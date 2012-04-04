Females at risk of breast cancer or dense breast tissue benefit from having additional MRI or ultrasound screening when undergoing their annual mammography, researchers reported in JAMA (Journal of the American Medical Association) this week. The authors explained that the additional screening improves breast cancer detection rates.

As background information on their report, the researchers wrote:

“Annual ultrasound screening may detect small, node-negative breast cancers that are not seen on mammography. Magnetic resonance imaging may reveal additional breast cancers missed by both mammography and ultrasound screening.”

Wendie A. Berg, M.D., Ph.D., who used to be at the American College of Radiology Imaging Network, Philadelphia, and team carried out a study to find out whether additional ultrasound or MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) scans might improve detection rates in females at risk of developing breast cancer. They gathered data on 2,809 adult females, average age 55 years, all of them at higher risk of breast cancer or dense breasts, from 21 sites. The participants agreed to undergo 3 annual independent screens with mammography and ultrasound (ordered randomly).

Below are some highlights from their report:

2,662 of the participants had 7,473 mammogram plus ultrasound screenings

110 of them had 111 “breast cancer events”

53% (59) of the cancers were detected via mammography (not exclusively)

30% (33) of the cancers were detected by just mammography

29% (32) of the cancers were detected by just ultrasound

8% (9) of the cancers were detected by MRI after ultrasound and mammography had failed to do so

10% (11) cancers were overlooked by any type of imaging scree

2.6% (16) of the 612 females in the MRI sub-study had a breast cancer diagnosis

In the second and third years combined, out of 4,814 incidence screens, 75 participants had a cancer diagnosis.