)

Snack chopped apple (complex carb)

walnut and pumpkin seed mix (healthy fat and lean protein)