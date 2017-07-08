Seven-day diabetes meal plan: Options for healthful eating

A diabetes meal plan can help. A good meal plan can help people to meet their nutritional needs, eat an appropriate mix of foods, and lose weight if needed.
A 7-day diabetes meal plan not only provides a week's worth of healthful eating, but it also makes shopping and cooking duties simpler and can help people save money.
Contents of this article:
Two menus for 7 days
Planning meals in advance is a good way to ensure that a diet is balanced and nutritious while managing diabetes.
The ideal diabetes meal plan will offer menus for three meals a day, plus two snacks.
Plans tend to suggest consuming 1,500 to 1,800 calories a day.
The number of calories people with diabetes need to eat each day will vary, depending on their activity level, height, and gender, and whether they're trying to lose, gain, or maintain their weight.
The meal plans below provide a maximum of three servings of healthful, high-fiber carbohydrate choices at each meal or snack.
1,200 calorie plan: Monday
Breakfast: One poached egg and ½ small avocado spread on one slice Ezekiel bread, one orange
Lunch: Mexican bowl: 1/3 cup brown rice, 1/3 cup beans, 1 cup chopped spinach, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup bell peppers, 1 oz cheese, fresh salsa as sauce
Snack: 20 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus
Dinner: 1 cup cooked bean or lentil pasta, 1 ½ cups veggie tomato sauce (cook garlic, mushrooms, greens, zucchini, and eggplant into it), 2 oz ground lean turkey, one slice honeydew
1,200 calorie plan: Tuesday
Breakfast: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, ¾ cup blueberries, 1 oz almonds, 1 tsp chia seeds
Lunch: Salad: 2 cups fresh spinach, 2 oz grilled chicken breast, ½ cup chickpeas, ½ small avocado, ¾ cup sliced strawberries, ¼ cup shredded carrots, 2 Tbsp dressing
Snack: One peach diced into 1/3 cup cottage cheese
Dinner: Mediterranean couscous: 2/3 cup whole wheat couscous, ½ cup sautéed eggplant, 2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes, five Kalamata olives chopped, 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, fresh basil
1,200 calorie plan: Wednesday
Breakfast: Omelet: one whole egg, two egg white veggie omelet (spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado) with ½ cup black beans, 1 cup berries
Lunch: Sandwich: two slices high-fiber whole grain bread, 1 Tbsp Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp mustard, 2 oz canned tuna in water mixed with shredded carrots, dill relish, 1 cup sliced tomato, one small apple
Snack: 1 cup kefir
Dinner: ½ cup succotash, 1 ½ oz cornbread, 1 tsp. butter, 2 oz pork tenderloin, 1 cup cooked asparagus, ½ cup fresh pineapple
1,200 calorie plan: Thursday
Breakfast: Sweet potato toast: two slices toasted sweet potato, topped with 1 oz goat cheese, spinach, and 1 tsp sprinkled flaxseed
Lunch: 2 oz rotisserie chicken, 1 cup raw cauliflower, 1 Tbsp salad dressing, 1 cup fresh berries
Snack: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt mixed with half a banana
Dinner: 2/3 cup quinoa, 8 oz tofu, 1 cup cooked bok choy, 1 cup steamed broccoli, 2 tsp olive oil, one kiwi
1,200 calorie plan: Friday
Breakfast: 1/3 cup Grape-Nuts (or similar high-fiber cereal), 1 cup berries, 1 cup unsweetened flax milk with protein
Lunch: Salad: 2 cups spinach, ¼ cup tomatoes, 1 oz cheddar cheese, one boiled chopped egg, 2 Tbsp yogurt dressing, ¼ cup grapes, 1 tsp pumpkin seeds, ¼ cup roasted chickpeas
Snack: 1 cup celery with 1 Tbsp peanut butter
Dinner: 2 oz salmon filet, one medium baked potato, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cups steamed asparagus
1,200 calorie plan: Saturday
Breakfast: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt sweetened with half a banana mashed, 1 cup berries, 1 Tbsp chia seeds
Lunch: Tacos: two corn tortillas, 1/3 cup cooked black beans, 1 oz low fat cheese, 2 Tbsp avocado, 1 cup coleslaw, salsa as dressing, two small plums
Snack: One cherry tomato and 10 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus
Dinner: 6 oz baked potato, 2 oz London broil, 1 tsp. butter, 1 ½ cup steamed broccoli with 1 tsp nutritional yeast sprinkled on top, 1 ¼ cup whole strawberries
1,200 calorie plan: Sunday
Breakfast: Chocolate peanut oatmeal: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, 1 scoop chocolate vegan or whey protein powder, 1 Tbsp peanut butter, 1 Tbsp chia seeds
