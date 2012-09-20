Mirapex (pramipexole), a medication used to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease, may raise the risk of developing heart failure, the FDA warned today in a public communiqué. Mirapex is also prescribed for people with restless leg syndrome.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) said that available data on Mirapex needs to be reviewed again in more detail.

After gathering and examining data from randomized trials, FDA assessors found that the incidence of heart failure was higher among patients on Mirapex compared to those on placebo. The Agency stressed that the difference was “not statistically significant”.

Because of limitations in the studies, it is very hard to decide whether higher heart failure rates was linked to Mirapex therapy or some other influencing factor(s).

The FDA cannot, with the data available and the study limitations, determine whether Mirapex really does raise the risk of heart failure. The Agency says it is working with the manufacturer, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc., to clarify what the risks of heart failure associated with Mirapex are. The public will be updated as soon as more information becomes available, the FDA added.

Doctors are being asked to carry on following the recommendations in the drug label when prescribing pramipexole. All patients on pramipexole should continue taking it according to their doctors’ instructions, the FDA urged. If you have any doubts concerning pramipexole, ask your health care professional.