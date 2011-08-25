Citalopram hydrobromide, known under brand name Celexa, should not be administered at doses over 40 mg per day, because it can trigger abnormal electrical activity in the heart, leading to potentially fatal heart rhythm problems (including Torsade de Pointes), the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) announced today. The Agency added that doses above 40mg per day do not benefit in the treatment of depression.

A citalopram drug label used to state that some patients may need 60 mg per day.

Alterations in the heart’s electrical activity (prolongation of the QT interval) may especially affect those with existing heart conditions, as well as patients who are prone to low levels of blood potassium and magnesium.

The drug label for citalopram has been modified to include usage recommendations and the new drug dosage, as well as details on the risk for QT interval prolongation and Torsade de Pointes.