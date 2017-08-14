Choledocholithiasis: Causes, symptoms, and diagnosis



When gallstones get stuck in the bile ducts, it causes choledocholithiasis. When gallstones get stuck in the bile ducts, it causes choledocholithiasis.

The term choledocholithiasis refers to a condition when a gallstone or gallstones become lodged within any duct of the bile system. The ducts typically involved are the common bile duct, the cystic duct, and the common hepatic duct.

The gallbladder is a small organ located underneath the liver. Its primary function is to store bile, which helps with digestion. Gallstones develop within the gallbladder and bile ducts from the buildup of hard particles of bilirubin or cholesterol.

Gallstones can range from being microscopic to the size of a golf ball. Some people affected by gallstones may only have one or two, whereas others may have hundreds of stones within their gallbladder.

In the United States alone, up to 25 million people are affected by gallstones, with nearly 10-15 percent of Americans developing gallstones at some point in their lives.

However, up to 80 percent of people will not display any symptoms of the condition. Doctors usually discover these silent gallstones when they are looking for other sources of concern on an abdominal ultrasound or other imaging procedure.

Experts suspect that up to 20 percent of people with gallstones in their gallbladder will also have them in their bile duct system.

Causes and types of gallstone

Gallstones may vary in cause and type. Traditionally, gallstones are divided into three main types.

Pigment gallstones

These stones are typically brown pigment stones that form within the bile ducts, such as the common bile duct.

Pigment gallstones are made from a substance found in the body called bilirubin.

Cholesterol gallstones

These yellow-green stones form within the gallbladder and are usually made of cholesterol.

Cholesterol gallstones are typically found in one of the bile ducts after they have traveled from the gallbladder. These are the most common type of gallstones found in developed countries.

Mixed gallstones

These gallstones are a combination of two or more substances, including calcium, phosphate, protein, and cystine

Recent research has uncovered eight types of gallstones with 10 subtypes.

Residual and recurrent gallstones

Residual gallstones

Sometimes, stones may be left behind after the removal of the gallbladder (cholecystectomy). Typically, they are found within 3 years after a person has undergone the procedure.

Recurrent gallstones

Recurrent gallstones continue to develop within the bile ducts after the gallbladder has been removed.

Risk factors

There are several risk factors for developing gallstones. These risk factors include the following:



A diet high in calories with little fiber may increase the risk of developing gallstones. Obesity is also a risk factor. A diet high in calories with little fiber may increase the risk of developing gallstones. Obesity is also a risk factor.

being female and having elevated levels of estrogen

pregnancy

taking hormone replacement therapy or birth control

being over 40 years old

having a family history of gallstones

being of Native American or Mexican-American descent

obesity

rapid weight loss

diets high in calories and refined carbohydrates and low in fiber

having a history of gastrointestinal conditions, such as Crohn's disease

having metabolic syndrome, diabetes, or insulin resistance

having cirrhosis or infections of the bile duct system

having hemolytic anemia, such as sickle cell disease

In addition to having gallstones as a risk factor for choledocholithiasis, people are also at risk if they have had their gallbladder removed or if they have had a previous history of gallstones in the bile ducts.

Those with existing risk factors or concern about developing gallstones should speak with their doctor to work out their risk for both gallstone formation and choledocholithiasis.

Symptoms

When a gallstone causes a person pain, it is because the stone is blocking the liver, gall bladder, or bile ducts. At times, this can lead to severe discomfort. Some people with gallstones do not experience any symptoms, however.

People may experience gallbladder disease as pressure or pain in the upper right abdomen, most commonly after eating a heavy meal. Pain is typically located behind the breastbone and can also move to the shoulder blades.

When a stone blocks a bile duct, symptoms may include:

pain, which can be severe lasting for several hours

fever

chills

yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes

nausea and vomiting

light-colored stool

dark, tea-colored urine

Complications

There are complications of gallstones and blocked ducts, some of which may be fatal. These complications include:

gallbladder or liver inflammation

damage to the gallbladder, bile ducts, or liver

bacterial infection

gallstone pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas

death

Due to the severity of these complications, it is important for people with choledocholithiasis to get treatment as soon as possible.

Diagnosis

During evaluation for gallstones, doctors may use several diagnostic tools to test for gallstones and other conditions with similar symptoms.

Some other conditions that have similar symptoms to gallstones include:

gallbladder cancer

gallbladder inflammation or infection without stones

ulcers

pancreatitis

acid reflux

appendicitis

biliary dyskinesia, the improper movement of bile through the bile duct system

Radiologic tests

Doctors may recommend using certain radiologic tools during the evaluation and diagnosis process. Some of these tests may include:

ultrasound

computerized tomography (CT) scan

magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Cholescintigraphy also called a hydroxyl iminodiacetic acid scan (HIDA scan), is a type of nuclear medicine scan used to evaluate the gallbladder and biliary system.

Another radiologic test that could be used is endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). This is a test that uses a lighted tube with a camera on the end to examine the bile and pancreatic ducts. Dye is injected into these ducts and X-rays are taken.

Blood tests

Doctors may recommend testing substances within the blood to better evaluate the liver. This may be referred to as liver function testing and includes checking levels of the following substances:

bilirubin

alkaline phosphatase

ALT and AST enzymes

gamma glutamyltransferase (GGT)

Additionally, certain other blood tests may be carried out to check for infection or other concerns.

The results of these tests will provide doctors with helpful information on how the body is working. For example, they will be better able to determine if there is infection present or if the liver is inflamed.

Treatment

Once a doctor has made a diagnosis of choledocholithiasis, they will likely recommend certain procedures or surgery to remove the stone or stones blocking the bile duct. The most common procedure for this is called an ERCP with sphincterotomy.



An endoscopy may be performed before surgery, to help the surgeons accurately locate and remove the gallstone. An endoscopy may be performed before surgery, to help the surgeons accurately locate and remove the gallstone.

During this procedure, the surgeon uses a lighted tube with a camera on the end, called an endoscope, to view the ducts of the liver and pancreas.

They then make a small incision called a sphincterotomy to remove the stone from the bile duct. This duct empties into the small intestine.

For those who have developed an infection of the bile ducts called cholangitis, ERCP is typically recommended to remove the stones. Removing any blockages and giving antibiotics are the most important steps in the treatment of this condition.

The most effective treatment for active gallbladder disease continues to be the removal of the gallbladder. The procedure usually takes place once the stones have been removed and any inflammation or infection has improved.

Shock wave lithotripsy, a procedure that crushes the gallstone into smaller pieces with shock waves, is also an option but rarely used due to the high risk of stone reoccurrence.

This procedure may be offered to individuals who have common bile duct stones that cannot be removed with ERCP. It may also be useful for dissolving a single stone within the gallbladder.

A downside to this procedure tends to be that an endoscope procedure is often needed afterward to remove the stone debris.

Medications have not been shown by research to be an effective treatment for active gallbladder disease.

Outlook

Anyone who has occasional signs or symptoms of gallstones should speak with their doctor. If their symptoms are persistent or severe, they should visit their local emergency room for more urgent evaluation and treatment.

Anyone with choledocholithiasis needs prompt medical attention to limit complications.