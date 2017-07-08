Seven-day diabetes meal plan: Options for healthful eating

Managing blood sugar levels is the key to living well with diabetes and avoiding some of the more severe health problems it can cause. This means that following a healthful diet is essential for people with diabetes.

A diabetes meal plan can help. A good meal plan can help people to meet their nutritional needs, eat an appropriate mix of foods, and lose weight if needed.

A 7-day diabetes meal plan not only provides a week's worth of healthful eating, but it also makes shopping and cooking duties simpler and can help people save money.

Two menus for 7 days



Planning meals in advance is a good way to ensure that a diet is balanced and nutritious while managing diabetes.

The ideal diabetes meal plan will offer menus for three meals a day, plus two snacks.

Plans tend to suggest consuming 1,500 to 1,800 calories a day.

The number of calories people with diabetes need to eat each day will vary, depending on their activity level, height, and gender, and whether they're trying to lose, gain, or maintain their weight.

The meal plans below provide a maximum of three servings of healthful, high-fiber carbohydrate choices at each meal or snack.

1,200 calorie plan: Monday Breakfast: One poached egg and ½ small avocado spread on one slice Ezekiel bread, one orange Lunch: Mexican bowl: 1/3 cup brown rice, 1/3 cup beans, 1 cup chopped spinach, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup bell peppers, 1 oz cheese, fresh salsa as sauce Snack: 20 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus Dinner: 1 cup cooked bean or lentil pasta, 1 ½ cups veggie tomato sauce (cook garlic, mushrooms, greens, zucchini, and eggplant into it), 2 oz ground lean turkey, one slice honeydew 1,200 calorie plan: Tuesday Breakfast: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, ¾ cup blueberries, 1 oz almonds, 1 tsp chia seeds Lunch: Salad: 2 cups fresh spinach, 2 oz grilled chicken breast, ½ cup chickpeas, ½ small avocado, ¾ cup sliced strawberries, ¼ cup shredded carrots, 2 Tbsp dressing Snack: One peach diced into 1/3 cup cottage cheese Dinner: Mediterranean couscous: 2/3 cup whole wheat couscous, ½ cup sautéed eggplant, 2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes, five Kalamata olives chopped, 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, fresh basil 1,200 calorie plan: Wednesday Breakfast: Omelet: one whole egg, two egg white veggie omelet (spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado) with ½ cup black beans, 1 cup berries Lunch: Sandwich: two slices high-fiber whole grain bread, 1 Tbsp Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp mustard, 2 oz canned tuna in water mixed with shredded carrots, dill relish, 1 cup sliced tomato, one small apple Snack: 1 cup kefir Dinner: ½ cup succotash, 1 ½ oz cornbread, 1 tsp. butter, 2 oz pork tenderloin, 1 cup cooked asparagus, ½ cup fresh pineapple 1,200 calorie plan: Thursday Breakfast: Sweet potato toast: two slices toasted sweet potato, topped with 1 oz goat cheese, spinach, and 1 tsp sprinkled flaxseed Lunch: 2 oz rotisserie chicken, 1 cup raw cauliflower, 1 Tbsp salad dressing, 1 cup fresh berries Snack: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt mixed with half a banana Dinner: 2/3 cup quinoa, 8 oz tofu, 1 cup cooked bok choy, 1 cup steamed broccoli, 2 tsp olive oil, one kiwi 1,200 calorie plan: Friday Breakfast: 1/3 cup Grape-Nuts (or similar high-fiber cereal), 1 cup berries, 1 cup unsweetened flax milk with protein Lunch: Salad: 2 cups spinach, ¼ cup tomatoes, 1 oz cheddar cheese, one boiled chopped egg, 2 Tbsp yogurt dressing, ¼ cup grapes, 1 tsp pumpkin seeds, ¼ cup roasted chickpeas Snack: 1 cup celery with 1 Tbsp peanut butter Dinner: 2 oz salmon filet, one medium baked potato, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cups steamed asparagus 1,200 calorie plan: Saturday Breakfast: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt sweetened with half a banana mashed, 1 cup berries, 1 Tbsp chia seeds Lunch: Tacos: two corn tortillas, 1/3 cup cooked black beans, 1 oz low fat cheese, 2 Tbsp avocado, 1 cup coleslaw, salsa as dressing, two small plums Snack: One cherry tomato and 10 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus Dinner: 6 oz baked potato, 2 oz London broil, 1 tsp. butter, 1 ½ cup steamed broccoli with 1 tsp nutritional yeast sprinkled on top, 1 ¼ cup whole strawberries 1,200 calorie plan: Sunday Breakfast: Chocolate peanut oatmeal: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, 1 scoop chocolate vegan or whey protein powder, 1 Tbsp peanut butter, 1 Tbsp chia seeds Lunch: One whole wheat pita pocket, ½ cup cucumbers, ½ cup tomatoes, ½ cup lentils, ½ cup leafy greens, 2 Tbsp salad dressing Snack: 1 oz almonds, one small grapefruit Dinner: 2 oz boiled shrimp, 1 cup green peas, 1 tsp butter, ½ cup cooked beets, 1 cup sautéed Swiss chard, 1 tsp balsamic vinegar 1,600 calorie plan: Monday Breakfast: One poached egg and ½ small avocado spread on one slice Ezekiel bread, one orange Lunch: Mexican bowl: 1/3 cup brown rice, 2/3 cup beans, 1 cup chopped spinach, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup bell peppers, 1 ½ oz cheese, fresh salsa as sauce Snack: 20 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus Dinner: 1 cup cooked bean or lentil pasta, 1 ½ cups veggie tomato sauce (cook garlic, mushrooms, greens, zucchini, and eggplant into it), 2 oz ground lean turkey, one slice honeydew Snack: 1 cup cucumber, 2 tsp tahini 1,600 calorie plan: Tuesday Breakfast: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, ¾ cup blueberries, 1 oz almonds, 2 tsp chia seeds Lunch: Salad: 2 cups fresh spinach, 3 oz grilled chicken breast, ½ cup chickpeas, ½ small avocado, ¾ cup sliced strawberries, ¼ cup shredded carrots, 2 Tbsp dressing Snack: One peach diced into 1/3 cup cottage cheese Dinner: Mediterranean couscous: 2/3 cup whole wheat couscous, ½ cup sautéed eggplant, 2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes, five Kalamata olives chopped, 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, fresh basil Snack: One apple with 2 tsp almond butter 1,600 calorie plan: Wednesday Breakfast: Omelet: one whole egg, two egg white veggie omelet (spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado) with ½ cup black beans, 1 cup berries Lunch: Sandwich: two slices high-fiber whole grain bread, 1 Tbsp Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp mustard, 3 oz canned tuna in water mixed with shredded carrots, dill relish, 1 cup sliced tomato, one small apple Snack: 1 cup kefir Dinner: ½ cup succotash, 1 ½ oz cornbread, 1 tsp butter, 3 oz pork tenderloin, 1 cup cooked asparagus, ½ cup fresh pineapple Snack: 20 peanuts, 1 cup carrots 1,600 calorie plan: Thursday Breakfast: Sweet potato toast: three slices toasted sweet potato, topped with 1 oz goat cheese, spinach and 1 tsp sprinkled flaxseed Lunch: 3 oz rotisserie chicken, 1 ½ cup raw cauliflower, 1 Tbsp salad dressing, 1 cup fresh berries Snack: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt mixed with half a banana Dinner: 2/3 cup quinoa, 8 oz tofu, 1 cup cooked bok choy, 1 cup steamed broccoli, 2 tsp olive oil, one kiwi Snack: 1 cup celery, 1 ½ tsp peanut butter 1,600 calorie plan: Friday Breakfast: 1/3 cup Grape-Nuts (or similar high-fiber cereal), 1 cup berries, 1 cup unsweetened flax milk with protein Lunch: Salad: 2 cups spinach, ¼ cup tomatoes, 1 oz cheddar cheese, 1 boiled chopped egg, 2 Tbsp yogurt dressing, ¼ cup grapes, 1 tsp pumpkin seeds, ¼ cup roasted chickpeas Snack: 1 cup celery with 1 Tbsp peanut butter Dinner: 3 oz salmon filet, one medium baked potato, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cups steamed asparagus Snack: ½ cup vegetable juice, 10 stuffed green olives 1,600 calorie plan: Saturday Breakfast: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt sweetened with half a banana mashed, 1 cup berries, 1 Tbsp chia seeds Lunch: Tacos: two corn tortillas, 1/3 cup cooked black beans, 1 oz low fat cheese, 2 Tbsp avocado, 1 cup coleslaw, salsa as dressing, two small plums Snack: One cherry tomato and 10 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus Dinner: 6 oz baked potato, 2 oz London broil, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cup steamed broccoli with 1 tsp nutritional yeast sprinkled on top, 1 ¼ cup whole strawberries Snack: Half a small avocado drizzled with hot sauce 1,600 calorie plan: Sunday Breakfast: Chocolate peanut oatmeal: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, 1 scoop chocolate vegan or whey protein powder, 1 ½ Tbsp peanut butter, 1 Tbsp chia seeds Lunch: One whole wheat pita pocket, ½ cup cucumbers, ½ cup tomatoes, ½ cup lentils, ½ cup leafy greens, 3 Tbsp salad dressing Snack: 1 oz pumpkin seeds, one medium apple Dinner: 3 oz boiled shrimp, 1 cup green peas, 1 tsp. butter, ½ cup cooked beets, 1 cup sautéed Swiss chard, 1 tsp balsamic vinegar Snack: 16 pistachios, 1 cup jicama

Diet plans for weight loss

Carrying excess weight puts additional stress on the body's ability to use insulin and regulate blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, close to 90 percent of people with type 2 diabetes are overweight, according to the Obesity Society.

It is helpful for most people with diabetes to consider weight loss guidelines when developing a meal plan. Under the guidance of a doctor, many choose to follow a reduced calorie plan.

Step-by-step guide to meals for a week



Measuring portions of food can ensure accurate monitoring of a diet.

These three practices can help people with diabetes enjoy a healthful, varied diet and successfully manage their blood sugar:

balancing carbohydrates, proteins, and fat to meet dietary goals

measuring portions accurately

planning ahead

With these ideas in mind, the following steps can help people with diabetes put together a healthful 7-day meal plan:

note daily targets for calories and carbohydrates

see how many portions of carbohydrates and other foods will meet those targets

divide those portions between a day's meals and snacks

review the rankings of favorite and familiar foods and see if they can fit into a regular schedule, taking note of portion sizes

use exchange lists and available resources to fill out a daily schedule

plan meals to maximize ingredient use, such as having a roasted chicken one day and chicken soup the next

repeat the process for each day of the week

monitor blood sugar daily and weight regularly to see if the meal plan is producing the desired results

Diabetes meal planning methods

The diabetes plate method uses the image of a standard, 9-inch dinner plate as a way for individuals to plan their meals. In this approach, a plate is divided as follows:

50 percent non-starchy vegetables

25 percent protein

25 percent high-fiber carbohydrates

Limited amounts of monounsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oils and avocado, and polyunsaturated fats, such as sesame seeds or nuts, can be used to prepare or accompany foods, such as fish or vegetables.

Counting carbohydrates is another effective way to develop a healthful diabetes meal plan. This approach is used when people with diabetes have worked with a healthcare professional to determine how many carbohydrates they can safely eat each day, and the right amount to eat at each meal.

People can then choose how they want to "spend" their carbohydrates by using a carbohydrates exchange list. These handy resources list foods according to the number of carbohydrates they contain, which makes it simpler to swap out one type of food for another.

Two other standard methods used in managing diabetes with diet are:

The glycemic index and load: These methods rate foods according to how quickly they raise blood sugar.

Food exchange lists: These lists are similar to those used in counting carbs, only they group together foods that have similar levels of fat and protein, as well as carbohydrates. These larger exchanges are divided into lists of starches, fruit, milk, vegetables, meat and meat substitutes, and fat.

Fortunately, all these methods are complementary. People developing a diabetes meal plan using the plate method can use a carbohydrate exchange list to switch up their menu choices, and then use the glycemic load to see if the other elements of the meal will balance it out.

Food exchange lists can be especially useful for putting together a 7-day diabetes meal plan.

Healthful foods to eat for diabetes management



Sweet potatoes provide fiber, and are suitable for those who are gluten intolerant. Sweet potatoes provide fiber, and are suitable for those who are gluten intolerant.

According to the American Diabetes Association, many Americans do not even come close to eating the minimum recommended daily amount of fiber, which is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

Some people with diabetes may have a hard time with the gluten found in some high-fiber foods, such as multigrain bread. Alternatives that may help to provide fiber include carbohydrates, such as:

sweet potatoes

quinoa

buckwheat

bean pasta

legumes

green peas

corn

It is important to include fiber, found in fruits, vegetables, and legumes, in a 7-day diabetes meal plan because fiber slows carbohydrate digestion and lowers the risk of major health problems, such as heart disease and cancer.