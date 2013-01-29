Eating bright colored foods, especially those that are yellow, orange, and red, may prevent or slow the onset of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The study, published in the journal Annals of Neurology, confirmed that colorful carotenoids prevented the onset of ALS, while diets high in lycopene, beta-cryptoxanthin, and vitamin C did not decrease ALS risk.

Carotenoids are what make fruits and vegetables a bright red, orange, or yellow color, and are a dietary source of Vitamin A.

Earlier research reported that oxidative stress contributes to the development of ALS. Other research has shown that people with high antioxidant intake, such as vitamin E have a decreased risk of ALS. Carotenoids and vitamin C are antioxidants, therefore the researchers decided to analyze their link to ALS risk.