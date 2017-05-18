How has the connection between breast cancer and diabetes been established? Share on Pinterest There has been increased study into the correlation of breast cancer and diabetes. The connection has been made as a result of improvements in diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer. As more women survive breast cancer, it is becoming increasingly important to understand the long-term outcomes for survivors as they grow older. However, few studies have tried to determine what the risk of developing diabetes is for a breast cancer survivor. The study in Diabetalogia is an example of the new research that has established the connection between breast cancer and diabetes more firmly. The team, led by Dr. Lorraine Lipscombe (Women’s College Hospital, Women’s College Research Institute, Toronto, ON, Canada), gathered and analyzed data from Ontario. The goal was to compare the prevalence of diabetes among females older than 55 with breast cancer (1996-2008) to women of the same age without the disease. Whether or not the patient had undergone chemotherapy was also determined. There were 24,976 breast cancer survivors and 124,880 controls involved in the experiment.

Research results on breast cancer and diabetes The results of the study showed that: Out of all the subjects, 9.7 percent developed diabetes over an average follow-up of 5.8 years.

Two years after diagnosis, the risk of diabetes among breast cancer survivors grew to 7 percent, compared with the women without cancer.

After 10 years, the 7 percent increased risk rose to 21 percent. The 4,404 patients who received adjuvant chemotherapy showed the opposite correlation. In the first 2 years after diagnosis, their risk for diabetes was the highest (24 percent increased risk compared with the control group). But, after 10 years, the risk reduced to 8 percent. Does chemotherapy increase the risk of diabetes in breast cancer patients? Dr Lipscombe said: “It is possible that chemotherapy treatment may bring out diabetes earlier in susceptible women. Increased weight gain has been noted in the setting for adjuvant chemotherapy for breast cancer, which may be a factor in the increased risk of diabetes in women receiving treatment. Estrogen suppression as a result of chemotherapy may also promote diabetes; however this may have been less of a factor in this study where most women were already post-menopausal.” The authors believe that other factors contributed to the link between diabetes and women who underwent chemotherapy. These include: Medications – the glucocorticoid drugs used in chemotherapy to treat nausea and inflammation often cause hyperglycemia, or increases in blood sugar levels.

– the glucocorticoid drugs used in chemotherapy to treat nausea and inflammation often cause hyperglycemia, or increases in blood sugar levels. Increased observation – females who received chemotherapy may have been observed more closely; therefore, diabetes would have been easier to detect. According to the scientists, the risk may have reduced in the women who received chemotherapy because they developed diabetes within the first 2 years and were no longer monitored. Another reason may be because the effects of the glucocorticoids wore off with time.

Why do breast cancer survivors have a higher risk for diabetes? The investigators say they cannot fully understand why the breast cancer survivors had a higher diabetes risk compared with controls. Dr Lipscombe explained: “There is, however, evidence of an association between diabetes and cancer, which may be due to risk factors common to both conditions. One such risk factor is insulin resistance, which predisposes to both diabetes and many types of cancer.” Indeed, several studies have confirmed that elevation in insulin levels contributes to proliferation of breast tissue and can lead to development of breast cancer. Dr. Lipscombe concluded that the results emphasize the importance of closer monitoring of diabetes among the survivors of breast cancer.