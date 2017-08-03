

Stroke often leads to widespread and long-lasting problems. However, stroke blogs can help your rehabilitation process by providing useful information, encouragement, and support from people also affected by stroke. We have picked the 10 best stroke blogs to assist with your recovery.

Stroke is a life-threatening condition that is caused when a part of the brain's blood supply is cut off. Around 795,000 individuals have a stroke each year in the United States, and it is the fifth leading cause of death.

Stroke is a medical emergency, and seeking early treatment is crucial to ensure that the risks of brain damage and potential complications are minimized.

While stroke is a life-changing event that may lead to feelings of frustration, helplessness, and depression, there are several organizations, strategies, and blogs that can help you and your caregivers to cope with the challenges ahead. Medical News Today have looked into the best stroke blogs, and here are our top 10.

American Stroke Association





The American Stroke Association (ASA) is a division of the American Heart Association (AHA). Together, they are dedicated to helping build healthier lives that are free of heart disease and stroke.

The AHA/ASA campaign to make people aware that cardiovascular diseases and stroke are, for the most part, preventable. By 2020, they aim to improve the heart health of all U.S. individuals by 20 percent, as well as decrease the proportion of deaths from cardiovascular diseases and stroke by 20 percent.

Inspirational stories of stroke survivors are provided on the ASA blog. These include Vandna's account of experiencing a stroke at high school at the age of 15, attorney Jan's struggle with post-stroke aphasia and how she is now helping others with insights and practical tips, and Mark's story of his stroke emergency while fighting a wildlands fire.

Visit the ASA blog.

Faces of Stroke





Faces of Stroke is the blog of the National Stroke Association. The National Stroke Association was founded in 1984 to support stroke rehabilitation and prevention efforts. They provide education, resources, and services to around 90,000 survivors of stroke, 30,000 caregivers, and more than 110,000 healthcare professionals based in the U.S. and Canada.

Faces of Stroke is a public awareness campaign that aims to alter the public perception of stroke through personal and educational stories of those impacted by stroke.

Featured stories include Belinda's stroke experienced while hanging Halloween decorations with her four children, Ruth's account of lacunar stroke in the right hemisphere thalamus, and 32-year-old Rachel's experience of stroke and the quick thinking of her 4-year-old son.

Visit the Faces of Stroke blog.

Saebo





Saebo create medical devices for people living with neurological and orthopedic conditions. Their products help clinicians to improve their treatment strategies for individuals with impaired mobility and function and enable patients to live more independent lives.

Saebo have helped the rehabilitative progress of more than 100,000 individuals through their unique products, which are not only based on the most recent clinical evidence, but which are also easily accessible and affordable.

Their blog provides useful educational material such as how to minimize the plateau phase during stroke rehabilitation, answers to the most common stroke questions, and exercise instructions to help fix curled toes after stroke.

Visit the Saebo blog.

Different Strokes





Different Strokes is an organization run by young stroke survivors for young stroke survivors. The Different Strokes team have real-life experience of the realities of living after stroke.

The community of younger stroke survivors and their family members have first-hand knowledge of the challenges faced by families after stroke, and they help younger individuals and their families to achieve active recovery throughout their lives.

The blog's survivor stories can help with coping strategies for younger stroke survivors. Stories include Isabel's stroke at age 48 and how she's coping 16 years later, how stroke changed how people treated Greg at 28 years old, and how stroke affected Oli at age 18 and in the long-term.

Visit the Different Strokes blog.

Living After Stroke





Living After Stroke is Leslie's blog exploring the journey of obstacles, sinkholes, detours, and backtracking that presents after stroke, and finding the resources necessary to overcome these challenges to create a life worth living.

Leslie says that her world was turned upside down and inside out in a split second in 2012 by a thalamic hemorrhagic stroke. Leslie shares the information she has discovered in the hope that her dead-ends and wrong turns will help other survivors of stroke to feel more understood and less alone.

Recent posts on Living After Stroke include what you need to know about stroke, transitioning to more healthful eating after stroke, how detailed plans and routines after stroke are crucial, and Leslie's narrative marking 3 years after stroke.

Visit the Living After Stroke blog.

World Pediatric Stroke Association





Jessica Spears founded Brendon's Smile after her 19-month-old son Brendon was diagnosed with a perinatal stroke in 2007. Through seeking answers to help her son, Jessica discovered the lack of awareness about strokes in children.

Jessica's mission became to increase awareness and knowledge about strokes in pediatrics through her efforts to help Brendon as well as others. In 2015, Jessica changed the name of Brendon's Smile to the World Pediatric Stroke Association to further their efforts for initiatives of global awareness, research, education, advocacy, and outreach.

The World Pediatric Stroke Association blog includes posts such as Heather's inspiration to join the mission of pediatric stroke awareness after her daughter survived perinatal stroke, an explanation of the pediatric stroke dilemma, and how Brendon's stroke and his mother's love led to teaching others about pediatric strokes.

Visit the World Pediatric Stroke Association blog.

World Stroke Organization





The World Stroke Organization are dedicated to leading the fight against stroke. They were founded in 2006 through a merger of the World Stroke Federation and the International Stroke Society, to create one world voice for stroke.

The World Stroke Organization's mission is to reduce the global stroke burden through prevention and treatment initiatives, alongside long-term care.

Recent posts on the World Stroke Organization's blog include Foday's reason for taking steps to prevent stroke, how the burden of stroke is reducing in Europe, and Shriram's stroke survivor story.

Visit the World Stroke Organization blog.

Home After a Stroke





Rebecca Dutton writes the blog Home After a Stroke. She is an occupational therapist specializing in stroke rehab and says that she furthered her education by the stroke she experienced in 2004, which paralyzed her right side.

Rebecca lives alone, so she is both the stroke survivor and the caregiver. Her blog provides useful information and support for survivors of stroke, rehabilitation professionals, and occupational therapist students.

The latest posts by Rebecca include how to prevent volunteers from burning out, the good news and bad news about hand recovery, writing aids that Rebecca cannot live without, and how two sets of back exercises do not undo 12 hours of disuse.

Visit the Home After a Stroke blog.

Stronger After Stroke





Peter G. Levine writes the Stronger After Stroke blog. He is a science educator and medical researcher in the U.S., as well as an authority on stroke recovery. Peter uses books, articles, columns, blogs, and seminars to explain brain plasticity relating to stroke.

Peter has been involved in stroke-specific rehabilitation research for over a decade and has co-authored more than 60 articles on the subject. He is also a frequent speaker on the topics of stroke recovery and neuroplasticity.

Posts on Stronger After Stroke include how to build stronger foundations and better movement after stroke, continuing stroke recovery exercise programs at home, and how training the "good" side of the body improves the "bad" side.

Visit the Stronger After Stroke blog.

The Tales of a Stroke Patient and More





Joyce Hoffman is the woman behind The Tales of a Stroke Patient and More blog. In 2009, Joyce had a stroke that changed her life. It took her a year to realize that she'd never go back to her employment at an international law firm and that she was now disabled.

The Tales of a Stroke Patient and More is the story of Joyce's stroke and its consequences. She recommends that the reader be prepared for a bumpy ride with stories of "deplorable nurses, gruesome depression, and a motorized shopping cart gone wild."

The most recent posts on the blog include Joyce's first impressions of Portland, OR, an alert that millennials are candidates for stroke too, and Joyce's trip to the emergency room after an incident with her wheelchair while shopping.

Visit The Tales of a Stroke Patient and More blog.