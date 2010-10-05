People who are on a low-calorie diet will lose the same amount of weight whether they sleep an average of 8.5 hours or 5.5 hours each night. However, those on 8.5 hours will lose much more fat, while those on 5.5 hours lose mainly muscle, instead of fat, according to an article published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Internal Medicine. The researchers, from the University of Chicago stress that adequate sleep is a key contributor to managing body weight.

The investigators advise those planning to start a weight-loss program to try to make sure they know they are going to get enough sleep each night.

Ten overweight males and females lived in a sleep research center for two separate periods, lasting two weeks each. During each period they were on identical low calorie diets. However, during the first 2 week period they had 8.5 hours sleep each night, while in the second period they slept just 5.5 hours each night.

Although sleep duration was found not to affect the total amount of weight loss – they all lost an average of nearly 7 pounds – the dieters lost mainly muscle rather than fat during their sleep-deprived two-week session.

The researchers found that:

While on 8.5 hours sleep each night over 50% of the participants’ weight loss consisted of fat

While on 5.5 hours sleep each night, approximately 25% of the participants’ weight loss consisted of fat – in other words, they lost 55% less fat than when they were sleeping 8.5 hours

Dr. Plamen Penev, assistant professor of medicine, the University of Chicago, a senior researcher, said:

So they lost the same amount of weight, but the composition was different.

Weight-loss dieting usually involves a certain amount of lean tissue (muscle) loss. The dieter should try to lose as little lean tissue as possible. This can be overcome by physical activity (exercise). However, it is clear that not getting enough sleep can undermine any attempts a dieter may make to limit lean tissue loss.

The investigators stressed that longer and larger studies are needed to confirm their findings. The current study was a very small and short-lasting one.

The authors concluded: