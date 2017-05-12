Knowledge center
Pregnancy / Obstetrics
Diabetes Women's Health / Gynecology Pharmacy / Pharmacist

Is it safe to use metformin during pregnancy?

Written by Jon JohnsonReviewed by Alan Carter, PharmD
Last reviewed: Last reviewed: Fri 12 May 2017
Metformin is a commonly used drug for managing type 2 diabetes. It is considered an effective treatment option for many people with diabetes, but is it safe for pregnant women?

Metformin is a drug that helps to lower blood sugar. It is considered one of the best first line treatments for type 2 diabetes.

A review posted to Diabetology & Metabolic Syndrome notes that metformin helps to lower blood sugar levels, strengthens the endocrine system, improves insulin resistance, and reduces fat distribution in the body.

Before taking any drugs, including metformin, a pregnant woman has to be absolutely sure that the drugs will not affect her or her baby.

Contents of this article:

  1. Effects of metformin use during and after pregnancy
  2. Possible effects of metformin on fertility before pregnancy
  3. Common risks and side effects of metformin
  4. Metformin dosage

Effects of metformin use during and after pregnancy

[pregnant woman taking pills]
Women with type 2 diabetes who already take metformin may be concerned about its effects during pregnancy.

Some people are concerned about using metformin during and after pregnancy because it crosses the placenta. This means that when a pregnant woman takes metformin, so does her baby.

However, the results of the few studies that have been carried out so far into the effects of taking metformin during pregnancy have been positive.

A 2014 review posted to Human Reproduction Update found that the drug did not cause birth defects, complications, or diseases.

The researchers did note, however, that larger studies should be carried out to make this evidence more conclusive.

Metformin and gestational diabetes

A separate review posted to Human Reproduction Update noted that women who took metformin to treat gestational diabetes (diabetes during pregnancy) gained less weight than women who took insulin.

A 2-year follow-up study found that babies born to the women treated with metformin had less fat around their organs, which could make them less prone to insulin resistance later in life.

This could mean that children who are exposed to metformin at a young age could gain long-term benefits. This is only a hypothesis at this stage, and long-term studies will have to be carried out before anything is certain.

Possible effects of metformin on fertility before pregnancy

[couple with a newborn baby]
Metformin appears to have a positive effect on fertility.

Metformin is commonly used to treat PCOS, or polycystic ovary syndrome. According to research posted to the Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences, women with PCOS, particularly those who are overweight, tend to be insulin resistant.

PCOS can cause missed periods and infrequent ovulation, which may lead to infertility or difficulty in conceiving.

Metformin is used to lower insulin levels by regulating the body's blood sugar. It also helps regulate menstruation and ovulation. Metformin can reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes or help manage the symptoms for those women who already have the condition.

Because metformin helps ease the symptoms of PCOS, many women find it easier to conceive when on the drug.

Reduced pregnancy problems

According to a review posted to Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental, women with PCOS or with gestational diabetes, who use metformin, appear to have reduced rates of early miscarriage, premature labor, and unhealthy fetal weight, compared with those using insulin.

The researchers noted that the body appears to accept metformin better than insulin. They also noted that metformin caused no developmental delays, fetal deaths in the uterus, or had any disturbing effects on the embryo or fetus during pregnancy. This is promising news for the safety of the drug.

Common risks and side effects of metformin

When used correctly, the risks and side effects of metformin are relatively low. Some people do experience mild side effects, however. The most common side effects of metformin are:

For pregnant women, these symptoms may make the feeling of morning sickness worse. It is important to be on the lowest effective dose to help reduce or prevent side effects with metformin.

Metformin can also reduce the blood sugar too much, causing hypoglycemia. Symptoms of hypoglycemia include:

  • weakness and fatigue
  • headache
  • confusion, drowsiness, or dizziness
  • irritation
  • fast heart rate, shaking, feeling jittery
  • hunger
  • sweating or chills

The risks of serious complications, such as lactic acidosis, when lactic acid builds up in the tissues, are also possible with metformin. Lactic acidosis is caused by problems with the metabolism, and symptoms include:

  • strong stomach pains
  • nausea and vomiting
  • irregular heart rate
  • dizziness, weakness, or feeling light headed
  • tiredness or extreme fatigue
  • trouble breathing
  • muscle pains
  • difficulty sleeping or sparse sleep

If a person feels they have any serious symptoms or signs of lactic acidosis, they should contact an emergency medical team immediately.

Metformin dosage

The dosage of metformin for people with type 2 diabetes varies from person to person. It is based on their medical history, insulin sensitivity levels, and sensitivity to side effects.

[pregnant woman talks with doctor]
The dose of metformin varies depending on the individual. Women should talk to their doctor if they have concerns about taking too much or too little of the drug.

Pregnant women who take insulin for type 2 diabetes may also be prescribed metformin to help with symptoms that develop during pregnancy.

The dosage for women with PCOS also varies based on their reaction to the medication. If side effects cannot be managed, doctors will often try to lower the dose or seek other options.

To minimize side effects, doctors start an individual on very low doses and gradually increase these until their symptoms are in check. When used correctly, the drug is considered to have a high safety profile.

Alternatives to metformin

Pregnant women with gestational diabetes or type 2 diabetes are commonly given metformin during their pregnancy.

If they have an adverse reaction to the drug, changes to their gastrointestinal system, or simply do not wish to take it, there are other options. The most common alternative to metformin is to be treated with insulin alone, which helps to stabilize blood sugar levels.

Outlook for taking metformin during pregnancy

All current research points to the fact that metformin has a low risk of complications during pregnancy, though further clinical trials are still being called for.

Some studies suggest that metformin may even have benefits for pregnant women and their babies when taken correctly.

Doses of any medication should be carefully managed by a doctor, but there is currently little risk to pregnant women or their offspring at all stages of development.

Written by Jon Johnson

Rate this article
Is it safe to use metformin during pregnancy?

Recommended related news

    Article last reviewed by Fri 12 May 2017.

    Visit our Pregnancy / Obstetrics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Pregnancy / Obstetrics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

    Aguayo Rojas, L. B., & Gomes, M. B. (2013, February 15). Metformin: An old but still the best treatment for type 2 diabetes. Diabetology & Metabolic Syndrome, 5(6). Retrieved from https://dmsjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1758-5996-5-6

    Cassina, M., Donà, M., Di Gianantonio, E., Litta, P., & Clementi, M. (2014, May 25). First-trimester exposure to metformin and risk of birth defects: A systematic review and meta-analysis. Human Reproduction Update, 20(5), 656-669. Retrieved from https://academic.oup.com/humupd/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/humupd/dmu022

    Feig, D. S., & Moses, R. G. (2011, October). Metformin therapy during pregnancy: Good for the goose and good for the gosling too? Diabetes Care, 34,(10), 2329-2330. Retrieved from http://care.diabetesjournals.org/content/34/10/2329

    Kumar, P., & Khan, K. (2012, March 7). Effects of metformin use in pregnant patients with polycystic ovary syndrome. Journal of Human Reproductive Sciences, 5(2), 166–169. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3493830/

    Lautatzis, M. E., Goulis, D. G., & Vrontakis, M. (2013, November). Efficacy and safety of metformin during pregnancy in women with gestational diabetes mellitus or polycystic ovary syndrome: A systematic review [Abstract]. Metabolism: Clinical and experimental, 62(11), 1522-34. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/23886298

    Sinai Talaulikar, V., Tang, T., & Yasmin, E. (2016, May). Role of metformin in women's health: Review of its current place in clinical practice and emerging indications for future [Abstract]. Obstetrical & Gynecological Survey, 71(5), 307-17. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/27182828

    Sivalingam, V. N., Myers, J., Nicholas, S., Balen, A. H., & Crosbie, E. J. (2014, July 10). Metformin in reproductive health, pregnancy and gynaecological cancer: Established and emerging indications. Human Reproduction Update, 20(6), 853-868. Retrieved from https://academic.oup.com/humupd/article-lookup/doi/10.1093/humupd/dmu037

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Johnson, Jon. "Is it safe to use metformin during pregnancy?." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 12 May. 2017. Web.
    12 May. 2017. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/317397.php>

    APA
    Johnson, J. (2017, May 12). "Is it safe to use metformin during pregnancy?." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Contact our news editors

For any corrections of factual information, or to contact our editorial team, please see our contact page.

Please note: Any medical information published on this website is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice and you should not take any action before consulting with a health care professional. For more information, please read our terms of use.

Copyright Medical News Today: Excluding email/sharing services explicitly offered on this website, material published on Medical News Today may not be reproduced, or distributed without the prior written permission of Medilexicon International Ltd. Please contact us for further details.

Download the MNT iPhone app

Most popular in: Pregnancy / Obstetrics

Knowledge Center

  • Detailed articles about specific areas of medicine, conditions, nutrition, and forms of treatment.

    Or choose a specific subject below.

Scroll to top