Non-communicable diseases, which can seriously undermine a country’s social and economic development, are progressively killing more people worldwide, according to a new report issued by the World Health Organization. Examples of non-communicable diseases include diabetes, Alzheimer’s, cancer, osteoporosis, chronic lung disease, stroke, and heart disease. Almost four-fifths of all deaths from non-communicable diseases occur in developing countries.

Non-communicable diseases, also known as NCDs are non-infectious medical diseases or conditions. They usually last a long time and progress slowly. Many are chronic diseases. However, some chronic diseases are not non-communicable because they are infectious, such as HIV/AIDS.

WHO Director-General Dr Margaret Chan, said:

“The rise of chronic noncommunicable diseases presents an enormous challenge. For some countries, it is no exaggeration to describe the situation as an impending disaster; a disaster for health, for society, and most of all for national economies. Chronic non-communicable diseases deliver a two-punch blow to development. They cause billions of dollars in losses of national income, and they push millions of people below the poverty line, each and every year.”

Existing measures, if they were implemented with more force, could prevent millions of deaths annually. Examples include stricter anti-tobacco controls, the promotion of healthier eating habits, exercise, a reduction in the harmful use of alcohol, improving access to essential health care, and the promotion of health authorities’ action against NCDs.

The report, titled Global Status Report on NCDs includes statistics, facts and experiences required to carry through a more effective response to the ever growing menace that chronic non-communicable diseases pose, at country, regional and global levels. The authors explain that it is a baseline from which future NCD statistics and country responses can be charted. It includes recommendations for every nation and focuses especially on low- and middle-income countries – where the impact of NCDs is enormous.

Annual non-communicable disease deaths are estimated to total: