Can you drink distilled water safely?

Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining good health. But is drinking distilled water, rather than other types of water, a healthful option?

In this article, we explore the qualities of distilled water as compared with other types of water and analyze whether it is safe and healthful to drink.

As water has no calories or sugar, it is a better choice than sodas or fruit juice to keep hydrated. Sodas and fruit juices are laden with sugars, which actually remove water from the body.

While reaching for a glass of water may seem simple, there are many kinds of water available to drink, including:

plain tap water

spring water

distilled water

well water

Each type of water has its own set of benefits, but some do carry risks. Distilled water is formed from the steam of boiling water. By boiling the water, minerals and other impurities are destroyed, leaving the distilled water in a 'purer' state.

Because of this, some people believe drinking distilled water can help cleanse the body from unnecessary chemicals. Other people, however, think the minerals found in drinking water are necessary for good health.

What is distilled water?

Almost all water has some impurities in it. These impurities can include:

minerals

nutrients

contaminants

Distilled water has had these impurities removed through boiling and evaporation. Some people think distilled water tastes flat because it lacks:

metals

minerals

other inorganic compounds

In essence, distilled water is not very different from other purified water. The only thing that differs is the way the water is purified.

Distillation is an old method of water purification. However, it is a relatively complicated process and difficult to do at home without a water distillation machine.

There are many municipalities in seaside communities that use distillation facilities to treat the water from the ocean, which is then used as drinking water.

What are the risks of drinking distilled water?

The main risks of drinking only distilled water are associated with the lack of dissolved minerals, such as magnesium and calcium.

Some of the adverse effects of drinking just distilled or low mineral water include:

a flat taste that many people find unappealing, leading to reduced water consumption

a decrease in the body's metabolic function

an increase in urine output that could result in electrolyte imbalance

When the body loses water through sweating and urine output, it loses sodium and other minerals in addition to water. In order for the body to function properly, those minerals must be replaced.

However, when people drink distilled water, the minerals are not replaced as all additives have been removed during the distillation process.

This lack of minerals and additives would only pose a significant risk if distilled water was the only fluid or food that a person consumed.

As most people eat and drink a variety of food and beverages throughout the day, most people will get the salts and minerals they need from these other sources.

Fasting by only drinking water may be dangerous

It is not dangerous to drink distilled water as part of a balanced diet, which should include foods that replace any minerals lost through sweat.

However, fasting for an extended period, then drinking only distilled water may be dangerous, because a person would not be replacing any of the lost minerals.

An extended water-only fast is dangerous for other reasons too, and these other issues are much greater cause for concern than which type of water a person drinks. Before undertaking any kind of extreme fast, a person should consult with a healthcare professional.

Changing the pH balance of the blood

In extreme cases when a person only drinks distilled water and does not get proper nutrition, a condition called "acidosis" may occur. This condition occurs as a result of changing the pH balance of the blood.

The pH balance of distilled water is 7.0, and the pH balance of blood must remain between 7.35 and 7.45. Acidosis happens when the pH of blood falls below 7.35 and this can lead to dire health consequences, including organ failure.

Affecting the environment

Additionally, for environmentally minded people, distilled water may not be the best choice.

Distillation is not the most environmentally friendly process as it leaves behind highly salinated or hard water, which may disrupt or destroy the surrounding ecosystem of the water source.

What are the potential benefits of drinking distilled water?

Cleansing the body with pure water : When drinking distilled water, a person is consuming water with no other additives. As distilled water is pure, some people believe it can be cleansing for the body.

: When drinking distilled water, a person is consuming water with no other additives. As distilled water is pure, some people believe it can be cleansing for the body. Reducing the risk of disease : Distillation removes waterborne pathogens. Most waterborne disease-causing bacteria do not survive distillation.

: Distillation removes waterborne pathogens. Most waterborne disease-causing bacteria do not survive distillation. Reducing risk of consuming harmful chemicals: The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) does allow for low levels of certain harmful chemicals in drinking water. In distilled water, none of these chemicals are present.

Things to consider before drinking distilled water

When choosing drinking water, people may want to consider the following factors:

the quality of the local tap water

taste preference

quality of vitamins and minerals in the diet

cost point

availability of other drinking water

Is distilled water safe to drink?

Distilled water is safe to drink in moderation as part of a balanced diet. A variety of beverages and soft drinks contain distilled water.

However, when distilled water is the only kind of water a person drinks, potential health consequences may arise. These problems occur because of the lack of minerals, and because of the effect that the rise in pH levels has on the body.

Additionally, those fasting should avoid drinking distilled water to prevent electrolyte imbalances.

On the whole, drinking distilled water is not problematic. Most people eat a varied diet and get their hydration from a variety of sources.

Most people would benefit from drinking more water, distilled or otherwise because it helps them stay hydrated.