The O positive (and O negative) blood type diet

Popularized by naturopath Dr. Peter J. D'Adamo, diets based on blood type attempt to achieve good overall health and lower the risk of developing certain diseases.
In this article, we learn more about the importance of a person's blood type and the potential benefits of eating for one group.
Contents of this article:
- Research has shown that some blood types are a risk for developing certain diseases or conditions.
- People with type O blood have been shown to have higher levels of stomach acid than those with other blood types, which make digesting proteins and fats easier for this group.
- O blood is unique in that it has both A and B antibodies in its plasma, although not on the cells themselves, so it will not attack A or B blood types as foreign invaders.
- Meats and animal products, such as fish and poultry, are at the top of the go-to list for type O blood types, as they are metabolized well by this blood group.
What is the O blood type?
Blood type O can be positive (O+), or negative (O-).
Blood is comprised of many vital components, including plasma, red and white blood cells, and platelets.
In addition, the blood contains antigens. These substances trigger the body's immune system to attack foreign invaders, such as bacteria. Antigens can also attack "foreign" blood types that have different antigens.
Blood types are classified as A, B, AB, and O and are further grouped by the presence or absence of the Rh factor antigen, making them Rh positive, or Rh negative.
For example, O+ blood does not have A or B antibodies on the surface of the cells, but it is positive for the presence of Rh factor. In contrast, O- blood does not have A or B antibodies or Rh factor. For this reason, type O- blood is considered a universal red cell donor type.
Why do you need to eat for your blood type?
Different blood types make people more or less susceptible to certain conditions. In this respect, certain blood types have been linked to a higher incidence of pancreatic cancer, blood clots, and heart attacks.
As an example of this, some research has indicated that those with O type blood are at a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease but at a higher risk of peptic ulcers.
Dr. D'Adamo explains that when the blood comes in contact with certain foods, a chemical reaction happens, specifically with a protein called lectin.
Lectins, which are found in food, have a direct effect on the blood and the digestive tract. The protein binds to cells within the body, causing them to clump together and, potentially, to cause hormonal disruptions. This is effect on the body is similar to a foreign substance being present.
What foods should people with blood type O eat?
According to the Blood Type Diet, for the best dietary health based on blood type, certain foods should either be eaten or avoided in the type O group, as described here:
Animal proteins
It is recommended that people with O blood types should consume "beneficial" animal products, including:
- beef
- lamb
- mutton
- veal
- venison
- cod
- herring
- mackerel
People with type O blood are allowed to consume most meat products, including cold-water fish. Exceptions are listed further down this article.
Dairy
Although dairy and eggs should be avoided, type O's can occasionally consume products including:
- butter
- cheeses, such as farmer, feta, mozzarella, and goat cheese
- soy milk
Nuts
Nuts are a great source of protein and healthy fats, and type O's can typically have most nuts, except for the ones listed in the "avoid" list. Pumpkin seeds and walnuts are found to be the most beneficial for type O's to eat.
Beans
Most beans are well tolerated by type O's, the most beneficial being:
- aduke beans
- azuki beans
- pinto beans
- black-eyed peas
Grains
Only a few types of grains, including buckwheat, barley, rice, and millet are acceptable in a type O diet.
While most grains should be avoided by type O's, there are a few that are tolerated, including:
- amaranth
- barley
- buckwheat
- rice
- kamut
- kasha
- millet
- rye
- spelt
- essene and ezekiel breads
Vegetables
Except for a few that should be avoided, many vegetables are well tolerated. Some of those recommended for type O's include:
- tomatoes
- artichoke
- chicory
- dandelion
- garlic
- horseradish
- kale
- okra
- onions
- parsley
- parsnips
- red peppers
- sweet potatoes
- pumpkin
- seaweed
- turnips
Fruits
As with vegetables, fruits are well tolerated except some that need to be avoided. Some of the recommended fruits for type O's include:
- plums
- prunes
- figs
- grapefruit
- most berries
Spices and condiments
Spices that type O's can enjoy include:
- kelp-based seasoning
- iodized salt
- parsley
- curry
- cayenne pepper
- chocolate
- cocoa
- honey
Beverages
Drinks that type O's can enjoy include:
- seltzer water
- club soda
- tea
- wine
What foods should type O's avoid?
People with type O blood may experience unwanted weight gain when they eat food groups, such as dairy and gluten-containing wheat products. These foods may lead to an inflammatory and autoimmune response.
Animal proteins
It is recommended that people with type O blood should avoid:
- pork, including ham and bacon
- goose
- barracuda
- pickled herring
- catfish
- smoked salmon
- caviar
- octopus
- conch
Dairy
Typically, people with type O' blood should avoid dairy products, specifically:
- those not mentioned in the "allowed" list above
- yogurt
Nuts
Certain nuts should be avoided by type O's, including:
- Brazil nuts
- cashews
- peanuts
- pistachios
- poppy seeds
Beans
Because typo O's do not utilize all beans equally, certain ones should be avoided, including:
- beans, such as copper, kidney, and tamarind beans
- lentils, such as domestic, green, and red
Grains
Type O's are known for their inability to tolerate gluten-based grains, so it is recommended that they avoid:
- corn
- gluten
- graham
- bulgur, durum, sprouted, white and whole wheat, wheat germ, and bran
- farina
- oat
- seven-grains
Vegetables
The Brassica family of vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, and cabbage, should be avoided on the O diet.
Although many vegetables are well tolerated by type O's, it is recommended that they avoid:
- vegetables in the Brassica family, including cabbage, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and mustard greens
- alfalfa sprouts
- shiitake mushrooms
- fermented olives
- vegetables from the nightshade family, including eggplant and potatoes
- corn
- avocado
- leek
Fruits
As with vegetables, type O's typically tolerate most fruits except:
- melons, cantaloupe, honeydew
- oranges
- tangerines
- strawberries and blackberries
- rhubarb
- coconut and products that contain coconut
Spices and condiments
Spices and condiments to be avoided by type O's include:
- pepper, both white and black
- vinegar
- capers
- cinnamon
- cornstarch and corn syrup
- nutmeg
- vanilla
- ketchup
- pickles
- mayonnaise
- relish
Beverages
Drinks type O's should avoid include:
- beer
- coffee
- distilled liquor
- black tea
There has yet to be any rigorous scientific study on the blood-type diet, as stated by Dr. D'Adamo himself.
However, an exception was a 2014 study published in PLoS One, which concluded: "the findings do not support the blood-type diet hypothesis."
As with any diet or exercise program, it is important to speak with a doctor before embarking on a specific diet for blood type.
I found this article very interesting until I got to the end where the statement concerning blood type diet has no scientific or clinical studies to be found true resulting in a waste of time for me to read.