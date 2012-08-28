Energy drinks improve the contractions of both the left and right ventricles of the heart; they have a beneficial effect on myocardial function, Dr Matteo Cameli, from University of Siena, Italy, explained at the European Society of Cardiology 2012 Congress, in Munich, Germany. Dr. Cameli added that energy drinks raise the risk of cardiometabolic diseases.

An energy drink is said to boost mental and physical energy. There are several brands today, including Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, and Full Throttle. They usually have large amounts of caffeine and also contain taurine. Taurine (2-aminoethanesulfonic acid), an organic acid, is a major constituent of bile.

This is one of the very few proper studies to demonstrate a health benefit for energy drinks. Most of them have detected harmful effects, below are some headlines from studies or government actions on energy drinks:

Dr Cameli said:

“In recent years the energy drink market has exploded, with more people than ever before turning to these products as quick ‘pick me ups’, whether to stay awake during all night study vigils or gain the edge in sport. With energy drinks containing both caffeine and taurine concerns have been raised of adverse effects on the heart. While caffeine increases blood pressure, studies suggest that taurine may stimulate the release of calcium from the sarcoplasmic reticulum.”

Dr. Cameli and team used speckle-tracking echocardiography and echo Doppler analysis to determine what effect energy drinks may have on heart function.

Thirty-five participants, with an average age of 25 years, drank the energy drink equivalent of 168 ml/m2 of their body surface area. The drink contained both taurine and caffeine.

Before the volunteers consumed their energy drink, the team measured their heart rate, blood pressure, right ventricular function, and left ventricular function. These measurements were assessed again one hour after consuming their drink.

They found, at one hour after consuming their drinks:

Heart rate (pulse) had risen by 1.2%

Systolic blood pressure had risen by 2.6%

Diastolic blood pressure had gone up by 6%

Left ventricular function had improved after the energy drink – ejection fraction rose by 5%

– mitral annular plane systolic excursion rose by 11%

– global longitudinal strain rose by 10%

– tortion (left ventricular twisting) rose by 22%

Right ventricular function had also improved after the energy drink: – right ventricular fractional area change rose by 2%

– tricuspid annular plane systolic excursion rose by 15%

– global and free wall right ventricular longitudinal strain rose by 8% and 5% respectively

Dr. Cameli said that their study confirms that a typical energy drink containing caffeine and taurine raises diastolic blood pressure.

Dr. Cameli said: