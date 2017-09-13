Itchy skin at night: Causes, conditions, and relief

Itchy skin at night, or nocturnal pruritus, is a common condition typically caused by natural bodily processes, conditions that irritate the skin, or medications.

Several home remedies, as well as over-the-counter and prescription medications, can help reduce symptoms.

In rare cases, however, increased skin irritation at night can be a sign of more serious conditions, such as cancer or organ failure.

What is nocturnal pruritus?



Approximately one-quarter of adults in the United States will experience long-term skin itchiness during their lifetime. This is called chronic pruritus.

According to a 2016 study, over 90 percent of people with chronic pruritus complain of nocturnal pruritus (NP) or increased skin itchiness at night.

Severe cases of NP often disrupt sleep and make it difficult to get a good night's rest. Over time, this can negatively impact emotional well-being, workplace performance, and overall health.

Itching can also cause skin damage and increase the likelihood of infection.

Causes of night-time itching

Like many other skin conditions, skin itchiness may increase at night. The natural cycling of certain hormones, molecules, and chemicals that occur in the body during the night can also cause itchiness.

In some cases, the skin may only feel itchier during the night because of a lack of outside distractions. But nighttime itchiness may also be a sign of more serious health conditions.

Natural causes of nighttime itchiness include:

Circadian rhythm

The body regulates hormones and chemicals in part by using a circadian rhythm, which is the body's natural 24-hour cycle.

The circadian rhythm causes few different fluctuations or changes that can increase nighttime skin itchiness. These include:

increased blood flow to the skin

increased skin temperature

increased cytokine, molecules that coordinate cells communication during immune responses, which may increase inflammation

decreased corticosteroid, hormones that help reduce inflammation

disrupted prostaglandin (PG), hormones that cause blood vessels to widen

increased water loss from the skin (sweat)

Menopause and pregnancy

Changes in the level of the hormone estrogen may cause dryness, itchy skin, or flushed skin. Some menopausal women describe the sensation to feel like ants crawling under their skin.

Other causes

Other common causes of nighttime itchiness include:



hives

insect bites, including those from bed bugs, lice, flies, or fleas

allergic reactions to chemicals, dyes, or fragrances

dry skin

sunburn or burn

chicken pox

stress

excessive sweating

nervous habit

medications, including antibiotics, antifungals, statins, and opioid analgesics (narcotics)

In rare cases, itchy skin at night can be a sign of more serious conditions or those that require treatment. These include:

eczema, a condition that causes long-term itchiness and a rash

psoriasis, an autoimmune condition

fungal skin infections, such as athlete's foot (ringworm) and pinworm infections

thyroid conditions, especially an overactive thyroid

skin cancer

other cancers, in particular, immune and blood cell cancers such as lymphoma and leukemia

conditions that affect the nervous system, such as diabetes, shingles, and multiple sclerosis (MS)

HIV

kidney or liver failure

iron deficiency anemia

severe depression or anxiety

Home remedies for relief

There are several easy ways to help decrease nighttime itchiness without the use of medication.

Common ways to reduce dry skin at night include:

bathing in cool or lukewarm water before bed, using only moisturizing, scent-free soaps, baking soda, or colloidal oatmeal

applying glycerine based, oil- and alcohol-free moisturizers before bedtime, such as Cetaphil, Eucerin, or CeraVe

using natural ointments and creams with vitamin E and aloe vera

running a humidifier in the bedroom to moisten the air

applying a cool compress, such as a cold, damp cloth, to the skin before bed

using a fan to create airflow and background noise as a source of mental distraction

wearing gloves or mittens to avoid scratching, which can worsen symptoms

using meditation tapes or techniques when falling asleep

practicing relaxation techniques, such as visualization, before bed

trimming the fingernails to reduce the chances of further irritating the skin

wearing loose fitting clothing to allow the skin to breathe

not allowing pets in the bedroom

checking the bedroom for signs of bed bugs or other insect infestations, including fleas or biting ants

drinking a caffeine-free tea, such as chamomile or peppermint, before bedtime

using 2 to 3 drops of a relaxing essential oil, such as lavender, on the pillow before bedtime

Prevention

Making simple lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of itchy skin at night.

Ways to prevent nighttime itching include:



staying hydrated to reduce dry skin

avoiding saunas and long, warm baths or showers before bedtime to prevent increased body temperature and moisture loss

wearing clothing made from natural fibers, such as cotton

avoiding scented or dyed cosmetic, cleansing, or beauty treatments before bedtime

avoiding chemicals such as caffeine and alcohol that can increase blood flow to the skin

keeping the bedroom cool, or below 70°F, and make sure there is plenty of air flow

trying not to do activities that raise body temperature and increase blood flow to the skin before bedtime

changing bedding regularly, ideally weekly

treating all household pets that go outdoors with veterinarian-approved medications for parasites such fleas, tics, and ringworms

Treatment

There are also over-the-counter and prescription medications available that can help treat existing symptoms and prevent them from recurring. Over-the-counter medications used to treat and prevent nighttime itchiness include:

Corticosteroid creams such as hydrocortisone cream, which may help reduce inflammation. Look for products with between 1 and 2.5 percent active ingredient.

such as hydrocortisone cream, which may help reduce inflammation. Look for products with between 1 and 2.5 percent active ingredient. Allergy medications , which may help reduce inflammation. These include diphenhydramine (Benadryl), fexofenadine (Allegra), and cetirizine (Zyrtec).

, which may help reduce inflammation. These include diphenhydramine (Benadryl), fexofenadine (Allegra), and cetirizine (Zyrtec). Supplements that increase drowsiness, such as melatonin, a natural hormone produced only at night.

Prescription medications used to treat dry skin at night include:

Corticosteroid creams or pills , which are much stronger than over-the-counter medications and can help reduce itching caused by skin inflammation.

, which are much stronger than over-the-counter medications and can help reduce itching caused by skin inflammation. Antidepressants , such as doxepin (Silenor) and mirtazapine (Remeron) may help reduce itching caused by depression and anxiety.

, such as doxepin (Silenor) and mirtazapine (Remeron) may help reduce itching caused by depression and anxiety. Immunosuppressants , such as topical calcineurin inhibitors (Gengraf, Hecoria, Neoral), can help reduce inflammation.

, such as topical calcineurin inhibitors (Gengraf, Hecoria, Neoral), can help reduce inflammation. Phototherapy , which uses UVB wavelengths to help reduce the skin's immune response and decrease inflammation.

, which uses UVB wavelengths to help reduce the skin's immune response and decrease inflammation. Gabapentin and pregabalin , which can help treat insomnia and reduce anxiety.

, which can help treat insomnia and reduce anxiety. Kappa opioid agonists , which can help treat insomnia and reduce the sensation of itchiness.

, which can help treat insomnia and reduce the sensation of itchiness. Hormone replacement therapy, in particular estrogen based medications, which may help reduce dry skin and itchiness.

When to see a doctor

Chronic, or long-lasting cases of nighttime itchiness should be assessed by a doctor, especially those not related to pre-existing health conditions.

A doctor should also be consulted anytime dry skin at night becomes bothersome or interferes with everyday activities.

Reasons to seek medical attention for dry skin at night include: