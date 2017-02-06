Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine
Public Health Emergency Medicine

Peroxide ingestion, promoted by alternative medicine, can be deadly

Adapted Media Release
Published: Published: Mon 6 Feb 2017

High-concentration peroxide, sometimes promoted in alternative medicine circles for cleanses or as a so-called "natural cure," can lead to numerous life-threatening ailments and death itself, according to a paper published online in Annals of Emergency Medicine.

"Ingesting high-concentration peroxide can cause embolisms affecting the cardiac, respiratory and neurological systems, leading to permanent disability or death," said lead study author Benjamin Hatten, MD, MPH, of the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colo. "Though touted by the alternative and complementary medicine communities as 'super water,' peroxide should not be ingested for any reason. Because there are also industrial uses, some ingestions have been accidental because of its resemblance to water."

Dr. Hatten examined 10 years of poison control records for high-concentration peroxide ingestion (concentration strength of 10 percent or greater). Almost 14 percent (13.9 percent) of reported cases had embolic events and 6.8 percent of cases either died or exhibited continued disability. Life-threatening ailments associated with high-concentration peroxide ingestion include seizure, altered mental status, respiratory distress, stroke, pulmonary embolism and heart attack. Patients treated early with hyperbaric oxygen had improved outcomes. Caustic injuries were rare and routine endoscopy was not beneficial.

"This product is meant to be used by the dropper and then diluted, yet we encountered many cases where it was stored at full strength in a clear vessel in the refrigerator," said Dr. Hatten. "This is a caustic liquid, and as with many poison prevention efforts, we recommend keeping this product in its original container and adding both child-resistant capping and a colorizing agent to reduce the possibility of accidental ingestion."

Article: Outcomes After High-Concentration Peroxide Ingestions, Benjamin W. Hatten, MD, MPH'Correspondence information about the author MD, MPH Benjamin W. Hatten MD, MPH Benjamin W. Hatten, L. Keith French, MD, B. Zane Horowitz, MD, Robert G. Hendrickson, MD, Annals of Emergency Medicine, doi: 10.1016/j.annemergmed.2016.11.022, published online 30 January 2017.

Rate this article
Peroxide ingestion, promoted by alternative medicine, can be deadly

    Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

    MLA
    American College of Emergency Physicians. "Peroxide ingestion, promoted by alternative medicine, can be deadly." Medical News Today. MediLexicon, Intl., 6 Feb. 2017. Web.
    7 Feb. 2017. <http://www.medicalnewstoday.com/releases/315686.php>

    APA
    American College of Emergency Physicians. (2017, February 6). "Peroxide ingestion, promoted by alternative medicine, can be deadly." Medical News Today. Retrieved from
    .

    Please note: If no author information is provided, the source is cited instead.

Contact our news editors

For any corrections of factual information, or to contact our editorial team, please see our contact page.

Please note: Any medical information published on this website is not intended as a substitute for informed medical advice and you should not take any action before consulting with a health care professional. For more information, please read our terms of use.

Copyright Medical News Today: Excluding email/sharing services explicitly offered on this website, material published on Medical News Today may not be reproduced, or distributed without the prior written permission of Medilexicon International Ltd. Please contact us for further details.

Download the MNT iPhone app

Most popular in: Complementary Medicine / Alternative Medicine

Knowledge Center

  • Use the box above to jump to a specific page, or visit our Knowledge Center.

    Read our more detailed articles about specific areas of medicine, conditions, nutrition and forms of treatment.

Scroll to top