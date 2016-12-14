Obesity / Weight Loss / Fitness
Shocking adult weight gain in UK

Published: Published: Wed 14 Dec 2016

Cancer Research UK responds to the new adult obesity figures published by the ONS today.

People in England have put on almost 1.5 billion pounds1 in weight over the last 20 years, according to the figures.

While the population has increased since the mid 90s, so too have beer bellies and midriffs.

A man's average weight has increased by 12 lbs over the last 20 years. And for women, it's gone up by 10 lbs2.

Alison Cox, director of cancer prevention at Cancer Research UK, said: "This excessive weight is putting the NHS under enormous strain and the health of the nation at risk.

"Being overweight or obese is the second largest preventable cause of cancer after smoking, so it's important that people are given a helping hand to maintain a healthy weight.

"Making small changes in eating, drinking and being physically active that you can stick to in the long term is a good way to reach a healthy weight and stay there.

"And the Government can do more to help us all make healthier choices. The sugar tax is a great start and could prevent millions of cases of obesity. But the Government also needs to protect the next generation from junk food adverts on TV before the 9pm watershed. There's no silver bullet; we need a range of measures that work together to tackle childhood obesity. We have an opportunity to stop this epidemic in its tracks and we need to act now."

    1. 1.46 billion lbs

    Calculated by the Statistical Information Team at Cancer Research UK, 2016, by applying the age group and sex specific mean weight gain to the population size, in 1995 and 2015. Using data from Health Survey for England 2015 and mid-year population estimates for England, ONS.

    The mean body weight (for all adults) has increased by an average 7%, and the population has grown by an average 19%. It is assumed that 1 kg is the equivalent of 2.2 lbs. It should be noted that population changes over time are contributing to the increase in the total population weight, however for all age groups the mean weight has increased significantly.

    2. On average the mean weight for men has increased by 12 lbs, from 175 lbs (12st 7lbs) in 1995 to 187 lbs (13st 5lbs) in 2015.

    On average the mean weight for women has increased by10 lbs, from 148 lbs (10st 8lbs) in 1995 to 157 lbs (11st 3lbs) in 2015.

