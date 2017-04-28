Dinner ideas for people with type 2 diabetes

Every 23 seconds, someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. But although diabetes is widespread, public awareness and understanding of the disease can be limited.

The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) report that 29 million Americans currently have diabetes, but a quarter of them do not know it. Another 86 million adults have prediabetes, with 90 percent of them being unaware.

Diabetes is a serious disease that can, if uncontrolled, lead to loss of eyesight, cardiovascular problems, kidney damage, and even amputation of lower limbs. The good news is, it can be managed and these serious health problems can be avoided.

Diet techniques for diabetes



The even better news is that diabetes can be managed through a combination of exercise, health care, and diet. Despite popular belief, a diet can be varied, tasty, and fulfilling.

The "diabetic plate"

Maintaining a consistent, well-balanced diet can help people with diabetes keep their blood sugar levels under control.

Portion control is also important, which is where the "diabetic plate" comes in.

Endorsed by several organizations, including the American Diabetes Association, the "diabetic plate" can be very helpful when planning dinners.

Follow these simple steps:

Draw an imaginary line down the center of your plate.

Divide one half into two further sections, so that your plate is now divided into three.

Fill the biggest section with non-starchy vegetables, such as spinach, green beans, salsa, mushrooms, broccoli, or others.

Use proteins to fill one of the smaller sections. Good options are skinless chicken, salmon, shrimp, tempeh or tofu, eggs, and much more. Legumes can fit in either the protein or the starch section because they provide both protein and carbohydrate.

Grains, legumes and starchy vegetables can go in the remaining quarter. These could be corn, lima beans, sweet potatoes, quinoa, whole grain breads, and more.

Complete the meal with a serving of fruit, or dairy.

Carbohydrate counting

Carbohydrate counting is also an essential part of healthful eating for people with diabetes. The amount of carbohydrates an individual can eat in a day will vary based on health, activity level, and treatment plans.

Knowing the carbohydrate content of foods can help individuals eat appropriate amounts at each meal or snack, and still enjoy a varied and satisfying diet.

Glycemic index

The glycemic index (GI) can help people with diabetes distinguish between carbs that will help or hurt their blood sugar, and can provide essential support when planning healthful dinners.

In essence, the higher the GI rating of a food, the more rapidly it will raise blood sugar. However, this does not mean that people with diabetes should avoid all high GI foods, since some are full of nutritional value. The important thing is to balance these foods with low GI foods, and monitor portion size.

Portion control

Perhaps the biggest challenge to eating healthful dinners is portion control. This is particularly true when meals are eaten on the go.

According to the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, portion sizes in American restaurants have increased by 200-300 percent in the past 20 years, and may be a factor in the country's rising obesity rates.

These giant servings can spell trouble for people with diabetes. They should ask servers about the size of the portions. They could also ask for some of the food to be boxed up, or they could share it with friends.

Alcohol



Drinking alcohol is an important part of a dining experience for many people. But people with diabetes need to be very cautious about drinking alcohol because it can seriously affect blood sugar levels.

However, one drink per day for women and two drinks per day for men may be acceptable if consumed with food.

People should check their blood sugars, and check with their doctor and dietitian to find out whether any amount of alcohol is acceptable within their treatment plan.

Dinner ideas suitable for diabetes

Following a healthful diet does not have to mean that people with diabetes have to give up their favorite foods. The key is eating appropriate amounts and making sure there is a balance between proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, with an emphasis on fiber.

The following are classic American foods that are suitable for a person with diabetes:

Steak: Stick to 3 ounce (oz) portions and do not cook it in butter. Choose center-cuts for less marbling and fat. The Harvard School of Public Health and many other agencies recommend that people eat red meat no more than once per week.

Stick to 3 ounce (oz) portions and do not cook it in butter. Choose center-cuts for less marbling and fat. The Harvard School of Public Health and many other agencies recommend that people eat red meat no more than once per week. Baked potato, or sweet potato: Skip the high-fat add-ons, such as bacon. Substitute sour cream for Greek yogurt for protein and healthy bacteria.

Skip the high-fat add-ons, such as bacon. Substitute sour cream for Greek yogurt for protein and healthy bacteria. Garden salad: Add vinaigrette for taste.

Add vinaigrette for taste. Salmon: Baked or grilled wild salmon is a good option.

Baked or grilled wild salmon is a good option. Steamed asparagus: Steaming is a healthful way to prepare vegetables.

Steaming is a healthful way to prepare vegetables. Turkey: Roasted turkey or chicken is a good choice.

Roasted turkey or chicken is a good choice. Corn on the cob: Avoid butter or other high-fat toppings.

Avoid butter or other high-fat toppings. Burgers: Simply wrap the patty in lettuce, or only eat half the bun to keep the carbohydrates in check.

Tips for quick healthful meals

The following tips may help people with diabetes create healthful and interesting dinners:

Keep a supply of frozen vegetables, low-sodium canned tomatoes, and low-sodium canned beans.

Consider serving salad as an entrée.

Remember that eggs can be for dinner, too.

Prepare a batch of slow-cooker chili that you can store and eat over several days.

Combine frozen vegetables with pasta, toss into a stir-fry, or add to a frozen whole-wheat pizza crust.

Make tacos with rotisserie chicken, vegetables, salsa, and non-fat Greek yogurt.

Recipe ideas

People with diabetes do not have to limit themselves to boring, bland foods. The following meal ideas illustrate a wide range of ideas for healthful dinners with less than 3 servings or 45 grams (g) of carbohydrates:

1 cup Spanish-style brown rice mixed with pinto beans, chicken, and salsa.

Cod fillets with puttanesca sauce, green beans, and quinoa.

Tempeh or tofu stir-fry with Asian vegetable mix.

Caribbean red snapper, a small baked sweet potato, and vegetables.

North African Shakshuka.

Dijon chicken, baked sweet potato fries, and steamed broccoli.

Skillet whole-wheat or corn tortilla pizza.

Bean and wild rice burgers with spinach and avocado salad.

Asian salmon fillets, shredded cabbage and peanut ginger sauce, zucchini, and chickpea or bean noodles.

Shrimp tacos, using 100 percent corn tacos, pineapple salsa, jicama (yam bean), and carrot and bell pepper slaw.

Cooking for others who have diabetes

Although they can eat most things, people with diabetes need to ensure they keep their blood sugar, blood pressure, and cholesterol levels in their target range.

The first step in planning healthful dinners for people with diabetes is balancing the levels of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats, while providing ample fiber.

By using the "diabetic plate" method to plan the basic framework of a meal, it is much easier to produce healthful and flavorful options that will appeal to everyone. As well as the examples listed above, the American Diabetes Association offers an extensive listing of recipe ideas.

Dinner options for people eating out

People with diabetes have lots to think about when eating out:

How the food is prepared: People with diabetes should find out how the meat or fish is cooked. Order grilled, roasted, or baked meats, poultry, and fish, or go for a vegetarian option.

People with diabetes should find out how the meat or fish is cooked. Order grilled, roasted, or baked meats, poultry, and fish, or go for a vegetarian option. What is in a sauce or soup: Choose broths over cream-based soups. Ask for sauces and salad dressing to be served on the side.

Choose broths over cream-based soups. Ask for sauces and salad dressing to be served on the side. Ratios of different ingredients: It is important to identify how the meal is balanced between vegetables and carbohydrates. Request steamed vegetables, when possible.

It is important to identify how the meal is balanced between vegetables and carbohydrates. Request steamed vegetables, when possible. Cuts of meat used: Lean cuts of meat are best for people with diabetes.

Lean cuts of meat are best for people with diabetes. Making substitutions: Instead of choosing french fries or potatoes, opt for non-starchy beans, cooked vegetables, or a salad.

Instead of choosing french fries or potatoes, opt for non-starchy beans, cooked vegetables, or a salad. What types of carbohydrates to choose: Always select whole grain options, such as whole-wheat bread and pasta, if possible. Legumes and fruits are higher in fiber and are great carbohydrate choices for people with diabetes.

Foods to avoid

There are some foods and drinks that a person with diabetes should avoid or strictly limit. These include:

fried foods

sweets

sweetened beverages, such as blended coffee drinks, soda, sweet tea, or juice

white rice and white breads

"loaded" anything, as in baked potatoes or nachos

dishes with rich sauces

alcoholic beverages

Other dietary tips

Other tips that may help a person with diabetes maintain a healthful diet include:

eating a variety of fruits and vegetables every day

increasing the amount of fiber consumed to 25-38 g per day

reducing sugar and salt intake found in sweetened beverages, canned foods, and processed meats

replacing saturated fats, such as those in red meat and butter, with mono- and polyunsaturated fats, such as those in fish and olive oil

using alcohol sparingly, if at all

aim for a low salt diet of less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium daily

Learn your ABC

One of the most important general tips for managing diabetes comes from the CDC, as well as other health experts, who advise people with diabetes to "know their ABCs." This acronym helps individuals monitor measurements that are essential for keeping their diabetes in check: These include:

A1C test: This test measures a 3-month average of blood glucose scores, which should be less than 7.

This test measures a 3-month average of blood glucose scores, which should be less than 7. Blood pressure: The targeted measurement is below 130/80.

The targeted measurement is below 130/80. Cholesterol: The targeted levels for LDL (bad cholesterol) should be below 100 and HDL (good cholesterol) should be above 40 for men and 50 for women.

Tips to keep in mind

When it comes to planning dinners, people with diabetes should keep the following tips in mind: