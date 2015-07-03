Electronic cigarettes, seen by many as a healthy alternative to tobacco smoking, can be harmful to the lungs, scientists from the University of Athens, Greece, explained at the European Respiratory Society’s Annual Congress 2012, Vienna, on Sunday 9 June 2012.

Electronic cigarettes, also called e-cigarettes, have commonly been marketed as effective smoking cessation devices. However, doctors are currently bitterly divided as to whether cigarettes are giving tobacco companies the means to appear benign while actually “killing people softly” or are a genuine alternative offering the best chance of reducing harm from cigarette smoking.

In this particular study, Professor Christina Gratziou and team set out to determine what the short-term effects of smoking with e-cigarettes might be on different individuals, including those with no known health problems, as well as existing smokers with and without lung conditions.

They carried out experiments on 32 volunteers; of whom 8 were lifetime non-smokers and 24 were current regular smokers. Some of them had healthy lungs, while others lived with asthma or COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).

They were asked to use an electronic cigarette for 10 minutes, inhaling the vapors into their lungs. A spirometry test, as well as some others diagnostic procedures were used to measure their airway resistance. Airway resistance is used in respiratory physiology to measure the resistance of the respiratory tract to airflow coming in during inspiration (inhalation) and going out during expiration (exhalation).

They found that using an e-cigarette caused an instant increase in airway resistance that lasted for 10 minutes in the majority of the participants. Below are some of their key findings:

Non-smokers – even among lifetimes non-smokers, using an e-cigarette for ten minutes raised their airway resistance to 206% from 182% (mean average); the researchers described this as a “significant increase”.

– even among lifetimes non-smokers, using an e-cigarette for ten minutes raised their airway resistance to 206% from 182% (mean average); the researchers described this as a “significant increase”. Current regular smokers – among existing regular smokers, the spirometry tests revealed a significant rise in airway resistance to 220%, from 176% after using one e-cigarette for ten minutes.

– among existing regular smokers, the spirometry tests revealed a significant rise in airway resistance to 220%, from 176% after using one e-cigarette for ten minutes. COPD and Asthma patients experienced no significant increase in airway resistance from using one e-cigarette for ten minutes.

In a separate study, researchers from Roswell Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo, New York, reported in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine (February 2013 issue) that a growing number of people are using e-cigarettes to either stop smoking or cut down on their tobacco-cigarette consumption.

The medical profession and scientists generally agree that e-cigarettes, if they do pose any dangers to health, are much less harmful than tobacco smoking.

Professor Christina Gratziou, who is Chair of the European Respiratory Society Tobacco Control Committee, said: