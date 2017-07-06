Ichthyosis vulgaris: Pictures, diagnosis, and treatment

Ichthyosis vulgaris is a skin condition where the skin's surface becomes dry, thick, and scaly. But how does this condition get diagnosed and treated?

Most cases of ichthyosis are hereditary and begin in childhood. In rare instances, adults can acquire the condition as a side effect of certain medications or other medical conditions.

Currently, there is no known cure for the condition, but the consistent and regular use of moisturizers and exfoliants are often enough to resolve symptoms.

What is ichthyosis vulgaris?



Ichthyosis vulgaris is the most common form of ichthyosis, a group of skin conditions.

Ichthyosis vulgaris is a type of ichthyosis, a group of related skin conditions that interfere with the skin's ability to shed dead skin cells, causing extremely dry, thick skin.

There are more than 20 different types of ichthyosis, but ichthyosis vulgaris is considered the most common form. It accounts for nearly 95 percent of all ichthyosis cases.

Ichthyosis is a relatively common condition, impacting approximately 1 in every 250 people. It usually develops in early childhood, typically between the ages of 2 and 5.

Ichthyosis vulgaris is often called fish scale disease because the scales that characterize the condition look like fish scales.

A doctor diagnoses the condition by looking at the skin changes and determining if anyone else in the family has a similar problem. The doctor will likely also ask about other medical issues and perform a skin biopsy or obtain a cheek cell sample. Genetic testing is also often used to confirm the condition.

What causes ichthyosis vulgaris?

Most cases of ichthyosis vulgaris are caused by a mutation in the gene responsible for encoding filaggrin. This is a protein that helps create the skin's natural barrier.

Without an effective barrier, the skin struggles to retain moisture and a consistent pH.

Chronically dehydrated skin cells begin to thicken and harden as they age. They then move to the surface of the skin, where they become fixed scales.

A vast majority of ichthyosis cases are inherited. Individuals with one copy of the abnormal gene tend to have milder cases than those with two copies.

The condition can also be caused by:

the use of certain medications

systemic conditions

conditions that affect the entire body

Common causes of acquired ichthyosis include:

impaired thyroid function

Hodgkin lymphoma

HIV

sarcoidosis

organ failure, especially liver and kidney failure

many medications targeted cancer therapy drugs

medicines containing nicotinic acid

medications containing kava

hydroxyurea

Symptoms of ichthyosis vulgaris



Ichthyosis vulgaris causes extremely dehydrated skin resulting in thick and scaly skin.

The most commonly impacted regions of the body include:

extensor region of the limbs, especially the elbows and shins

torso

scalp

face, typically the forehead and cheeks

Typically, symptoms are not present at birth but develop at around 2 months of age. Initially, symptoms are often mistaken for dry skin.

Ichthyosis vulgaris may present as skin dryness with accompanying fine, white, or skin-colored scales. Often, the skin will also flake.

The scaling associated with ichthyosis vulgaris can also cause the skin to crack in areas that are severely or persistently affected. Cracking most often occurs on the soles and palms.

Scaling can also lead to general discomfort and pain and make the skin more vulnerable to irritation and further drying. While rare, in some people with ichthyosis vulgaris, scaling interferes with the sweat glands causing either excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis) or an inability to sweat.

The severity of symptoms varies from person to person and symptoms can intensify during puberty. Anything that causes the skin to dry out further, or impairs its ability to retain moisture may also worsen symptoms.

Ichthyosis vulgaris is also commonly associated with other skin conditions. About 50 percent of those with the condition also have eczema (atopic dermatitis).

Individuals with both conditions have an increased risk of:

rhinitis

allergies

asthma

Most people with both ichthyosis vulgaris and eczema tend to present with severe symptoms at a young age that persist into adulthood.

Ichthyosis vulgaris is also commonly associated with keratosis pilaris, a condition where hair follicles become clogged with skin scales.

Ichthyosis vulgaris is also associated with hyperlinearity, or increased skin lines, often on the soles and palms.

Treatment options

Unfortunately, there is no known cure for ichthyosis vulgaris. Treatment options revolve around lessening symptoms by removing scaling and reducing skin dryness.

Regular, consistent exfoliation aims to slowly dull scales. Once scaling subsides, the skin is better able to take in and retain moisture.



Commonly recommended ways to reduce scaling include:

soaking the affected area in salt water or bathe in salt water

soaking the affected area in lukewarm water and then gently rubbing in a circular motion using a pumice stone

using moisturizers that contain exfoliating chemicals, such as glycolic acid, alpha hydroxy acid, lactic acid, salicylic acid, or urea

carefully brushing washed hair to remove scaling on the scalp

for severe cases, using oral vitamin A-based medications like acitretin or isotretinoin to slow down skin cell production

Alongside exfoliation, using moisturizers and lotions consistently and regularly:

helps increases skin hydration

reduces the risk of cracking and splitting

may prevent further scaling

It is a good idea to use lotions or body washes that have a high-fat content, such as lanolin creams, as the first line of treatment.

A variety of environmental factors and lifestyle habits dehydrate the skin, intensifying the dryness and scaling associated with ichthyosis vulgaris.

