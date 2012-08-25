Some tattoo inks are tainted with nontuberculous Mycobacteria which can cause serious infections, including lung diseases, eye problems, several organ infections, and infection of the joints, the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) informed today. The Agency added that Mycobacteria-linked infections are not easy to diagnose and require treatment that may last over six months. The FDA says it has received reports of serious infections which started coming in last year in at least four states. The Agency is calling on all personnel involved in the tattoo industry, including artists, manufacturers of tattoo ink, consumers, as well as health care professionals, public health officials to be aware of this potential infection risk.

Tattoo inks and pigments may also be contaminated with fungi and mold Apart from pathogens from the nontuberculous Mycobacteria family, tattoo pigments and inks may also infect people with fungi and molds. Linda Katz, M.D., M.P.H., director of FDA’s Office of Cosmetics and Colors, urges anybody involved in tattooing or its consequences, including health care professionals, to report any tattoo-linked complication to its MedWatch program. Doctors especially need to become aware of the signs and symptoms so that the risk of misdiagnosis may be reduced.

Tattoo ink contamination is not always visible Tattoo artists need to be fully knowledgeable about this potentially serious complication. Even the most scrupulous tattoo artist who follows strict hygiene practices may not be aware that an ink or pigment is tainted. Katz informed that without proper equipment, it is often hard to tell whether there is contamination. The FDA says that it has two priority objectives at the moment: To encourage tattoo artists to take special precautions



Encourage tattoo customers to seek medical care immediately if any of the signs and symptoms associated with infection are detected Katherine Hollinger, D.V.M., M.P.H., an epidemiologist who works at the Office of Cosmetics and Colors, said: “Reporting an infection to FDA and the artist is important. Once the problem is reported, FDA can investigate, and the artist can take steps to prevent others from being infected.”