Retirement is bad for mental and physical health, says a new study published by the Institute of Economic Affairs and the Age Endeavour Fellowship, London.

The author, Gabriel H. Sahlgren, explained that initially retirement gives most people a small health boost, but over the medium- and long-term, it causes “a drastic decline in health”. He added that retirement’s detrimental effect on health applies to both males and females equally.

Gabriel H. Sahlgren wrote this paper whilst a Research Fellow at the Institute of Economic Affairs. He is currently Director of Research at the Centre for Market Reform of Education.

These findings are particularly significant today in the UK, says Philip Booth, Editorial and Programme Director at the Institute of Economic Affairs, because of the demographic changes in the country and the financial pressures this is placing on health care costs and state pensions.

The detrimental effect of retirement on mental health mentioned in this report contradicts some findings in previous studies. Researchers from Stockholm University, Sweden, reported in the BMJ (British Medical Journal) (November 2010 issue) that retirement reduces the risk of depression and fatigue, but not the risk of chronic diseases.