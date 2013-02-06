There has been an increase in hospice usage and ICU utilization over the last ten years among elderly patients, researchers from Brown University reported in JAMA. The authors added that with more late health care transitions, repeat hospitalizations, does such aggressive care really represent what patients and their loved ones really want? Probably not.

More seniors are dying with hospice care than ten years ago, the authors explained. However, a growing number of them are doing so for a very short time immediately after being in an ICU (intensive care unit). It appears that palliative care for elderly patients is often occurring only as an afterthought, rather than a properly planned part of patient care in which doctors, providers, patients and their family sit down and discuss options.

Lead author, Dr. Joan Teno, professor of health services policy and practice in the Public Health Program at Brown University, and a palliative care physician at Home & Hospice Care of Rhode Island, said:

“For many patients, hospice is an ‘add-on’ to a very aggressive pattern of care during the last days of life. I suspect this is not what patients want.”

Dr. Teno and team gathered and examined data from the Medicare fee-for-service records of over 840,000 elderly patients (aged 66+) who died in 2000, 2005 and 2009. They focused on where these people died, what kind of medical services they received during their last three months of life, and for how long.

Since 2000, hospice and hospital-based palliative care teams have become major players in the health care system – what the authors describe as “mainstream”. However, after analyzing more deeply, Teno and team found that often the fee-for-service system does not fully ensure the “full measure of comfort and psychological support that hospice is meant to provide dying seniors”.

The proportion of dying seniors who used hospice care rose from 21.6% in 2000 to 42.2% in 2009

However… 24.3% of these patients were in intensive care during the last month of their lives in 2000. This figure rose to 29.2% in 2009.

28.4% of hospice use in 2008 included patients who were there for a maximum of just three days. 40% of these patients had come in from an intensive care stay

Researchers from the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, reported in Archives of Internal Medicine that patients with terminal cancer who are reaching the end of their lives have a better quality of life if they are not in hospital, not in intensive care, and have a therapeutic alliance with their doctor.