The FDA has just announced that is does not advise doctors to administer magnesium sulfate injections to pregnant women for more than 5 days as a means of preventing pre-term labor.

The use of the drug to prevent pre-term labor is not approved by the FDA, however, doctors often use it “off-label”.

The FDA reported that there are numerous risks associated with the administration of magnesium sulfate injection to pregnant women for longer than 5 days.

It can lead to the following health problems in the developing baby or fetus:

Low calcium levels

Bone problems

Osteopenia

Fractures

The agency says it does not know what a safe period of treatment with magnesium sulfate injections is, regarding minimizing health problems for the fetus.

This isn’t the first time that experts have warned doctors about the potential health risks associated with administrating magnesium sulfate injections to pregnant women for a prolonged period.

According to a report in Obstetrics and Gynecology,Obstetrics and Gynecology, magnesium sulfate administered intravenously to a pregnant woman who is about to deliver a premature infant is an unconfirmed, ineffective and potentially fatal treatment.