Patients in early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer should remain on Herceptin (trastuzumab) treatment for one year, and not two years or six months, according to a final analysis of the Phase III HERA trial, pharmaceutical company Roche and the Breast International Group announced today.

Experts say that had the trial found six months of Herceptin was better than one year, Swiss pharmaceutical giant, Roche would have lost approximately $1.5 billion in revenue from this medication.

Herceptin is a breast cancer blockbuster medication with sales last year of $5.5 billion. Approximately one quarter of patients with breast cancer tumors which generate HER2, a protein which makes the disease much more aggressive, are treated with Herceptin.

The latest data from the Phase III HERA trial demonstrated that two years of treatment on Herceptin made no difference to patients’ disease-free survival times – how long women lived without the cancer coming back.

After being followed up for an average of eight years, the trial showed that disease-free survival improvements and overall survival for those on Herceptin was statistically significant when compared to patients on just observation. Roche added that “there were no safety findings in the trial”.

Hal Barron, M.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development, said:

“Herceptin has changed the lives of many people with HER2-positive early breast cancer by increasing their chance of cure. HERA is one of the largest and longest-running breast cancer trials and demonstrates our commitment to people with this aggressive disease. These results answer an important question and support current medical practice, where Herceptin treatment for one year is recommended and approved for people with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer.”

Dr Martine Piccart, Chair of Breast International Group, said:

“It’s essential that our clinical trials help us understand just how long patients need to receive a particular treatment. These results give us both the evidence and the reassurance that it’s not necessary to give patients with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer Herceptin for more than one year.”

Data on the HERA trial was presented today at the ESMO 2012 Congress (European Society for Medical Oncology) in Vienna, Austria, by Richard D. Gelber PhD, of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Initially, in 2005, the HERA study showed Herceptin’s superiority over just observation regarding its primary endpoint – does the medication offer significant benefit in disease free survival? Findings from the HERA and three other randomized trials involving over 13,000 women resulted in Herceptin’s approval for those with early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer in the USA, Canada, European Union and several other parts of the world.

Roche says that over 1.2 million women have received Herceptin.

The latest study observed no new safety issues. Overall cardiac dysfunction rates remained the same in all patients.