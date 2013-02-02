Low magnesium levels have been found to be the best predictor of heart disease, contrary to the traditional belief that cholesterol or saturated fat play the biggest roles.

Research scientist Andrea Rosanoff, PhD., and her colleagues conducted a detailed review of cardiovascular disease research, using studies dating back to 1937. The current review is based upon work that was started by Midred Seelig, MD, who studied the link between magnesium and cardiovascular disease for more than 40 years.

Previous research has revealed low magnesium to be linked with all known cardiovascular risk factors like:

high blood pressure

arterial plaque build-up

calcification of soft tissues

cholesterol

hardening of the arteries

This implies that the real culprit of cardiovascular disease has been low magnesium levels, while historically, experts have blamed a high-saturated fat diet and high cholesterol.



Dr. Rosanoff said:

“By 1957 low magnesium was shown to be, strongly, convincingly, a cause of atherogenesis and the calcification of soft tissues. But this research was widely and immediately ignored as cholesterol and the high saturated-fat diet became the culprits to fight. Ever since this early ‘wrong turn’, more and more peer-reviewed research has shown that low magnesium is associated with all known cardiovascular risk factors, such as cholesterol and high blood pressure.”

Decades of elevated calcium intake have not been balanced with increasing magnesium intake and in a U.S. population where most adults are not receiving their daily magnesium requirement, dietary calcium-to-magnesium ratios are increasing. Therefore studies are revealing that calcium supplements that are not in balance with magnesium, elevate the risk of heart disease.

Carolyn Dean, MD, ND, and Medical Advisory Board member of the nonprofit Nutritional Magnesium Association (www.nutritionalmagnesium.org), adds: