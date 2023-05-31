Share on Pinterest Blood tests can be a useful tool for measuring proteins linked to heart disease. Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images Researchers say one-third of people with type 2 diabetes may have undetected cardiovascular disease.

In a new study, the researchers reported that many people with type 2 diabetes had elevated levels of two proteins associated with heart disease.

They said the study results emphasize the need for medical professionals to check for cardiovascular disease in people with type 2 diabetes. One-third of people with type 2 diabetes had elevated levels of two protein markers, compared to 16% of those without diabetes, according to a study published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Researchers analyzed health information and blood samples from 10,300 adults who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey . That survey collected the data from 1999-2004. The study participants had not reported any history of cardiovascular disease when they enrolled.

Details from the diabetes heart health study The researchers honed in on two protein markers – troponin T and N terminal pro-B-type natriuretic peptide – that are used to measure injury and stress to the heart and are routinely used to diagnose a heart attack and heart failure. Elevated levels of these proteins in the bloodstream might be early warning signs of changes in the structure and function of the heart, which could increase the risk of heart failure, coronary heart disease, and early death. After analyzing the blood samples as well as mortality statistics collected from the National Death Index , the scientists reported that: One-third of people with type 2 diabetes had elevated levels of the two protein markers, compared to 16% of those without diabetes.

In people with type 2 diabetes, elevated levels of the protein markers were associated with an increased risk of all-cause death and more than double the risk of cardiovascular death compared to people with normal levels of these proteins in the blood. The elevated risk remained after adjusting for other cardiovascular risk factors.

Elevated troponin was more common in people with type 2 diabetes, even after adjustment for age and demographic characteristics.

The prevalence of elevated troponin was significantly higher in people who had type 2 diabetes for a more extended period and did not have well-controlled blood sugar levels. The researchers concluded that about one-third of adults in the United States with type 2 diabetes might have undetected cardiovascular disease. Routine screenings for these biomarkers could help reduce the risk of cardiovascular events in this higher-risk population. “Another piece of the puzzle demonstrating that certain biomarkers help identify individuals at increased long-term risk,” said Dr. Jeffrey Berger, a preventive cardiologist and the director of the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease at NYU Langone Heart in New York. “While important, a missing piece is understanding what to do with these individuals with elevation of these biomarkers – certainly they should be given lifestyle recommendations of the importance of healthy lifestyle (exercise and nutrition) which would hopefully attenuate some of this risk,” Berger told Medical News Today.