Blue light therapy for acne: Benefits, side effects, and costs

Last reviewed Last reviewed Sun 3 Sep 2017
By Jayne Leonard
Reviewed by Timothy J. Legg, PMHNP-BC, GNP-BC, CARN-AP, MCHES
Blue light therapy is a noninvasive treatment for acne that uses light to kill certain bacteria on the skin.

A form of phototherapy, blue light treatments are FDA-approved for acne vulgaris that is moderate or has not responded to other therapies.

Blue light therapy can be carried out in a dermatologist's office or at home.

Contents of this article:

  1. Does blue light therapy work for acne?
  2. Advantages of blue light therapy for acne
  3. Blue light therapy for other conditions
  4. What to expect
  5. Effects and risks
  6. Self-administered blue light therapy
  7. Cost and insurance
Fast facts on blue light therapy:
  • Blue light therapy uses light in the blue wavelength range to kill the bacteria Propionibacterium acnes, or P. acnes, on the skin.
  • There is no recovery time, and the treatment has relatively few, if any, adverse effects.
  • Studies show moderate evidence for the efficacy of blue light treatments for people with mild to moderate acne.
  • It should be noted that most studies on blue light therapy are small and do not report on long-term results. There is a lack of data for outcomes in cases of severe acne.

Does blue light therapy work for acne?

Blue light blue light
Blue light has a frequency that can kill P. acnes bacteria and treat acne.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, light therapies "show great promise in treating acne," with many people experiencing a significant improvement in their skin health after a number of sessions.

Blue light therapy can be used to treat acne that is already present on the skin or to control the condition before an outbreak occurs.

However, the academy warns that acne does not usually completely clear up with phototherapy alone.

Additional treatments are often needed to manage acne symptoms fully.

What does the research say?

Findings that support the effects of blue light therapy for acne include:

  • A study on people with mild to moderate acne who were treated with blue light therapy twice weekly for 5 weeks reported that lesions were reduced by 64 percent.
  • A 2004 study on 28 adults with facial acne who underwent 8 sessions of blue light therapy over 4 weeks experienced nearly 65 percent improvement in acne lesions overall.
  • A Japanese study of 10 people with acne on their face or back reported that targeted blue light therapy once or twice a week led to a significant reduction in acne severity in eight participants. None experienced any harmful effects.
  • In another study, 33 people with mild to moderate facial acne self-administered blue light application twice daily for 8 weeks, along with certain skincare products. At the end, over 90 percent of participants reported improvements in overall skin appearance, clarity, tone, texture, and smoothness. The vast majority, 82 percent, were satisfied with the treatment system, and 86 percent reported that it was gentler than other acne treatments.

It is important to note that the majority of this research involves self-reported outcomes, which may be less reliable than using the results of clinical tests.

Advantages of blue light therapy for acne

Blue light therapy may offer some benefits over alternative acne treatments, as it is considered:

  • safe and gentle
  • painless
  • drug-free
  • appropriate for all areas of the body
  • suitable for use with most other acne therapies

Unlike photodynamic therapy, there is no requirement to avoid the sun following treatment. Blue light therapy does not cause any scarring.

Acne: Causes, treatment, and tips
Acne: Causes, treatment, and tips
Acne is one of the most common skin diseases. Click here to discover what causes acne and how to treat it.
Read now

    Blue light therapy for other conditions

    Blue light therapy sleep
    Blue light therapy can also help treatment of sleep disorders.

    A number of other conditions can be treated with blue light therapy, including:

    • skin cancer
    • skin problems
    • mood disorders
    • sleep disorders

    What to expect

    Blue light therapy can be administered in a dermatologist's office or at home.

    In-office treatments are usually carried out 8 times over a 4-week period. Each session lasts 15-30 minutes, depending on the severity of the acne and the size of the area of the body being treated.

    It is advisable to arrive at the doctor's office before treatment with clean, makeup-free skin. The doctor will provide goggles to protect the eyes while the patient lies or sits under a blue light for the duration of the treatment. Most people do not experience any pain or discomfort.

