The 10 best breast cancer blogs



Breast cancer blogs offer support from organizations who specialize in breast cancer, as well as from people who have been diagnosed with the disease. Breast cancer blogs offer support from organizations who specialize in breast cancer, as well as from people who have been diagnosed with the disease.

Breast cancer can have an impact on many aspects of your daily life. Everyone copes with their diagnosis differently, but breast cancer blogs can provide you with the latest breast cancer breakthroughs, educational information, and support. We have found the best breast cancer blogs.

In the United States, breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in women after skin cancer. There are around 252,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 63,410 new cases of non-invasive breast cancer diagnosed in U.S. women per year.

Besides lung cancer, death rates associated with breast cancer are higher than for any other type of cancer.

Receiving a breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. It can often be helpful to learn about breast cancer to make informed decisions about your care, discuss your feelings, keep in close contact with friends, family, and other loved ones, and speak with other breast cancer survivors.

Breast cancer blogs can put you in touch with individuals that are sharing similar experiences and provide a supportive community so you feel that you are not alone. Here are Medical News Today's top 10 choices of breast cancer blogs.

Breastcancer.org





Breastcancer.org are a non-profit organization that simplify complex medical information about breast health and breast cancer for women and their friends and family.

They are dedicated to providing information on breast cancer that is up-to-date, reliable, and complete, in order to help women make the best decisions about their treatment and care.

The most recent posts on Breastcancer.org's blog include information on what biosimilar medicines are and whether they are as effective as the original drugs, advice from cancer experts on ways that caregivers can also take care of themselves, and Harvey's account of life as a male with a BRCA mutation.

Visit the Breastcancer.org blog.

Cancerwise





Cancerwise is the blog of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston. The Center is devoted to cancer education, prevention, and patient care.

Their mission is to eliminate cancer in Texas, the nation, and the world. They aim to achieve this through high-quality programs that integrate cancer research and prevention, patient care, and education for medical students, trainees, healthcare professionals, and the public.

Cancerwise's breast cancer blog includes personal stories such as twin sisters' account of learning that they have the BRCA1 mutation and choosing to have double mastectomies, newlywed Becky's decision to commemorate her breast cancer survivorship with a tattoo, and what Stacey learned from her first mammogram.

Visit the Cancerwise blog.

Living Beyond Breast Cancer





Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC) provide programs and services for people affected by breast cancer. Their goal is to offer trusted information and a community of support that is accessible and respectful. LBBC's resources are reviewed by leading healthcare experts and individuals living with breast cancer.

LBBC serve people with all stages and types of breast cancer. They provide specialized programs for young women, men, African Americans, and LGBT individuals.

The latest posts on LBBC's blog include Lovelyn's experience of sorting out the financial implications of breast cancer, Emily's story of talking about her breast cancer diagnosis with her children, and Rebecca's reflection on pregnancy and breast-feeding after breast cancer.

Visit the LBBC blog.

Rethink Breast Cancer





Rethink Breast Cancer are a Canadian charity with a mission of empowering young people worldwide who are impacted by breast cancer. Rethink aim to bring relevant awareness to individuals who are age 40 years and younger, and foster a new generation of influential breast cancer supporters.

Rethink are about thinking differently about breast cancer. They are taking a breakthrough approach to breast cancer education, resources, community engagement, advocacy, and fundraising. Rethink say, "No pink ribbons required."

The most recent posts and news on Rethink's blog cover topics such as suggestions of mastectomy-friendly swimwear, 10 things not to say to someone with cancer, and how to build upper body strength and confidence post-surgery.

Visit the Rethink Breast Cancer blog.

The Breast Cancer Charities of America





The Breast Cancer Charities of America (BCCA) are a non-profit that exist to eliminate breast cancer as a life-threatening condition. BCCA say that they are the new voice of breast cancer, that they are passionate and filled with energy and vision, and that they will not stop until breast cancer is no longer life-threatening.

The BCCA offer cutting edge, state-of-the-art, evidence-based programs that focus on nutrition, exercise, and social support, in addition to educating, empowering, and encouraging women to be proactive in preventing and surviving breast cancer.

Posts on the BCCA's blog include a 15-minute workout for days when you do not feel like exercising, what you might be forgetting to incorporate into your wellness routine, and the unveiling of the truth behind National Bikini Day and how to celebrate your body.

Visit the BCCA blog.

Nancy's Point





Nancy's Point is the blog of Nancy Stordahl. Nancy is an educator, author, blogger, and freelance writer, and she was diagnosed with stage 2b breast cancer in 2010.

Nancy's mother died in 2008 from metastatic breast cancer, and since then she has learned that she carries the BRCA2 mutation. "My life has been forever altered by this disease. For me, there is no going back."

Through her blog, Nancy candidly shares her breast cancer story with posts such as what you should take to chemo, facing a bilateral mastectomy, and how 7 years after diagnosis, Nancy still has not adjusted to having an oncologist. Nancy refuses to sugarcoat breast cancer and invites you to browse around.

Visit the Nancy's Point blog.

Journeying Beyond Breast Cancer





Marie Ennis O'Connor writes the blog Journeying Beyond Breast Cancer. Marie was aged just 34 years when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She believed that breast cancer only happened to older women and quickly came to realize that "cancer is no respecter of age."

Marie started Journey Beyond Breast Cancer to help make sense of her breast cancer experience and integrate it into her life. While she found advice online for people who were newly diagnosed or going through treatment, she found very little information about how to cope post-treatment. Journeying Beyond Breast Cancer is a space where survivors of breast cancer can share their experiences: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Journeying Beyond Breast Cancer aims to enrich people with breast cancer's discovery and healing process through posts including 10 things Marie wishes she had known when diagnosed with breast cancer, how cancer affects relationships, and what happens when cancer treatment ends.

Visit the Journeying Beyond Breast Cancer blog.

Sharsheret





Sharsheret, which is Hebrew for "chain," are a national organization that support Jewish women and their families who are facing breast and ovarian cancer. Sharsheret have served almost 70,000 women, families, community leaders, students, and healthcare professionals from across all 50 states.

Their mission is to offer a community of support for women of Jewish backgrounds who have been diagnosed with breast cancer or have a greater genetic risk of developing it.

Recent posts on Sharsheret's blog include the triumphs of 120 cancer survivors, options available for fertility preservation after a cancer diagnosis, and understanding what breast density is and what it means for you.

Visit the Sharsheret blog.

Let Life Happen





Let Life Happen is the blog of award-winning blogger Barbara Jacoby. Barbara shares her two-time breast cancer journey, domestic abuse experience, and patient advocacy mission through multiple online publications.

Barbara offers high-quality content in a style that is full of energy and delivered in a down-to-earth and humble way. Healthcare professionals worldwide recognize and approve much of the information on Let Life Happen.

Let Life Happen's breast cancer blog explores subject matter such as scarring after breast cancer surgery, discussions with your doctor about reconstruction after radiation, and understanding the myths about breast cancer.

Visit the Let Life Happen blog.

Detrice Matthews





Dee Matthews, who lives in the United Kingdom with her husband and two young children, is the founder of the blog Detrice Matthews. In 2014, when she was just 32 years old, Dee was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in situ breast cancer.

Detrice Matthews aims to be a helpful and positive insight into having breast cancer at a young age. Dee says that while other websites quote statistics, side effects, and outcomes, often the most useful information comes from real people going through real experiences.

Posts by Dee include honest accounts of her breast cancer journey, with titles such as the way we once were, the next chapter, and this time around, as well as a poem called "One last smile," which was written for a friend of Dee's who lost her battle with breast cancer.

Visit the Detrice Matthews blog.