A Mayo Clinic analysis that investigated the prevalence of celiac disease revealed that around 1.8 million people in the U.S. suffer from the disease. However, about 1.4 million are unaware they even have the disease.

The study, featured in the American Journal of Gastroenterology also reveals that 1.6 million people in the U.S. are on a gluten-free diet, even though they have never been diagnosed with celiac disease.

The prevalence of diagnosed and undiagnosed celiac disease had been researched to a similar extent prior to the Mayo clinic study, but this study reveals the most definite results on the topic.

Co-author Joseph Murray, M.D., a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist states: “This provides proof that this disease is common in the United States. If you detect one person for every five or six (who have it), we aren’t doing a very good job detecting celiac disease.”

Celiac disease is a digestive disorder, which occurs in genetically susceptible individuals when they consume wheat, rye and barley. The disorder can be managed by eating a gluten-free diet, which eliminates the gluten protein. The findings have revealed that around 80% of people on a gluten-free diet have not been diagnosed with celiac disease.

Dr. Murray states:

“There are a lot of people on a gluten-free diet, and it’s not clear what the medical need for that is. It is important if someone thinks they might have celiac disease that they be tested first before they go on the diet.”

The researchers combined positive blood tests for celiac disease together with a nationwide population sample survey from interviews of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The unique survey was developed to evaluate U.S. adults’ and children’s health and nutrition by combining interviews and physical examinations.

The results showed that celiac disease is much more prevalent in Caucasians. Previous research conducted in Mexico revealed that celiac disease could be just as prevalent as in the U.S. However, co-author Alberto Rubio-Tapia, M.D., a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist declared: “…virtually all the individuals we found were non-Hispanic Caucasians.”

According to Dr. Rubio-Tapia, “…that is something we don’t fully understand.” The study revealed that the prevalence of celiac disease in the U.S. is comparable to the rate in several European countries.