Ten foods high in magnesium





Magnesium is an important mineral that your body needs in order to function. It produces energy and regulates blood sugar and chemical reactions in the body. Magnesium helps maintain the proper levels of other minerals such as calcium, potassium, and zinc. Your heart, muscles, and kidneys all need magnesium to work properly. The mineral also helps build teeth and bones.

Some health conditions can lead to magnesium deficiencies, including:

Drinking too much alcohol or caffeine on a regular basis can affect your magnesium levels as well.

The National Institutes of Health recommends the following daily intake of magnesium:

Children 1-3 years: 80 mg

Children 4-8 years: 130 mg

Children 9-13 years: 240 mg

Teens 14-18 years: boys 410 mg and girls 360 mg

Adults 19-30 years: men 400 mg and women 310 mg

Adults 31+ years: men 420 mg and women 320 mg

Magnesium is found naturally in many different foods. Although magnesium deficiency is rare, many Americans don't get as much of the mineral as they should in their diets. Still, the average adult may only get 66 percent of their daily-recommended magnesium in their normal diet. This could be a result of the amount of processed foods we eat.

The following 10 foods are some of the best natural sources of magnesium. Try incorporating more of these foods into your diet to get a magnesium boost.

1. Whole Wheat





Most whole grains are a good source of magnesium, but whole wheat flour wins with 160 mg per cup. Use whole wheat instead of white flour for baking, and buy whole wheat bread at the store.

2. Spinach





Dark, leafy greens are rich with nutrients, and spinach is no exception.

One cup of boiled spinach has 157 mg of magnesium.

3. Quinoa





Quinoa is prepared and eaten in a way that's similar to rice. It's known for its many health benefits, including a high protein and mineral content.

One cup of cooked quinoa has 118 mg of magnesium.

4. Almonds





Not only are almonds a healthy snack, but they're also packed with magnesium. One ounce of almonds has 80 mg, or about 20 percent of your recommended daily intake.

Toasted almonds can be added to a variety of dishes for extra texture and flavor.

5. Cashews





Another healthy snacking nut, cashews are also a good source of magnesium.

One ounce has 74 mg of the mineral.

Eat cashews by themselves or add them to a side salad for dinner.

6. Black Beans





All beans have health benefits, but when it comes to magnesium, black beans come out on top. They boast 60 mg per cup.

Warm up this winter with spicy black bean chili, or try making easy black bean dip for your next gathering.

7. Edamame





Edamame are soy beans still in the pods.

They're usually steamed or boiled and can be eaten plain or added to a dish.

Half a cup of shelled, cooked edamame beans have 50 mg of magnesium.

8. Peanuts





Like PB&J? Two tablespoons of peanut butter contain 49 mg of magnesium.

9. Tofu





Tofu is an excellent meat substitute, whether you're a vegetarian or just looking to switch things up a bit.

Half a cup of tofu has 37 mg of magnesium.

10. Sesame Seeds





Sesame seeds are often used in Asian-style cooking.

They're also a way to add extra nutrients to your meal.

One tablespoon of sesame seeds has 32 mg of magnesium.