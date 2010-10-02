Older individuals with moderate CKD (chronic kidney disease) are more likely to suffer from hearing difficulties compared to healthy people of the same age, researchers have revealed in an article that appears in the American Journal of Kidney Disease.

Researchers from the Universities of Sydney, Melbourne and Macquarie, all in Australia, examined the medical records of 2,564 people aged at least 50 years, of whom 513 had moderate chronic kidney disease (CKD). 54.4% of all the patients with CKD had some degree of hearing loss, versus 28.3% of the other people who had no kidney problems. Severe hearing loss affected almost 30% of the CKD patients, compared to just 10% of the others.

The researchers made adjustments for risk factors that may affect hearing, such as age; sex; noise exposure; education; diabetes, hypertension, and stroke histories; and smoking.

Author Professor David Harris, Associate Dean of Sydney Medical School-Westmead at the University of Sydney, said:

Hearing loss is commonly linked to syndromal kidney disease. However, this study suggests a strong tie to CKD in general. The link can be explained by structural and functional similarities between tissues in the inner ear and in the kidney. Additionally, toxins that accumulate in kidney failure can damage nerves, including those in the inner ear. Another reason for this connection is that kidney disease and hearing loss share common risk factors, including diabetes, high blood pressure and advanced age.

Dr. Kerry Willis, Senior Vice President of Scientific Activities at the National Kidney Foundation, said: