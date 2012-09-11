Fifty types of cancer have been added to the list of diseases that have affected 9/11 victims and will be federally funded, the National Institute for Occupational Safety (NIOSH) announced today.

This means another 70,000 emergency service workers as well as other 9/11 survivors will be entitled to free medical care.

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), approximately 1,000 deaths have been linked to exposure to toxic dust that originated from Ground Zero. Thousands of people became ill during the ten years following the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers, including emergency personnel, construction workers, office cleaners, and others.

A 2011 report found that WTC (World Trade Center) disaster rescue workers and exposed civilians have a higher burden of mental and physical illness compared to the rest of the general population.

Last June, the National Institute for Occupational Safety, which is part of the CDC, had announced that it was in favor of including fifty types of cancer for federal coverage, after an advisory committee advised them to do so.

The new cancers included all pediatric cancers, leukemia, and cancers of the breast, bladder, colon, rectum, thyroid, stomach, esophagus, larynx, liver, ovary and lungs. The full list can viewed at this CDC web page .

President Barack Obama signed the Zadrga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act in 2011. Authorities today said this Act will be used for the expanded coverage.

Before today’s announcement, only people with respiratory diseases caused by the fumes and dust that came from the terrorist attack were eligible for free medical treatment.

World Trade Center Health Program administrator, John Howard, said of the latest announcement:

“An important step in the effort to provide needed treatment and care to 9/11 responders and survivors”.

New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg yesterday: