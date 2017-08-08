Is an anticancer drug helping cancer to spread?



It sounds counterintuitive, but a new study shows that the side effects of a chemotherapy drug may enable breast cancer to spread.

Breast cancer survival rates have consistently been improving in recent years, and much of the progress is due to the effectiveness of chemotherapy.

However, previous studies have suggested that a chemotherapy treatment in breast cancer may have a counterintuitive effect, instead raising the risk of metastasis.

Earlier this year, one such study showed that chemotherapy may cause changes at the cellular level not only in a breast cancer mouse model, but also in a small number of breast cancer patients.

Now, a team of scientists led by Tsonwin Hai, a professor of biological chemistry and pharmacology at Ohio State University in Columbus, has built on this research by investigating the effects of the common chemotherapy drug paclitaxel on the spread of breast cancer cells to the lungs.

The drug paclitaxel is commonly used as a frontline medication in the treatment of several types of cancer, including ovarian, breast, and lung cancer.

The new study - which is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences - uses a rodent model and data from breast cancer patients to uncover ways in which paclitaxel may enable breast cancer to spread.

Paclitaxel may cause gene overexpression

The study analyzed human data and found that in those who had received chemotherapy, the gene Atf3 - a transcription factor activated by stress, implicated in the mechanism of cellular stress, and found in a variety of cancer cells - is overexpressed, compared with patients who were not administered chemotherapy.

The findings, therefore, suggest that paclitaxel may have a carcinogenic effect by activating this gene.

The lead researcher explains the role of this gene as revealed by the study, saying, "This gene seems to do two things at once: essentially help distribute the 'seeds' (cancer cells) and fertilize the 'soil' (the lung)."

In other words, paclitaxel seems to set off a molecular chain reaction, the end result of which is the creation of a cancer cell-friendly environment in the lungs.

The new research reinforces the findings of previous studies, adding unique insights into the Atf3 gene. But the author cautions that the molecular mechanisms responsible for this pro-cancer effect remain to be understood.

"That chemotherapy can paradoxically promote cancer progression is an emerging revelation in cancer research. However, a molecular-level understanding of this devastating effect is not clear," says Prof. Hai.

Despite this, the lead researcher ventures a possible explanation for the study's findings. She says, "I think it's an active process - a biological change in which the cancer cells are beckoned to escape into the blood - rather than a passive process in which the cancer cells get into the bloodstream because of leaky vessels."

"At this point, what our study and the recent literature on chemotherapy taught us is that it is prudent to keep our mind open, realizing that chemo can help treat cancer, but at the same time may increase the possibility of the spread of that cancer." Prof. Tsonwin Hai

The researchers are hopeful that in the near future, their findings will help medical researchers to knock off the drugs' undesired effects while maintaining its anticarcinogenic properties.

"It's possible there could be a treatment given in conjunction with the chemo that would inhibit this problem by dampening the effect of the stress gene Atf3," concludes Prof. Hai.