Knowledge center
Diabetes
Nutrition / Diet

Seven-day diabetes meal plan: Options for healthful eating

Written by Danielle DresdenReviewed by Natalie Butler, RD, LD
Last reviewed: Last reviewed: Sat 8 Jul 2017
Managing blood sugar levels is the key to living well with diabetes and avoiding some of the more severe health problems it can cause. This means that following a healthful diet is essential for people with diabetes.

A diabetes meal plan can help. A good meal plan can help people to meet their nutritional needs, eat an appropriate mix of foods, and lose weight if needed.

A 7-day diabetes meal plan not only provides a week's worth of healthful eating, but it also makes shopping and cooking duties simpler and can help people save money.

Contents of this article:

  1. Two menus for 7 days
  2. Step-by-step guide to meals for a week
  3. Diabetes meal planning methods
  4. Healthful foods to eat for diabetes management

Two menus for 7 days

Meal plan.
Planning meals in advance is a good way to ensure that a diet is balanced and nutritious while managing diabetes.

The ideal diabetes meal plan will offer menus for three meals a day, plus two snacks.

Plans tend to suggest consuming 1,500 to 1,800 calories a day.

The number of calories people with diabetes need to eat each day will vary, depending on their activity level, height, and gender, and whether they're trying to lose, gain, or maintain their weight.

The meal plans below provide a maximum of three servings of healthful, high-fiber carbohydrate choices at each meal or snack.

1,200 calorie plan: Monday

Breakfast: One poached egg and ½ small avocado spread on one slice Ezekiel bread, one orange

Lunch: Mexican bowl: 1/3 cup brown rice, 1/3 cup beans, 1 cup chopped spinach, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup bell peppers, 1 oz cheese, fresh salsa as sauce

Snack: 20 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus

Dinner: 1 cup cooked bean or lentil pasta, 1 ½ cups veggie tomato sauce (cook garlic, mushrooms, greens, zucchini, and eggplant into it), 2 oz ground lean turkey, one slice honeydew

1,200 calorie plan: Tuesday

Breakfast: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, ¾ cup blueberries, 1 oz almonds, 1 tsp chia seeds

Lunch: Salad: 2 cups fresh spinach, 2 oz grilled chicken breast, ½ cup chickpeas, ½ small avocado, ¾ cup sliced strawberries, ¼ cup shredded carrots, 2 Tbsp dressing

Snack: One peach diced into 1/3 cup cottage cheese

Dinner: Mediterranean couscous: 2/3 cup whole wheat couscous, ½ cup sautéed eggplant, 2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes, five Kalamata olives chopped, 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, fresh basil

1,200 calorie plan: Wednesday

Breakfast: Omelet: one whole egg, two egg white veggie omelet (spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado) with ½ cup black beans, 1 cup berries

Lunch: Sandwich: two slices high-fiber whole grain bread, 1 Tbsp Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp mustard, 2 oz canned tuna in water mixed with shredded carrots, dill relish, 1 cup sliced tomato, one small apple

Snack: 1 cup kefir

Dinner: ½ cup succotash, 1 ½ oz cornbread, 1 tsp. butter, 2 oz pork tenderloin, 1 cup cooked asparagus, ½ cup fresh pineapple

1,200 calorie plan: Thursday

Breakfast: Sweet potato toast: two slices toasted sweet potato, topped with 1 oz goat cheese, spinach, and 1 tsp sprinkled flaxseed

Lunch: 2 oz rotisserie chicken, 1 cup raw cauliflower, 1 Tbsp salad dressing, 1 cup fresh berries

Snack: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt mixed with half a banana

Dinner: 2/3 cup quinoa, 8 oz tofu, 1 cup cooked bok choy, 1 cup steamed broccoli, 2 tsp olive oil, one kiwi

1,200 calorie plan: Friday

Breakfast: 1/3 cup Grape-Nuts (or similar high-fiber cereal), 1 cup berries, 1 cup unsweetened flax milk with protein

Lunch: Salad: 2 cups spinach, ¼ cup tomatoes, 1 oz cheddar cheese, one boiled chopped egg, 2 Tbsp yogurt dressing, ¼ cup grapes, 1 tsp pumpkin seeds, ¼ cup roasted chickpeas

Snack: 1 cup celery with 1 Tbsp peanut butter

Dinner: 2 oz salmon filet, one medium baked potato, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cups steamed asparagus

1,200 calorie plan: Saturday

Breakfast: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt sweetened with half a banana mashed, 1 cup berries, 1 Tbsp chia seeds

Lunch: Tacos: two corn tortillas, 1/3 cup cooked black beans, 1 oz low fat cheese, 2 Tbsp avocado, 1 cup coleslaw, salsa as dressing, two small plums

Snack: One cherry tomato and 10 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus

Dinner: 6 oz baked potato, 2 oz London broil, 1 tsp. butter, 1 ½ cup steamed broccoli with 1 tsp nutritional yeast sprinkled on top, 1 ¼ cup whole strawberries

1,200 calorie plan: Sunday

Breakfast: Chocolate peanut oatmeal: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, 1 scoop chocolate vegan or whey protein powder, 1 Tbsp peanut butter, 1 Tbsp chia seeds

Lunch: One whole wheat pita pocket, ½ cup cucumbers, ½ cup tomatoes, ½ cup lentils, ½ cup leafy greens, 2 Tbsp salad dressing

Snack: 1 oz almonds, one small grapefruit

Dinner: 2 oz boiled shrimp, 1 cup green peas, 1 tsp butter, ½ cup cooked beets, 1 cup sautéed Swiss chard, 1 tsp balsamic vinegar

1,600 calorie plan: Monday

Breakfast: One poached egg and ½ small avocado spread on one slice Ezekiel bread, one orange

Lunch: Mexican bowl: 1/3 cup brown rice, 2/3 cup beans, 1 cup chopped spinach, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup bell peppers, 1 ½ oz cheese, fresh salsa as sauce

Snack: 20 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus

Dinner: 1 cup cooked bean or lentil pasta, 1 ½ cups veggie tomato sauce (cook garlic, mushrooms, greens, zucchini, and eggplant into it), 2 oz ground lean turkey, one slice honeydew

Snack: 1 cup cucumber, 2 tsp tahini

1,600 calorie plan: Tuesday

Breakfast: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, ¾ cup blueberries, 1 oz almonds, 2 tsp chia seeds

Lunch: Salad: 2 cups fresh spinach, 3 oz grilled chicken breast, ½ cup chickpeas, ½ small avocado, ¾ cup sliced strawberries, ¼ cup shredded carrots, 2 Tbsp dressing

Snack: One peach diced into 1/3 cup cottage cheese

Dinner: Mediterranean couscous: 2/3 cup whole wheat couscous, ½ cup sautéed eggplant, 2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes, five Kalamata olives chopped, 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, fresh basil

Snack: One apple with 2 tsp almond butter

1,600 calorie plan: Wednesday

Breakfast: Omelet: one whole egg, two egg white veggie omelet (spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado) with ½ cup black beans, 1 cup berries

Lunch: Sandwich: two slices high-fiber whole grain bread, 1 Tbsp Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp mustard, 3 oz canned tuna in water mixed with shredded carrots, dill relish, 1 cup sliced tomato, one small apple

Snack: 1 cup kefir

Dinner: ½ cup succotash, 1 ½ oz cornbread, 1 tsp butter, 3 oz pork tenderloin, 1 cup cooked asparagus, ½ cup fresh pineapple

Snack: 20 peanuts, 1 cup carrots

1,600 calorie plan: Thursday

Breakfast: Sweet potato toast: three slices toasted sweet potato, topped with 1 oz goat cheese, spinach and 1 tsp sprinkled flaxseed

Lunch: 3 oz rotisserie chicken, 1 ½ cup raw cauliflower, 1 Tbsp salad dressing, 1 cup fresh berries

Snack: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt mixed with half a banana

Dinner: 2/3 cup quinoa, 8 oz tofu, 1 cup cooked bok choy, 1 cup steamed broccoli, 2 tsp olive oil, one kiwi

Snack: 1 cup celery, 1 ½ tsp peanut butter

1,600 calorie plan: Friday

Breakfast: 1/3 cup Grape-Nuts (or similar high-fiber cereal), 1 cup berries, 1 cup unsweetened flax milk with protein

Lunch: Salad: 2 cups spinach, ¼ cup tomatoes, 1 oz cheddar cheese, 1 boiled chopped egg, 2 Tbsp yogurt dressing, ¼ cup grapes, 1 tsp pumpkin seeds, ¼ cup roasted chickpeas

Snack: 1 cup celery with 1 Tbsp peanut butter

Dinner: 3 oz salmon filet, one medium baked potato, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cups steamed asparagus

Snack: ½ cup vegetable juice, 10 stuffed green olives

1,600 calorie plan: Saturday

Breakfast: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt sweetened with half a banana mashed, 1 cup berries, 1 Tbsp chia seeds

Lunch: Tacos: two corn tortillas, 1/3 cup cooked black beans, 1 oz low fat cheese, 2 Tbsp avocado, 1 cup coleslaw, salsa as dressing, two small plums

Snack: One cherry tomato and 10 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus

Dinner: 6 oz baked potato, 2 oz London broil, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cup steamed broccoli with 1 tsp nutritional yeast sprinkled on top, 1 ¼ cup whole strawberries

Snack: Half a small avocado drizzled with hot sauce

1,600 calorie plan: Sunday

Breakfast: Chocolate peanut oatmeal: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, 1 scoop chocolate vegan or whey protein powder, 1 ½ Tbsp peanut butter, 1 Tbsp chia seeds

Lunch: One whole wheat pita pocket, ½ cup cucumbers, ½ cup tomatoes, ½ cup lentils, ½ cup leafy greens, 3 Tbsp salad dressing

Snack: 1 oz pumpkin seeds, one medium apple

Dinner: 3 oz boiled shrimp, 1 cup green peas, 1 tsp. butter, ½ cup cooked beets, 1 cup sautéed Swiss chard, 1 tsp balsamic vinegar

Snack: 16 pistachios, 1 cup jicama

Diet plans for weight loss

Carrying excess weight puts additional stress on the body's ability to use insulin and regulate blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, close to 90 percent of people with type 2 diabetes are overweight, according to the Obesity Society.

It is helpful for most people with diabetes to consider weight loss guidelines when developing a meal plan. Under the guidance of a doctor, many choose to follow a reduced calorie plan.

Step-by-step guide to meals for a week

Measuring spoons with dried pasta, beans, and legumes.
Measuring portions of food can ensure accurate monitoring of a diet.

These three practices can help people with diabetes enjoy a healthful, varied diet and successfully manage their blood sugar:

  • balancing carbohydrates, proteins, and fat to meet dietary goals
  • measuring portions accurately
  • planning ahead

With these ideas in mind, the following steps can help people with diabetes put together a healthful 7-day meal plan:

  • note daily targets for calories and carbohydrates
  • see how many portions of carbohydrates and other foods will meet those targets
  • divide those portions between a day's meals and snacks
  • review the rankings of favorite and familiar foods and see if they can fit into a regular schedule, taking note of portion sizes
  • use exchange lists and available resources to fill out a daily schedule
  • plan meals to maximize ingredient use, such as having a roasted chicken one day and chicken soup the next
  • repeat the process for each day of the week
  • monitor blood sugar daily and weight regularly to see if the meal plan is producing the desired results

Diabetes meal planning methods

The diabetes plate method uses the image of a standard, 9-inch dinner plate as a way for individuals to plan their meals. In this approach, a plate is divided as follows:

  • 50 percent non-starchy vegetables
  • 25 percent protein
  • 25 percent high-fiber carbohydrates

Limited amounts of monounsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oils and avocado, and polyunsaturated fats, such as sesame seeds or nuts, can be used to prepare or accompany foods, such as fish or vegetables.

Counting carbohydrates is another effective way to develop a healthful diabetes meal plan. This approach is used when people with diabetes have worked with a healthcare professional to determine how many carbohydrates they can safely eat each day, and the right amount to eat at each meal.

People can then choose how they want to "spend" their carbohydrates by using a carbohydrates exchange list. These handy resources list foods according to the number of carbohydrates they contain, which makes it simpler to swap out one type of food for another.

Two other standard methods used in managing diabetes with diet are:

  • The glycemic index and load: These methods rate foods according to how quickly they raise blood sugar.
  • Food exchange lists: These lists are similar to those used in counting carbs, only they group together foods that have similar levels of fat and protein, as well as carbohydrates. These larger exchanges are divided into lists of starches, fruit, milk, vegetables, meat and meat substitutes, and fat.

Fortunately, all these methods are complementary. People developing a diabetes meal plan using the plate method can use a carbohydrate exchange list to switch up their menu choices, and then use the glycemic load to see if the other elements of the meal will balance it out.

Food exchange lists can be especially useful for putting together a 7-day diabetes meal plan.

Healthful foods to eat for diabetes management

Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes provide fiber, and are suitable for those who are gluten intolerant.

According to the American Diabetes Association, many Americans do not even come close to eating the minimum recommended daily amount of fiber, which is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.

Some people with diabetes may have a hard time with the gluten found in some high-fiber foods, such as multigrain bread. Alternatives that may help to provide fiber include carbohydrates, such as:

  • sweet potatoes
  • quinoa
  • buckwheat
  • bean pasta
  • legumes
  • green peas
  • corn

It is important to include fiber, found in fruits, vegetables, and legumes, in a 7-day diabetes meal plan because fiber slows carbohydrate digestion and lowers the risk of major health problems, such as heart disease and cancer.

Written by Danielle Dresden

Rate this article
Seven-day diabetes meal plan: Options for healthful eating

Recommended related news

    Article last reviewed by Sat 8 July 2017.

    Visit our Diabetes category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Diabetes.

    All references are available in the References tab.

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Dresden, Danielle. "Seven-day diabetes meal plan: Options for healthful eating." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 8 Jul. 2017. Web.
    8 Jul. 2017. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/318277.php>

    APA
    Dresden, D. (2017, July 8). "Seven-day diabetes meal plan: Options for healthful eating." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Contact our news editors

For any corrections of factual information, or to contact our editorial team, please see our contact page.

Please note: Any medical information published on this website is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice and you should not take any action before consulting with a health care professional. For more information, please read our terms of use.

Copyright Medical News Today: Excluding email/sharing services explicitly offered on this website, material published on Medical News Today may not be reproduced, or distributed without the prior written permission of Medilexicon International Ltd. Please contact us for further details.

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Diabetes

Knowledge Center

  • Detailed articles about specific areas of medicine, conditions, nutrition, and forms of treatment.

    Or choose a specific subject below.

Scroll to top