Cosmetic injections to decrease crows’ feet may actually leave people feeling depressed, a new small study reveals.

The treatment uses the Botulinum toxin and reduces the strength of the eye muscles which aid in the face’s overall formation of a smile.

A study led by Dr Michael Lewis of the School of Psychology, Cardiff, Wales, followed 25 people who had received Botox for facial lines and examined the idea of facial feedback – where the expression we make with our faces affect how we feel.

According to Dr. Lewis, happiness can make you smile and smiling can make you happy.

The study found that the treatment of frown lines left patients feeling less depressed. In a previous study, Dr. Eric Finzi and Dr. Erika Wasserman reported in Dermatologic Surgery that treating clinically depressed patients with Botox on their frown lines actually got rid of their depression. Dr. Lewis and team, however, found that people treated for crows’ feet were left feeling more depressed.



Wrinkles around the eyes contribute to a beautiful smile

The findings were presented yesterday at the British Psychological Society’s Annual Conference and reveal that reducing facial lines via Botox injections can affect our emotions and how we see the world.

Dr. Lewis examined the levels of depression using a one-off questionnaire. His findings were significant. People with crows’ feet treatment had higher feelings of depression than those who were only injected for frown lines.