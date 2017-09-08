Knowing your blood type can often be thought of as useful only if you need a blood transfusion. However, there is another argument that says eating for a specific A, B, AB, or O blood type may offer health benefits.

Popularized by naturopath Dr. Peter J. D'Adamo, diets based on blood type attempt to achieve good overall health and lower the risk of developing certain diseases.

In this article, we learn more about the importance of a person's blood type and the potential benefits of eating for one group.

Fast facts on the O positive (and O negative) blood type diet: Research has shown that some blood types are a risk for developing certain diseases or conditions.

People with type O blood have been shown to have higher levels of stomach acid than those with other blood types, which make digesting proteins and fats easier for this group.

O blood is unique in that it has both A and B antibodies in its plasma, although not on the cells themselves, so it will not attack A or B blood types as foreign invaders.

Meats and animal products, such as fish and poultry, are at the top of the go-to list for type O blood types, as they are metabolized well by this blood group.

What is the O blood type?



Blood type O can be positive (O+), or negative (O-). Blood type O can be positive (O+), or negative (O-).

Blood is comprised of many vital components, including plasma, red and white blood cells, and platelets.

In addition, the blood contains antigens. These substances trigger the body's immune system to attack foreign invaders, such as bacteria. Antigens can also attack "foreign" blood types that have different antigens.

Blood types are classified as A, B, AB, and O and are further grouped by the presence or absence of the Rh factor antigen, making them Rh positive, or Rh negative.

For example, O+ blood does not have A or B antibodies on the surface of the cells, but it is positive for the presence of Rh factor. In contrast, O- blood does not have A or B antibodies or Rh factor. For this reason, type O- blood is considered a universal red cell donor type.

Why do you need to eat for your blood type?

Different blood types make people more or less susceptible to certain conditions. In this respect, certain blood types have been linked to a higher incidence of pancreatic cancer, blood clots, and heart attacks.

As an example of this, some research has indicated that those with O type blood are at a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease but at a higher risk of peptic ulcers.

Dr. D'Adamo explains that when the blood comes in contact with certain foods, a chemical reaction happens, specifically with a protein called lectin.

Lectins, which are found in food, have a direct effect on the blood and the digestive tract. The protein binds to cells within the body, causing them to clump together and, potentially, to cause hormonal disruptions. This is effect on the body is similar to a foreign substance being present.

What foods should people with blood type O eat?

According to the Blood Type Diet, for the best dietary health based on blood type, certain foods should either be eaten or avoided in the type O group, as described here:

Animal proteins

It is recommended that people with O blood types should consume "beneficial" animal products, including:

beef

lamb

mutton

veal

venison

cod

herring

mackerel

People with type O blood are allowed to consume most meat products, including cold-water fish. Exceptions are listed further down this article.

Dairy

Although dairy and eggs should be avoided, type O's can occasionally consume products including:

butter

cheeses, such as farmer, feta, mozzarella, and goat cheese

soy milk

Nuts

Nuts are a great source of protein and healthy fats, and type O's can typically have most nuts, except for the ones listed in the "avoid" list. Pumpkin seeds and walnuts are found to be the most beneficial for type O's to eat.

Beans

Most beans are well tolerated by type O's, the most beneficial being:

aduke beans

azuki beans

pinto beans

black-eyed peas

Grains



Only a few types of grains, including buckwheat, barley, rice, and millet are acceptable in a type O diet. Only a few types of grains, including buckwheat, barley, rice, and millet are acceptable in a type O diet.

While most grains should be avoided by type O's, there are a few that are tolerated, including:

amaranth

barley

buckwheat

rice

kamut

kasha

millet

rye

spelt

essene and ezekiel breads

Vegetables

Except for a few that should be avoided, many vegetables are well tolerated. Some of those recommended for type O's include:

tomatoes

artichoke

chicory

dandelion

garlic

horseradish

kale

okra

onions

parsley

parsnips

red peppers

sweet potatoes

pumpkin

seaweed

turnips

Fruits

As with vegetables, fruits are well tolerated except some that need to be avoided. Some of the recommended fruits for type O's include:

plums

prunes

figs

grapefruit

most berries

Spices and condiments

Spices that type O's can enjoy include:

kelp-based seasoning

iodized salt

parsley

curry

cayenne pepper

chocolate

cocoa

honey

Beverages

Drinks that type O's can enjoy include:

seltzer water

club soda

tea

wine

What foods should type O's avoid?

People with type O blood may experience unwanted weight gain when they eat food groups, such as dairy and gluten-containing wheat products. These foods may lead to an inflammatory and autoimmune response.

Animal proteins

It is recommended that people with type O blood should avoid:

pork, including ham and bacon

goose

barracuda

pickled herring

catfish

smoked salmon

caviar

octopus

conch

Dairy

Typically, people with type O' blood should avoid dairy products, specifically:

those not mentioned in the "allowed" list above

yogurt

Nuts

Certain nuts should be avoided by type O's, including:

Brazil nuts

cashews

peanuts

pistachios

poppy seeds

Beans

Because typo O's do not utilize all beans equally, certain ones should be avoided, including:

beans, such as copper, kidney, and tamarind beans

lentils, such as domestic, green, and red

Grains

Type O's are known for their inability to tolerate gluten-based grains, so it is recommended that they avoid:

corn

gluten

graham

bulgur, durum, sprouted, white and whole wheat, wheat germ, and bran

farina

oat

seven-grains

Vegetables



The Brassica family of vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, and cabbage, should be avoided on the O diet. The Brassica family of vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, and cabbage, should be avoided on the O diet.

Although many vegetables are well tolerated by type O's, it is recommended that they avoid:

vegetables in the Brassica family, including cabbage, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and mustard greens

alfalfa sprouts

shiitake mushrooms

fermented olives

vegetables from the nightshade family, including eggplant and potatoes

corn

avocado

leek

Fruits

As with vegetables, type O's typically tolerate most fruits except:

melons, cantaloupe, honeydew

oranges

tangerines

strawberries and blackberries

rhubarb

coconut and products that contain coconut

Spices and condiments

Spices and condiments to be avoided by type O's include:

pepper, both white and black

vinegar

capers

cinnamon

cornstarch and corn syrup

nutmeg

vanilla

ketchup

pickles

mayonnaise

relish

Beverages

Drinks type O's should avoid include:

beer

coffee

distilled liquor

black tea

There has yet to be any rigorous scientific study on the blood-type diet, as stated by Dr. D'Adamo himself.

However, an exception was a 2014 study published in PLoS One, which concluded: "the findings do not support the blood-type diet hypothesis."

As with any diet or exercise program, it is important to speak with a doctor before embarking on a specific diet for blood type.