Subchondral bone cyst: Causes, treatment, and symptoms

Last updated Last updated Thu 17 Aug 2017
By Jayne Leonard
Reviewed by William Morrison, MD
Swollen knee
A swollen joint may be a symptom of a subchondral bone cyst.
Subchondral bone cysts are sacs of fluid that form inside a person's joints. The cysts occur in the subchondral bone, the layer of bone just under the cartilage.

The subchondral bone acts as a shock absorber in weight-bearing joints, such as the knees, hips, and shoulders. The liquid inside subchondral bone cysts (SBCs) is hyaluronic acid, a component found in synovial fluid, which is the thick substance that lubricates joints, allowing the bones to slide past one another without friction.

Risk factors for SBCs include obesity and smoking, but the precise cause is unknown. Symptoms include joint pain and discomfort. Lifestyle changes help symptom relief and may prevent the formation of other SBCs.

Contents of this article:

  1. What is the link between SBCs and OA?
  2. Causes
  3. What are the risk factors?
  4. Treatment and management
  5. Symptoms
  6. Outlook
Fast facts on SBCs:
  • Initially discovered in the 1940s, SBCs are a sign of osteoarthritis (OA).
  • The exact cause of SBCs is not known.
  • Engaging in high-impact activities can contribute to injury and damage to the joint and cartilage over time, possibly leading to SBCs.
  • SBCs are diagnosed using imaging tests, such as X-rays.

What is the link between SBCs and OA?

obese written on scales
Carrying excess weight may be a risk factor for SBC.

Some experts believe that SBCs are a precursor to osteoarthritis (OA), which itself is a painful condition affecting more than 30 million adults in the United States.

OA causes the cartilage and bones within a joint to gradually break down. SBCs are considered one of the four cardinal or key radiological findings for OA.

However, in one large study of 806 people with OA in the knee, SBCs were found in only 30.6 percent of them. Other conditions besides OA, such as rheumatoid arthritis, also cause cysts to form on the bone joints.

Causes

Though the cause is unknown, it is thought SBCs are the result of repeated stress to the bone. This stress is caused by increased pressure from quicker blood flow to the subchondral bone, something that is seen in people with OA.

What are the risk factors?

Certain characteristics and behaviors can increase the risk of developing an SBC. These include:

  • Sex - women may have a higher risk than men of SBC formation, according to some research.
  • Heredity - as certain forms of OA may be hereditary, people with a family member with the condition are more likely to develop OA and SBCs.
  • Joint alignment and shape - abnormal joint shape or alignment can increase friction, leading to greater damage and a higher risk of cyst formation.
  • Obesity - carrying excess weight puts additional pressure on the joints of the body, increasing the risk of joint problems.
  • Smoking - tobacco contains chemicals that contribute to cartilage damage. Some research has shown that male smokers with OA experience greater cartilage loss.
  • Activity and injury - joint injuries increase the risk of joint problems later, including the development of SBCs.

Treatment and management

older lady doing water aerobics
Low-impact activities may help to treat and manage SBC and OS.

It is recommended that SBCs are not treated directly. Due to the risk of infection, these cysts should not be removed. However, they can regress on their own.

As a result, treatment typically involves making lifestyle changes and providing symptom relief. Some people may benefit from replacing the joint if problems are ongoing or progressive.

Treatments for SBCs include the following:

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

These over-the-counter painkillers, such as ibuprofen and aspirin, may reduce symptoms of SBCs. It is always advisable to check with a doctor before taking NSAIDs. Long-term use should be avoided.

Low-impact activities

It may be recommended to choose low-impact activities such as swimming, aqua aerobics, and cycling. These put less pressure on the knees and hips joints than high-impact activities, such as running and jumping, which can exacerbate the symptoms of OS and SBCs and lead to further joint damage over time.

Bone cancer: Survival rate, causes, types, and treatment
Bone cancer: Survival rate, causes, types, and treatment
Learn more about bone cancer and the related treatments, along with information about causes, here.
Read now

Weight management

Maintaining a healthy weight reduces excess stress on the joints and may reduce the rate of cartilage loss.

Quit smoking

As this is a risk factor for the development of osteoarthritis, quitting smoking and avoiding secondhand smoke may reduce the symptoms of SBCs and OA.

Ultrasound therapy

At least one study suggests that delivering localized ultrasonic therapy to cartilage and subchondral bone may help treat OA. However, much more research is needed in this area.

Physical therapy

According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, mild degenerative joint disease, of which SBCs may be a feature, can be treated with physical therapy.

Symptoms

If present, symptoms of SBCs can include:

  • discomfort
  • pain
  • lack of flexibility in the joint
  • swelling or bulging around the joint

There are only a few symptoms associated with SBCs, as they are typically considered to be a symptom of OA, particularly progressive OA.

Outlook

SBCs are considered a symptom of OA or other joint conditions. They may resolve on their own or persist long-term. SBCs may cause pain and contribute to disease progression.

The best way to treat these cysts is to manage the symptoms of OA and other joint conditions.

Rate this article
Subchondral bone cyst: Causes, treatment, and symptoms
Bones / Orthopedics
Arthritis / Rheumatology Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness Smoking / Quit Smoking

Recommended related news

    Article last updated on Thu 17 August 2017.

    Visit our Bones / Orthopedics category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Bones / Orthopedics.

    All references are available in the References tab.

    Amin, S., Niu, J., Guermazi, A., Grigoryan, M., Hunter, D. J., Clancy, M., … Felson, D. T. (2007, January). Cigarette smoking and the risk for cartilage loss and knee pain in men with knee osteoarthritis. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases, 66(1), 18–22. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1798417/

    Audrey, H. X., Abd Razak, H. R. B., & Andrew, T. H. C. (2014, January 24). The truth behind subchondral cysts in osteoarthritis of the knee. The Open Orthopaedics Journal, 8, 7–10. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3924209/

    Millett, P. J., Gobezie, R., & Boykin, R. E. (2008, September 1). Shoulder osteoarthritis: Diagnosis and management. American Family Physician, 78(5), 605-611. Retrieved from http://www.aafp.org/afp/2008/0901/p605.html

    Nieminen, H. J., Salmi, A., Karppinen, P., Hæggström, E., & Hacking, S. A. (2014, November). The potential utility of high-intensity ultrasound to treat osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis and cartilage, 22(11), 1784-99. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25106678

    Osteoarthritis fact sheet. (2017, July 6). Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/arthritis/basics/osteoarthritis.htm

    Tanamas, S. K., Wluka, A. E., Pelletier, J.-P., Martel-Pelletier, J., Abram, F., Wang, Y., … Cicuttini, F. M. (2010, March 31). The association between subchondral bone cysts and tibial cartilage volume and risk of joint replacement in people with knee osteoarthritis: A longitudinal study. Arthritis Research & Therapy, 12(2), R58. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2888209/

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    Leonard, Jayne. "Subchondral bone cyst: Causes, treatment, and symptoms." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 17 Aug. 2017. Web.
    17 Aug. 2017. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/318976.php>

    APA
    Leonard, J. (2017, August 17). "Subchondral bone cyst: Causes, treatment, and symptoms." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Download the MNT iPhone app

Popular in: Bones / Orthopedics

Knowledge Center

  • Detailed articles about specific areas of medicine, conditions, nutrition, and forms of treatment.

    Or choose a specific subject below.

Scroll to top