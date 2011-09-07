A decade on, 9/11 rescue workers and WTC exposed civilians have been found to have a higher burden of mental and physical illness, a 19% higher risk of developing cancer, but lower death rates than the general population in New York City, experts have revealed. The September 11 attacks, also known as the 9/11 attacks or simply 9/11 occurred on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. Four suicide attacks were carried out against the USA: 19 terrorists belonging to al-Qaeda hijacked four passenger planes.

Two of the passenger jets were intentionally crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center (WTC) in New York City. Within two hours both towers collapsed.

Another passenger jet was deliberately crashed into the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.

The fourth passenger jet failed in its terrorist suicide mission. Passengers took control of the plane from the terrorists. The plane crashed in a field. The attacks resulted in the deaths of almost 3,000 people. This article looks at the current health conditions today of individuals who were exposed to the attacks – including civilians and rescue workers.

Exposed and Unexposed Male Firefighters A study published in The Lancet reported that male firefighters who were exposed to the WTC attack have a higher risk today of developing cancer than their non-exposed peers, as well as the general population of New York city. Dr. Prezant, Chief Medical Officer of the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) and team from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center, and also FDNY, carried out a study including 9,853 firefighters – they all had health records which dated back to a long time before 9/11.

New York fire fighters battle blazes at Ground Zero Cancer rates among firefighters who were exposed to the WTC attack were compared to those who were not exposed. They found: 263 cases of cancer in the exposed group compared to 238 expected from a similar sized group from the general NY city population

Those in the exposed group had a 10% higher chance of developing cancer compared to the general population of NY city

Those in the exposed group had a 19% higher chance of developing cancer compared to those in the unexposed group

135 cases of cancer in the non-exposed group, compared to 161 expected from a similar sized group from the general NY city population Firefighters tend to have healthier lifestyles than the general population, they smoke less and are physically fitter. The researchers were surprised to find that the exposed firefighters had a 58% lower rate of lung cancer compared to the general population. They also found that firefighters who were exposed did not have a higher lung cancer risk than the unexposed firefighters. The authors wrote: “An association between WTC exposure and cancer is biologically plausible, because some contaminants in the WTC dust, such as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, polychlorinated biphenyls, and dioxins, are known carcinogens. Although some contaminants could cause cancer directly, WTC exposure could also trigger chronic inflammation, through microbial infections, autoimmune diseases, or other inflammatory disorders, all of which have been reported as factors in oncogenesis, both experimentally and epidemiologically. We believe the observed relative excess in cancer cases in WTC-exposed firefighters was unlikely to be the result of non-WTC firefighting exposures, because since 9/11, structural fires have decreased, personal protective equipment has improved, self-contained breathing equipment use has increased, and smoking rates in firefighters have declined. (conclusion) Our findings support continued monitoring of firefighters and other WTC-exposed cohorts to fully assess cancer risk related to these unique exposures.” Link to Abstract of Article

Death rates by exposed rescue workers and civilians Another study published in The Lancet reported that WTC-exposed civilians and rescue workers have so far had lower overall death rates compared to the general population in NY city. Dr Hannah Jordan, Dr Steven Stellman, and colleagues at the World Trade Center Health Registry, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, gathered data on deaths that occurred from 2003 to 2009 from the WTC Health Registry. They categorized the study participants as: RRWs – rescue and recovery workers, including volunteers

NRNRs – non-rescue and non-recovery participants Among 13,337 RRWs they identified 156 deaths, and among 28,593 NRNRs there were 634 deaths. All 41,930 participants were found to have a 43% lower risk of death compared to the NY city’s general population, this was after making adjustments for calendar year, race, sex and age.

Aerial view of Ground Zero, New York City, Sept. 17 2001. NRNRs had a 39% lower risk of death and the RRWs a 55% lower risk of death, compared to the city’s general population, the authors wrote. Among the RRWs, more exposure was not linked to greater all-cause mortality. Among the NRNRs however, those with higher exposure were found to have a higher risk of death than those with lower exposure. The authors wrote: “Because most illnesses that are established or possible sequelae of WTC-related exposures have long latency or long median survival periods, the absence of a relation between reported dust-cloud exposure by itself and mortality risk in our study is not surprising.” The authors put forward two reasons for lower mortality among the exposed individuals: Employed people are generally healthier – the majority of the exposed people were employed.

Volunteer characteristics – in general, people who volunteer for health studies have a better level of health than the general population. These effects of being a healthy volunteer and/or healthy worker will gradually diminish, the authors wrote. Later studies will be able to determine whether the death rates will change over time. The most common health conditions linked to 9/11 exposure have so far been respiratory and mental illnesses. Experts say those who were exposed may be at risk of dying early as a result of an ongoing or new respiratory disease. They add that complications related to mental disorders, such as substance abuse and risk taking behaviors may also raise the risk of premature death. Only now can evaluations start on the possible cancer risk caused by exposure to 9/11. The authors wrote: “However, only now has sufficient time passed since the WTC disaster to begin the complex scientific process of determining whether or not cancer may be linked to WTC exposure. Most cancers have many different risk factors and can take decades to develop. As an exception, some blood cancers can develop a few years after exposure.” They concluded: “Among World Trade Center Health Registry participants residing in New York City, overall death rates in 2003-09 were not higher than expected when compared to the general New York City population. However, within the cohort, non-rescue and non-recovery participants with high levels of WTC-related exposure had an increased risk of all-cause mortality and heart-disease-related mortality compared with those with low exposure. Continued monitoring of all-cause mortality and disease-specific mortality will be needed.” Link to Abstract of Article