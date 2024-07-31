Share on Pinterest The Lancet Commission outlines 14 modifiable risk factors for dementia in their new updated report. Image credit: Branden Harvey Stories/Stocksy. Reducing the risks of dementia starting as early as childhood could reduce the number of people living with dementia by nearly half, a new report by the Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention, and care says.

The Lancet Commission outlined 12 risk factors for dementia in 2020 and added two more — high cholesterol after the age of 40 and vision loss — in its report, presented this week at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference.

Experts say that governments should prioritize large-scale attempts to reduce these risks, with enormous social and economic benefits to slowing the surge of dementia worldwide. Preventing the development of dementia can begin as early as childhood, new research says, with 14 risk factors identified that could be a step toward reducing a global trend by nearly half. At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, held between July 28 and August 1 in Philadelphia, the third Lancet Commission on dementia prevention, intervention, and care outlined recommendations for governments to help reduce risk, suggesting that in England, for example, around £4 billion could be saved through large-scale interventions. The commission reports these conclusions in The Lancet .

Health policies must tackle dementia risk factors The current report notes that given a rapidly aging global population, the number of people with dementia is expected to almost triple by 2050, rising from 57 million in 2019 to 153 million. In lower-income countries, longer life expectancy is causing a surge in dementia, and the economic impact of dementia around the world is estimated to be more than $1 trillion a year. Andrew Sommerlad, BMBS, PhD, one of the Lancet Commission report’s authors and an associate professor at University College London’s division of Psychiatry and Consultant Old Age Psychiatrist in Islington Memory Service, told Medical News Today that a broad, organized approach by governments around the world would be necessary to combat the expected surge in dementia in the next several decades. “Many of the known risk factors for dementia can be influenced by health and government policy and this is likely to be the most effective way to support people to make lifestyle changes which they would not otherwise be able to do themselves,” Sommerlad said. He went on to offer “provision of socially integrated housing, activities and volunteering opportunities in old age“ as examples of beneficial interventions promoted through health policies. David Merrill, MD, PhD, a board-certified geriatric psychiatrist and director of the Pacific Neuroscience Institute’s Pacific Brain Health Center in Santa Monica, CA, who was not involved in the study, also told MNT that these risk factors for dementia must addressed by public health officials as a matter of priority. “Keeping modifiable risk-factors for dementia front and center in the discussion of achieving healthy brain development and subsequent aging informs governmental public health initiatives across the lifespan,” Merrill said. “Taking a stance that improved health across the lifespan leads to higher vitality with aging is one way to get dementia risk reduction taken seriously,” he added.

Social isolation: A key player in dementia The United States Surgeon General, Vivek H. Murthy, has described the current situation in the States as an “epidemic of loneliness,” exacerbated by social media and technology. Murthy linked social isolation to health issues like substance abuse and obesity. Similarly, Merrill described social isolation as “the new smoking.” He noted that: “Everything, from longevity to healthy brain aging, has been tied to the richness of our social connections. Psychiatry, as a field, has practiced using a biopsychosocial model of care for decades, [and] it’s good to see neurologists following our lead in recognizing the importance of social activities in healthy brain aging.” Sommerlad also emphasized that frequent social contact is essential to reducing the risk of dementia. “There is consistent evidence that having more frequent social contact with others and lower levels of loneliness are linked to lower dementia risk,“ he told us. “This is likely to be because social contact in any form is an effective way of exercising our brains to build cognitive reserve, or resilience, against dementia pathology,“ Sommerlad explained. Furthermore, “[s]ocial contact may also promote healthy behaviors, such as exercise and diet, and reduce stress,” he suggested.