Lunch: One whole wheat pita pocket, ½ cup cucumbers, ½ cup tomatoes, ½ cup lentils, ½ cup leafy greens, 2 Tbsp salad dressing
Snack: 1 oz almonds, one small grapefruit
Dinner: 2 oz boiled shrimp, 1 cup green peas, 1 tsp butter, ½ cup cooked beets, 1 cup sautéed Swiss chard, 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
1,600 calorie plan: Monday
Breakfast: One poached egg and ½ small avocado spread on one slice Ezekiel bread, one orange
Lunch: Mexican bowl: 1/3 cup brown rice, 2/3 cup beans, 1 cup chopped spinach, ¼ cup chopped tomatoes, ¼ cup bell peppers, 1 ½ oz cheese, fresh salsa as sauce
Snack: 20 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus
Dinner: 1 cup cooked bean or lentil pasta, 1 ½ cups veggie tomato sauce (cook garlic, mushrooms, greens, zucchini, and eggplant into it), 2 oz ground lean turkey, one slice honeydew
Snack: 1 cup cucumber, 2 tsp tahini
1,600 calorie plan: Tuesday
Breakfast: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, ¾ cup blueberries, 1 oz almonds, 2 tsp chia seeds
Lunch: Salad: 2 cups fresh spinach, 3 oz grilled chicken breast, ½ cup chickpeas, ½ small avocado, ¾ cup sliced strawberries, ¼ cup shredded carrots, 2 Tbsp dressing
Snack: One peach diced into 1/3 cup cottage cheese
Dinner: Mediterranean couscous: 2/3 cup whole wheat couscous, ½ cup sautéed eggplant, 2 Tbsp sundried tomatoes, five Kalamata olives chopped, 1 Tbsp balsamic vinegar, fresh basil
Snack: One apple with 2 tsp almond butter
1,600 calorie plan: Wednesday
Breakfast: Omelet: one whole egg, two egg white veggie omelet (spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, avocado) with ½ cup black beans, 1 cup berries
Lunch: Sandwich: two slices high-fiber whole grain bread, 1 Tbsp Greek yogurt and 1 Tbsp mustard, 3 oz canned tuna in water mixed with shredded carrots, dill relish, 1 cup sliced tomato, one small apple
Snack: 1 cup kefir
Dinner: ½ cup succotash, 1 ½ oz cornbread, 1 tsp butter, 3 oz pork tenderloin, 1 cup cooked asparagus, ½ cup fresh pineapple
Snack: 20 peanuts, 1 cup carrots
1,600 calorie plan: Thursday
Breakfast: Sweet potato toast: three slices toasted sweet potato, topped with 1 oz goat cheese, spinach and 1 tsp sprinkled flaxseed
Lunch: 3 oz rotisserie chicken, 1 ½ cup raw cauliflower, 1 Tbsp salad dressing, 1 cup fresh berries
Snack: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt mixed with half a banana
Dinner: 2/3 cup quinoa, 8 oz tofu, 1 cup cooked bok choy, 1 cup steamed broccoli, 2 tsp olive oil, one kiwi
Snack: 1 cup celery, 1 ½ tsp peanut butter
1,600 calorie plan: Friday
Breakfast: 1/3 cup Grape-Nuts (or similar high-fiber cereal), 1 cup berries, 1 cup unsweetened flax milk with protein
Lunch: Salad: 2 cups spinach, ¼ cup tomatoes, 1 oz cheddar cheese, 1 boiled chopped egg, 2 Tbsp yogurt dressing, ¼ cup grapes, 1 tsp pumpkin seeds, ¼ cup roasted chickpeas
Snack: 1 cup celery with 1 Tbsp peanut butter
Dinner: 3 oz salmon filet, one medium baked potato, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cups steamed asparagus
Snack: ½ cup vegetable juice, 10 stuffed green olives
1,600 calorie plan: Saturday
Breakfast: 1 cup low fat plain Greek yogurt sweetened with half a banana mashed, 1 cup berries, 1 Tbsp chia seeds
Lunch: Tacos: two corn tortillas, 1/3 cup cooked black beans, 1 oz low fat cheese, 2 Tbsp avocado, 1 cup coleslaw, salsa as dressing, two small plums
Snack: One cherry tomato and 10 baby carrots with 2 Tbsp hummus
Dinner: 6 oz baked potato, 2 oz London broil, 1 tsp butter, 1 ½ cup steamed broccoli with 1 tsp nutritional yeast sprinkled on top, 1 ¼ cup whole strawberries
Snack: Half a small avocado drizzled with hot sauce
1,600 calorie plan: Sunday
Breakfast: Chocolate peanut oatmeal: 1 cup cooked oatmeal, 1 scoop chocolate vegan or whey protein powder, 1 ½ Tbsp peanut butter, 1 Tbsp chia seeds
Lunch: One whole wheat pita pocket, ½ cup cucumbers, ½ cup tomatoes, ½ cup lentils, ½ cup leafy greens, 3 Tbsp salad dressing
Snack: 1 oz pumpkin seeds, one medium apple
Dinner: 3 oz boiled shrimp, 1 cup green peas, 1 tsp. butter, ½ cup cooked beets, 1 cup sautéed Swiss chard, 1 tsp balsamic vinegar
Snack: 16 pistachios, 1 cup jicama
Diet plans for weight loss
Carrying excess weight puts additional stress on the body's ability to use insulin and regulate blood sugar levels. Unfortunately, close to 90 percent of people with type 2 diabetes are overweight, according to the Obesity Society.
It is helpful for most people with diabetes to consider weight loss guidelines when developing a meal plan. Under the guidance of a doctor, many choose to follow a reduced calorie plan.
Step-by-step guide to meals for a week
Measuring portions of food can ensure accurate monitoring of a diet.
These three practices can help people with diabetes enjoy a healthful, varied diet and successfully manage their blood sugar:
- balancing carbohydrates, proteins, and fat to meet dietary goals
- measuring portions accurately
- planning ahead
With these ideas in mind, the following steps can help people with diabetes put together a healthful 7-day meal plan:
- note daily targets for calories and carbohydrates
- see how many portions of carbohydrates and other foods will meet those targets
- divide those portions between a day's meals and snacks
- review the rankings of favorite and familiar foods and see if they can fit into a regular schedule, taking note of portion sizes
- use exchange lists and available resources to fill out a daily schedule
- plan meals to maximize ingredient use, such as having a roasted chicken one day and chicken soup the next
- repeat the process for each day of the week
- monitor blood sugar daily and weight regularly to see if the meal plan is producing the desired results
Diabetes meal planning methods
The diabetes plate method uses the image of a standard, 9-inch dinner plate as a way for individuals to plan their meals. In this approach, a plate is divided as follows:
- 50 percent non-starchy vegetables
- 25 percent protein
- 25 percent high-fiber carbohydrates
Limited amounts of monounsaturated fats, such as olive and canola oils and avocado, and polyunsaturated fats, such as sesame seeds or nuts, can be used to prepare or accompany foods, such as fish or vegetables.
Counting carbohydrates is another effective way to develop a healthful diabetes meal plan. This approach is used when people with diabetes have worked with a healthcare professional to determine how many carbohydrates they can safely eat each day, and the right amount to eat at each meal.
People can then choose how they want to "spend" their carbohydrates by using a carbohydrates exchange list. These handy resources list foods according to the number of carbohydrates they contain, which makes it simpler to swap out one type of food for another.
Two other standard methods used in managing diabetes with diet are:
- The glycemic index and load: These methods rate foods according to how quickly they raise blood sugar.
- Food exchange lists: These lists are similar to those used in counting carbs, only they group together foods that have similar levels of fat and protein, as well as carbohydrates. These larger exchanges are divided into lists of starches, fruit, milk, vegetables, meat and meat substitutes, and fat.
Fortunately, all these methods are complementary. People developing a diabetes meal plan using the plate method can use a carbohydrate exchange list to switch up their menu choices, and then use the glycemic load to see if the other elements of the meal will balance it out.
Food exchange lists can be especially useful for putting together a 7-day diabetes meal plan.
Healthful foods to eat for diabetes management
Sweet potatoes provide fiber, and are suitable for those who are gluten intolerant.
According to the American Diabetes Association, many Americans do not even come close to eating the minimum recommended daily amount of fiber, which is 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men.
Some people with diabetes may have a hard time with the gluten found in some high-fiber foods, such as multigrain bread. Alternatives that may help to provide fiber include carbohydrates, such as:
- sweet potatoes
- quinoa
- buckwheat
- bean pasta
- legumes
- green peas
- corn
It is important to include fiber, found in fruits, vegetables, and legumes, in a 7-day diabetes meal plan because fiber slows carbohydrate digestion and lowers the risk of major health problems, such as heart disease and cancer.