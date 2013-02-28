A 29-year-old entrepreneur from India has developed a smartphone app that can analyze your urine for the presence of up to 10 markers covering 25 different medical conditions. uChek is the brainchild of Myshkin Ingawale, who showed off his new invention at the TED (Technology, Education and Design) 2013 conference in Los Angeles this week.

App Analyzes Color of Urine-Dipped Chemical Strips The app uses the smartphone’s camera to take photos of chemical strips that you dip in a sample of your urine. It then compares them to a color-coded map and within a few seconds reports the results, showing levels of glucose, bilirubin, proteins, ketones, leukocytes, and up to 5 other parameters in a chart that you can view on the screen of the smartphone. The information is presented in an easy to understand format, using positive or negative results, or numbers, and you can click on keywords like “leukocytes” for further information. The test results from uChek could help people managing diabetes, and also kidney, bladder and liver problems. They may also reveal a urinary tract infection. The app also stores previous results, thus making it easy to monitor trends.