    Blue light therapy acne acne
    Blue light therapy is normally carried out over a number of weeks.

    Following treatment, some inflammation and redness may be noticeable around the treated area, although this should resolve quickly. Makeup can usually be applied immediately, although people should follow their doctor's advice on this.

    Results are noticeable within 2-4 weeks, or even sooner in some cases.

    Between treatments, people should avoid touching or picking the blemishes on their skin. It is important to follow the dermatologist's advice on the use of products and home care techniques, during and after the treatments.

    Follow-up sessions are usually required to maintain results.

    Effects and risks

    When used correctly, blue light therapy does not appear to pose any serious long-term effects. However, some minor adverse reactions may be experienced, such as:

    • dry skin
    • redness
    • swelling

    People with the rare condition known as porphyria, which is a blood disorder that causes increased sensitivity to light, should avoid blue light therapy. Similarly, it should not be used by people with lupus and allergies to porphyrins.

    Self-administered blue light therapy

    In recent years, a growing number of blue light products have become available to treat acne at home.

    These are less aggressive than in-office treatments but may be more convenient and cost-effective for some users.

    Self-applied blue light treatment has been reported to be easy and safe to use.

    Cost and insurance

    In general, blue light therapy costs between $40-$60 per session. Most insurance plans do not cover light therapy treatment for acne.

    At-home devices may be an alternative option, particularly for those with mild acne. Blue light wands and masks can be purchased for as little as $35. It is important to follow the manufacturer's instructions when using these products.

    Rate this article
    Blue light therapy for acne: Benefits, side effects, and costs
    Dermatology

    Recommended related news

      Article last reviewed by Sun 3 September 2017.

      Visit our Dermatology category page for the latest news on this subject, or sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest updates on Dermatology.

      All references are available in the References tab.

      Bhatia, A., Maisonneuve, J.-F., & Persing, D. H. (2004). Propionibacterium acnes and chronic diseases. The Infectious Etiology of Chronic Diseases: Defining the Relationship, Enhancing the Research, and Mitigating the Effects: Workshop Summary. Washington, DC: National Academies Press. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK83685/

      Gold, M. H., Andriessen, A., Biron, J., & Andriessen, H. (2009, March). Clinical efficacy of self-applied blue light therapy for mild-to-moderate facial acne. The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology, 2(3), 44–50. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2923954/

      Kawada, A., Aragane, Y., Kameyama, H., Sangen, Y., & Tezuka, T. (2002, November). Acne phototherapy with a high-intensity, enhanced, narrow-band, blue light source: An open study and in vitro investigation. Journal of Dermatological Science, 30(2), 129-35. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12413768

      Lasers and lights: How well do they treat acne? (n.d.). Retrieved from https://www.aad.org/public/diseases/acne-and-rosacea/lasers-and-lights-how-well-do-they-treat-acne

      Noborio, R., Nishida, E., Kurokawa, M., & Morita, A. (2007, February). A new targeted blue light phototherapy for the treatment of acne [Abstract]. Photodermatology,  Photoimmunology, and  Photomedicine, 23(1), 32-4. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17254034

      Omi, T., Bjerring, P., Sato, S., Kawana, S., Hankins, R. W., & Honda, M. (2004, November). 420 nm intense continuous light therapy for acne [Abstract]. Journal of Cosmetic and Laser Therapy, 6(3), 156-62. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15545101

      Wheeland, R. G. & Dhawan, S. (2011, June). Clinical efficacy of self-applied blue light therapy for mild-to-moderate facial acne [Abstract]. Journal of Drugs in Dermatology, 10(6), 596-602. Retrieved from https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21637900

      Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

      MLA
      Leonard, Jayne. "Blue light therapy for acne: Benefits, side effects, and costs." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 3 Sep. 2017. Web.
      3 Sep. 2017. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/319254.php>

      APA
      Leonard, J. (2017, September 3). "Blue light therapy for acne: Benefits, side effects, and costs." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
      .

      Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

    Download the MNT iPhone app

    Popular in: Dermatology

    Scroll to top