Share on Pinterest Drinking coffee has been linked to many health benefits. Dejan Beokovic/Stocksy

Researchers have investigated the effects of coffee intake on acute kidney injury risk.

They found that drinking any amount of coffee reduces the risk of acute kidney injury but that 2-3 cups per day is most beneficial.

They say that further research is needed to understand why this link may exist.

Coffee contains many beneficial compounds for health, including caffeine, diterpenes, and chlorogenic acid.

Studies show that habitual coffee consumption is linked to the prevention of chronic and degenerative conditions, including cancer, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and Parkinson’s disease.

Caffeine, the most commonly studied compound in coffee, exerts positive effects on kidney function, and daily coffee consumption is linked to a lower risk of chronic kidney disease.

Although other compounds in coffee are less studied, compounds such as chlorogenic acid and trigonelline are known to reduce generalized inflammation and oxidative stress.

Knowing more about how coffee consumption affects the incidence of other kidney-related conditions could help policymakers take steps to reduce people’s risk of developing progressive kidney disease.

Recently, researchers investigated the effects of coffee consumption on acute kidney injury (AKI), when the kidneys lose all or part of their function suddenly.

AKI represents a public health problem with around 0.25% of the general population experiencing AKI, which rises to 18% among individuals who are hospitalized annually.

From their analysis, the researchers found that higher coffee intake is linked to a lower risk of incident AKI.

The study was published in Kidney International Reports.